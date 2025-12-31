يستقبل العراق العام الجديد 2026 على وقع تحولات إقليمية ودولية أبرزها البدء بتنفيذ خارطة الشرق الأوسط الجديد وما يرافقها من تغيرات في التوازنات السياسية والأمنية في المنطقة بعد سقوط النظام السوري.


أبرز الأحداث السياسية والأمنية، التي شهدها العراق في العام 2025، تمثّلت في سقوط النظام السوري وارتدادات هذا السقوط في بغداد ما ساهم في تغير التحالفات، التي شملت حتى إقليم كردستان، إذ زار القائد العام لقوات سورية الديمقراطية أربيل، حمل فيها الزعيم الكردي مسعود بارزاني رسالة لحزب العمال الكردستاني تدعو قادته إلى إلقاء السلاح.


ضغوط الداخل والخارج


واجه العراق ضغوطات أمريكية كبيرة مع عودة الرئيس دونالد ترمب للسلطة، ما دفع الحكومة العراقية إلى الإصرار على نزع سلاح الفصائل المسلحة وحصر السلاح بيد الدولة، وقد أعلن 10 قادة فصائل عن استعدادهم لتسليم السلاح تجنباً لغضب الإدارة الأمريكية.


ولعل من أصعب اللحظات التي مرت على العراق خلال عام 2025 اندلاع الحرب الإيرانية الإسرائيلية، إذ خشي العراق أن تجره الفصائل المسلحة إلى مواجهة مع إسرائيل.


وحذّرت وزارة الخزينة الأمريكية شركة كي كارد العراقية الخاصة بنظام صرف رواتب الحشد الشعبي من دفع هذه الرواتب تحت طائلة المسؤولية ما دفع الشركة إلى الانسحاب رسمياً من عملية صرف رواتب الحشد.


مخاطر التهديد الإسرائيلي


شهد العام 2025 انسحاب القوات الأمريكية وقوات التحالف من قاعدتي عين الأسد الجوية إلى قاعدة حرير في أربيل.


واجهت الحكومة العراقية مخاطر التهديد الإسرائيلي، إذ أطلق رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو رسالة واضحة إلى الفصائل العراقية المسلحة مضمونها أن أي تهديد باستهداف إسرائيل سيواجه برد قاسٍ.


وفي نهاية أكتوبر شهد العراق حدثين مهمين الأول: إعلان حزب العمال الكردستاني انسحاب مقاتليه من الأراضي التركية إلى شمال العراق، وبعد يومين أعلنت تركيا موافقتها على إطلاق جزء من مياه نهري دجله والفرات إلى الأراضي العراقية، إضافة إلى اتفاق تركي عراقي طويل الأمد حول ملف المياه.


وختم العراق العام 2025 بانتخابات عامة جاءت نتائجها لصالح رئس الوزراء الحالي محمد شياع السوداني بأكثر من مليون صوت.


ويستعد العراق الآن لاستقبال العام 2026 وسط مجموعة من الاحتمالات حول شكل الحكومة القادمة وعلاقتها مع طهران وواشنطن، فيما لا تزال الصراعات داخل الكتل السياسية مشتعلة حول تسمية الرؤساء الثلاثة.