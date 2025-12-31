بتوجيهات أمير منطقة حائل الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعد بن عبدالعزيز، وحرصاً على سلامة الطلاب والطالبات، ونظراً لبرودة الأجواء، قررت الإدارة العامة للتعليم بالمنطقة تأخير بداية اليوم الدراسي ليكون عند التاسعة صباحاً، وذلك ابتداءً من الأحد 15/ 7/ 1447هـ وحتى الخميس 19/ 7/ 1447هـ.

وأفادت الإدارة بأن بداية الاختبارات خلال الفترة ذاتها، ستكون عند العاشرة صباحاً، مؤكدة أن هذا الإجراء يأتي ضمن الحرص على سلامة منسوبي ومنسوبات المدارس، ومراعاةً للظروف الجوية التي تشهدها المنطقة، مشيرة إلى أن القرار يشمل جميع مدارس منطقة حائل.

وفي نفس السياق، وجّه أمير منطقة الحدود الشمالية الأمير فيصل بن خالد بن سلطان، بتأخير بداية اليوم الدراسي في جميع مدارس المنطقة إلى التاسعة صباحاً، على أن تكون بداية الاختبارات عند العاشرة صباحاً، وذلك اعتباراً من الأحد 15/ 7/ 1447هـ حتى الخميس 19/ 7/ 1447هـ، حرصاً على سلامة الطلاب والطالبات.