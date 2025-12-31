Under the directives of the Prince of Hail Region, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saad bin Abdulaziz, and in order to ensure the safety of students, and due to the cold weather, the General Administration of Education in the region has decided to delay the start of the school day to 9:00 AM, starting from Sunday, 15/7/1447 AH until Thursday, 19/7/1447 AH.

The administration stated that the start of the exams during the same period will be at 10:00 AM, confirming that this measure is part of the commitment to the safety of school staff and students, and in consideration of the weather conditions in the region, noting that the decision applies to all schools in the Hail Region.

In the same context, the Prince of the Northern Borders Region, Prince Faisal bin Khalid bin Sultan, has directed to delay the start of the school day in all schools in the region to 9:00 AM, with the start of exams at 10:00 AM, starting from Sunday, 15/7/1447 AH until Thursday, 19/7/1447 AH, in order to ensure the safety of students.