The Iranian authorities have arrested a "terrorist cell" in the city of Saravan in the southeastern part of the country, as part of security operations targeting armed groups active in the Sistan and Baluchestan province, which borders Pakistan's Balochistan province.



The Iranian official news agency (IRNA) reported today (Wednesday) that the public relations office of the "Quds Headquarters" affiliated with the Revolutionary Guard in southeastern Iran stated: "A terrorist cell has been identified and its members arrested through precise intelligence operations. This cell was responsible, during the past year, for carrying out a number of terrorist acts in the Saravan area."



According to the statement, the detainees confessed that, based on the directives of hostile and terrorist groups, they planned and executed assassination operations targeting security personnel in the Saravan area. The statement did not disclose the name of the organization to which the cell belongs.



The city of Saravan is located about 347 kilometers southeast of Zahedan, the capital of Sistan and Baluchestan province, and near the Iranian-Pakistani border.



Sistan and Baluchestan province, which has a Sunni Baluch majority, is one of the poorest and most troubled provinces in Iran, and has witnessed repeated confrontations in recent years between government forces and armed opposition groups that Tehran accuses of carrying out attacks against security forces and official facilities.



Among the prominent armed groups is the "Jaish al-Adl" organization, which previously announced a name change to "Popular Resistance Front," in addition to the "Ansar al-Furqan" organization, which primarily operates in the southern part of Sistan and Baluchestan province. Tehran classifies these organizations as "terrorist," and the United States currently lists the "Popular Resistance Front" as a terrorist organization.