Iraq welcomes the new year 2026 amidst regional and international transformations, the most prominent of which is the beginning of the implementation of the new Middle East map and the accompanying changes in political and security balances in the region following the fall of the Syrian regime.



The most significant political and security events that Iraq experienced in 2025 were represented in the fall of the Syrian regime and the repercussions of this fall in Baghdad, which contributed to changing alliances, including in the Kurdistan region, as the commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces visited Erbil, where Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani carried a message to the Kurdistan Workers' Party urging its leaders to lay down their arms.



Domestic and Foreign Pressures



Iraq faced significant American pressures with the return of President Donald Trump to power, which prompted the Iraqi government to insist on disarming armed factions and restricting weapons to the state. Ten faction leaders announced their readiness to surrender their weapons to avoid the wrath of the American administration.



Perhaps one of the most challenging moments for Iraq during 2025 was the outbreak of the Iranian-Israeli war, as Iraq feared that armed factions would drag it into a confrontation with Israel.



The U.S. Treasury Department warned the Iraqi company K-Card, which manages the salary disbursement system for the Popular Mobilization Forces, against paying these salaries under the threat of accountability, which led the company to officially withdraw from the salary disbursement process.



Risks of the Israeli Threat



In 2025, U.S. and coalition forces withdrew from the Ain al-Asad airbase to the Harir base in Erbil.



The Iraqi government faced risks from the Israeli threat, as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sent a clear message to the Iraqi armed factions, stating that any threat to target Israel would be met with a harsh response.



At the end of October, Iraq witnessed two important events: first, the announcement by the Kurdistan Workers' Party of the withdrawal of its fighters from Turkish territory to northern Iraq, and two days later, Turkey announced its approval to release part of the waters of the Tigris and Euphrates rivers into Iraqi territory, in addition to a long-term Turkish-Iraqi agreement regarding water issues.



Iraq concluded the year 2025 with general elections, the results of which favored the current Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani by more than a million votes.



Now, Iraq is preparing to welcome the year 2026 amidst a range of possibilities regarding the shape of the upcoming government and its relations with Tehran and Washington, while conflicts within the political blocs continue to flare up over the naming of the three presidents.



