في خطوةٍ غير محسوبة، شكّلت تحركات قوات المجلس الانتقالي الجنوبي على حدود المملكة الجنوبية الشرقية «خطورةً بالغةً»؛ لأنها لا تنسجم مع الأسس التي قام عليها تحالف دعم الشرعية في اليمن، بل تنذر بتحويل المنطقة إلى بؤرة للصراعات والحروب.

إنّ تأكيد المملكة في بياناتها المتلاحقة أنّ أيَّ مساسٍ أو تهديدٍ لأمنها الوطني «خط أحمر» يشير إلى أن السعودية لن تتردّد في اتخاذ الخطوات والإجراءات اللازمة كافة لمواجهته وتحييده، هو قرار سيادي لا رجعة فيه، ولا يمكن السماح لأيٍّ كان بالتجاوز.

إنّ المرحلة الراهنة تستوجب على «الانتقالي» العودة إلى جادة الصواب والتوقّف عن إجراءاته الأحادية، فهذه المطالب التي يحاول «الانتقالي» التسويق لها لا تخدم القضية الجنوبية، التي تعتبر جزءاً لا يتجزأ من عملية تسوية سياسية اتفق عليها اليمنيون في اتفاق الرياض، ومخرجات المشاورات اليمنية اليمنية والحوار الوطني.

لقد حرصت المملكة، التي تتعامل مع الأزمة بعقلانيةٍ وتروٍ، على وحدة الصف الوطني اليمني وتغليب الحكمة ومبادئ الأخوّة وحسن الجوار والعلاقات الوثيقة، التي تجمعها أولاً مع اليمن ثم مع دول مجلس التعاون.

إن القضية اليمنية بكل تجاذباتها الشائكة وتحدياتها تتطلب من الجميع إعلاء مصلحة الشعب اليمني، الذي عانى كثيراً، من تأجيج الصراعات واستدعاء التدخلات والمخاطر المدمّرة ونقلها إلى المنطقة.

لقد قدّمت المملكة كلَّ ما تملكه في سبيل الدفاع عن اليمن وإنقاذ شعبه، ومَنْ يحاول استغلال الجهود السعودية من أجل تحقيق مصالح ضيّقة فلن تقف المملكة مكتوفة الأيدي، بل ستتخذ الإجراءات اللازمة لمواجهته وتحييده.