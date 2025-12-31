اعتقلت السلطات الإيرانية «خلية إرهابية» في مدينة سراوان جنوب شرقي البلاد، ضمن عمليات أمنية تستهدف جماعات مسلحة تنشط في محافظة سيستان وبلوشستان المتاخمة لولاية بلوشستان الباكستانية.


ونقلت وكالة الأنباء الرسمية الإيرانية (إرنا)، اليوم (الأربعاء)، عن العلاقات العامة لقيادة «مقر قدس» التابع للحرس الثوري في جنوب شرقي إيران قولها: «تم تحديد هوية خلية إرهابية واعتقال عناصرها عبر عمليات استخباراتية دقيقة. كانت هذه الخلية مسؤولة، خلال العام الماضي، عن تنفيذ عدد من الأعمال الإرهابية في منطقة سراوان».


وحسب البيان، فقد اعترف الموقوفون بأنهم بناء على توجيهات جماعات إرهابية ومعادية، خططوا ونفذوا عمليات اغتيال استهدفت عناصر حفظ الأمن في منطقة سراوان. لم يكشف البيان اسم التنظيم الذي تنتمي إليه الخلية.


وتقع مدينة سراوان على بعد نحو 347 كيلومترا جنوب شرقي زاهدان، عاصمة محافظة سيستان وبلوشستان، وبالقرب من الحدود الإيرانية-الباكستانية.


وتُعد محافظة سيستان وبلوشستان، ذات الغالبية البلوشية السنية، من أكثر المحافظات الإيرانية فقرا واضطرابا، وشهدت خلال السنوات الماضية مواجهات متكررة بين القوات الحكومية وجماعات مسلحة معارضة تتهمها طهران بتنفيذ هجمات ضد قوات الأمن ومنشآت رسمية.


ومن أبرز الجماعات المسلحة تنظيم «جيش العدل»، الذي أعلن في فترات سابقة تغيير اسمه إلى «جبهة المقاومة الشعبية»، إضافة إلى تنظيم «أنصار الفرقان» الذي ينشط بشكل أساسي في جنوب محافظة سيستان وبلوشستان. وتصنف طهران تلك التنظيمات «إرهابية»، ووضعت الولايات المتحدة «جبهة المقاومة الشعبية» حاليا على قائمة الإرهاب.