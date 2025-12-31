In an uncalculated move, the movements of the Southern Transitional Council forces on the southeastern borders of the Kingdom pose a "serious danger"; as they do not align with the foundations on which the Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen was established, but rather threaten to turn the region into a hotspot for conflicts and wars.

The Kingdom's repeated statements affirming that any harm or threat to its national security is a "red line" indicate that Saudi Arabia will not hesitate to take all necessary steps and measures to confront and neutralize it. This is a sovereign decision that is irreversible, and no one can be allowed to overstep.

The current phase requires the "transitional" council to return to the path of righteousness and cease its unilateral actions, as the demands that the "transitional" council is trying to promote do not serve the Southern cause, which is an integral part of the political settlement process agreed upon by Yemenis in the Riyadh Agreement, and the outcomes of the Yemeni-Yemeni consultations and national dialogue.

The Kingdom has been keen, dealing with the crisis rationally and cautiously, to maintain the unity of the Yemeni national front and to prioritize wisdom, the principles of brotherhood, good neighborliness, and the close relations that it shares first with Yemen and then with the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

The Yemeni issue, with all its complex interactions and challenges, requires everyone to elevate the interests of the Yemeni people, who have suffered greatly from the escalation of conflicts and the invocation of destructive interventions and risks brought to the region.

The Kingdom has provided everything it has to defend Yemen and save its people, and those who attempt to exploit Saudi efforts for narrow interests will not find the Kingdom standing idly by; rather, it will take the necessary measures to confront and neutralize them.