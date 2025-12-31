يستقبل العراق العام الجديد 2026 على وقع تحولات إقليمية ودولية أبرزها البدء بتنفيذ خارطة الشرق الأوسط الجديد وما يرافقها من تغيرات في التوازنات السياسية والأمنية في المنطقة بعد سقوط النظام السوري.
أبرز الأحداث السياسية والأمنية، التي شهدها العراق في العام 2025، تمثّلت في سقوط النظام السوري وارتدادات هذا السقوط في بغداد ما ساهم في تغير التحالفات، التي شملت حتى إقليم كردستان، إذ زار القائد العام لقوات سورية الديمقراطية أربيل، حمل فيها الزعيم الكردي مسعود بارزاني رسالة لحزب العمال الكردستاني تدعو قادته إلى إلقاء السلاح.
ضغوط الداخل والخارج
واجه العراق ضغوطات أمريكية كبيرة مع عودة الرئيس دونالد ترمب للسلطة، ما دفع الحكومة العراقية إلى الإصرار على نزع سلاح الفصائل المسلحة وحصر السلاح بيد الدولة، وقد أعلن 10 قادة فصائل عن استعدادهم لتسليم السلاح تجنباً لغضب الإدارة الأمريكية.
ولعل من أصعب اللحظات التي مرت على العراق خلال عام 2025 اندلاع الحرب الإيرانية الإسرائيلية، إذ خشي العراق أن تجره الفصائل المسلحة إلى مواجهة مع إسرائيل.
وحذّرت وزارة الخزينة الأمريكية شركة كي كارد العراقية الخاصة بنظام صرف رواتب الحشد الشعبي من دفع هذه الرواتب تحت طائلة المسؤولية ما دفع الشركة إلى الانسحاب رسمياً من عملية صرف رواتب الحشد.
مخاطر التهديد الإسرائيلي
شهد العام 2025 انسحاب القوات الأمريكية وقوات التحالف من قاعدتي عين الأسد الجوية إلى قاعدة حرير في أربيل.
واجهت الحكومة العراقية مخاطر التهديد الإسرائيلي، إذ أطلق رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو رسالة واضحة إلى الفصائل العراقية المسلحة مضمونها أن أي تهديد باستهداف إسرائيل سيواجه برد قاسٍ.
وفي نهاية أكتوبر شهد العراق حدثين مهمين الأول: إعلان حزب العمال الكردستاني انسحاب مقاتليه من الأراضي التركية إلى شمال العراق، وبعد يومين أعلنت تركيا موافقتها على إطلاق جزء من مياه نهري دجله والفرات إلى الأراضي العراقية، إضافة إلى اتفاق تركي عراقي طويل الأمد حول ملف المياه.
وختم العراق العام 2025 بانتخابات عامة جاءت نتائجها لصالح رئس الوزراء الحالي محمد شياع السوداني بأكثر من مليون صوت.
ويستعد العراق الآن لاستقبال العام 2026 وسط مجموعة من الاحتمالات حول شكل الحكومة القادمة وعلاقتها مع طهران وواشنطن، فيما لا تزال الصراعات داخل الكتل السياسية مشتعلة حول تسمية الرؤساء الثلاثة.
Iraq welcomes the new year 2026 amidst regional and international transformations, the most prominent of which is the beginning of the implementation of the new Middle East map and the accompanying changes in political and security balances in the region following the fall of the Syrian regime.
The most significant political and security events that Iraq experienced in 2025 were represented in the fall of the Syrian regime and the repercussions of this fall in Baghdad, which contributed to changing alliances, including in the Kurdistan region, as the commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces visited Erbil, where Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani carried a message to the Kurdistan Workers' Party urging its leaders to lay down their arms.
Domestic and Foreign Pressures
Iraq faced significant American pressures with the return of President Donald Trump to power, which prompted the Iraqi government to insist on disarming armed factions and restricting weapons to the state. Ten faction leaders announced their readiness to surrender their weapons to avoid the wrath of the American administration.
Perhaps one of the most challenging moments for Iraq during 2025 was the outbreak of the Iranian-Israeli war, as Iraq feared that armed factions would drag it into a confrontation with Israel.
The U.S. Treasury Department warned the Iraqi company K-Card, which manages the salary disbursement system for the Popular Mobilization Forces, against paying these salaries under the threat of accountability, which led the company to officially withdraw from the salary disbursement process.
Risks of the Israeli Threat
In 2025, U.S. and coalition forces withdrew from the Ain al-Asad airbase to the Harir base in Erbil.
The Iraqi government faced risks from the Israeli threat, as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sent a clear message to the Iraqi armed factions, stating that any threat to target Israel would be met with a harsh response.
At the end of October, Iraq witnessed two important events: first, the announcement by the Kurdistan Workers' Party of the withdrawal of its fighters from Turkish territory to northern Iraq, and two days later, Turkey announced its approval to release part of the waters of the Tigris and Euphrates rivers into Iraqi territory, in addition to a long-term Turkish-Iraqi agreement regarding water issues.
Iraq concluded the year 2025 with general elections, the results of which favored the current Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani by more than a million votes.
Now, Iraq is preparing to welcome the year 2026 amidst a range of possibilities regarding the shape of the upcoming government and its relations with Tehran and Washington, while conflicts within the political blocs continue to flare up over the naming of the three presidents.