The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority will begin implementing amendments to the executive regulations of the selective tax starting tomorrow (Thursday) January 1, 2026.

The amendments aim to develop the mechanism for calculating the tax on sweetened beverages by transitioning from a fixed rate to a methodology based on the total sugar content in the product.

The new methodology will be applied through graduated tax brackets linked to the sugar level per 100 ml of the beverage, contributing to enhancing public health, encouraging consumers to reduce sugar consumption, and motivating manufacturers and importers to offer products with lower sugar content in line with internationally recognized best practices in this field.

This new methodology replaces the current approach for imposing the selective tax on sweetened beverages, which is based on a fixed rate of 50% calculated from the retail price of the taxable sweetened beverage.

Sweetened beverages refer to any product that has been added to a source of sugar or other sweeteners, produced for consumption as a drink. This includes beverages in various forms, such as ready-to-drink beverages, concentrates, powders, gels, extracts, or any other form that can be converted into a drink.

Balancing health and product development

Industry Minister Bandar Al-Khorayef confirmed in previous statements that the new tax policy regarding sugar in beverages will be implemented starting January 1, 2026, indicating that this issue was one of the main concerns raised by industrialists in the past period and has been resolved. Addressing the sugar tax on beverages was a good negotiation experience among various parties, including the Ministry of Finance, the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority, and the Ministry of Health.

Al-Khorayef emphasized that the goal was to establish a policy that balances maintaining public health and reducing sugar consumption with allowing the industry to innovate and develop products.