اعتقلت السلطات الإيرانية «خلية إرهابية» في مدينة سراوان جنوب شرقي البلاد، ضمن عمليات أمنية تستهدف جماعات مسلحة تنشط في محافظة سيستان وبلوشستان المتاخمة لولاية بلوشستان الباكستانية.
ونقلت وكالة الأنباء الرسمية الإيرانية (إرنا)، اليوم (الأربعاء)، عن العلاقات العامة لقيادة «مقر قدس» التابع للحرس الثوري في جنوب شرقي إيران قولها: «تم تحديد هوية خلية إرهابية واعتقال عناصرها عبر عمليات استخباراتية دقيقة. كانت هذه الخلية مسؤولة، خلال العام الماضي، عن تنفيذ عدد من الأعمال الإرهابية في منطقة سراوان».
وحسب البيان، فقد اعترف الموقوفون بأنهم بناء على توجيهات جماعات إرهابية ومعادية، خططوا ونفذوا عمليات اغتيال استهدفت عناصر حفظ الأمن في منطقة سراوان. لم يكشف البيان اسم التنظيم الذي تنتمي إليه الخلية.
وتقع مدينة سراوان على بعد نحو 347 كيلومترا جنوب شرقي زاهدان، عاصمة محافظة سيستان وبلوشستان، وبالقرب من الحدود الإيرانية-الباكستانية.
وتُعد محافظة سيستان وبلوشستان، ذات الغالبية البلوشية السنية، من أكثر المحافظات الإيرانية فقرا واضطرابا، وشهدت خلال السنوات الماضية مواجهات متكررة بين القوات الحكومية وجماعات مسلحة معارضة تتهمها طهران بتنفيذ هجمات ضد قوات الأمن ومنشآت رسمية.
ومن أبرز الجماعات المسلحة تنظيم «جيش العدل»، الذي أعلن في فترات سابقة تغيير اسمه إلى «جبهة المقاومة الشعبية»، إضافة إلى تنظيم «أنصار الفرقان» الذي ينشط بشكل أساسي في جنوب محافظة سيستان وبلوشستان. وتصنف طهران تلك التنظيمات «إرهابية»، ووضعت الولايات المتحدة «جبهة المقاومة الشعبية» حاليا على قائمة الإرهاب.
The Iranian authorities have arrested a "terrorist cell" in the city of Saravan in the southeastern part of the country, as part of security operations targeting armed groups active in the Sistan and Baluchestan province, which borders Pakistan's Balochistan province.
The Iranian official news agency (IRNA) reported today (Wednesday) that the public relations office of the "Quds Headquarters" affiliated with the Revolutionary Guard in southeastern Iran stated: "A terrorist cell has been identified and its members arrested through precise intelligence operations. This cell was responsible, during the past year, for carrying out a number of terrorist acts in the Saravan area."
According to the statement, the detainees confessed that, based on the directives of hostile and terrorist groups, they planned and executed assassination operations targeting security personnel in the Saravan area. The statement did not disclose the name of the organization to which the cell belongs.
The city of Saravan is located about 347 kilometers southeast of Zahedan, the capital of Sistan and Baluchestan province, and near the Iranian-Pakistani border.
Sistan and Baluchestan province, which has a Sunni Baluch majority, is one of the poorest and most troubled provinces in Iran, and has witnessed repeated confrontations in recent years between government forces and armed opposition groups that Tehran accuses of carrying out attacks against security forces and official facilities.
Among the prominent armed groups is the "Jaish al-Adl" organization, which previously announced a name change to "Popular Resistance Front," in addition to the "Ansar al-Furqan" organization, which primarily operates in the southern part of Sistan and Baluchestan province. Tehran classifies these organizations as "terrorist," and the United States currently lists the "Popular Resistance Front" as a terrorist organization.