تبدأ هيئة الزكاة والضريبة والجمارك، في تطبيق تعديلات أحكام اللائحة التنفيذية للضريبة الانتقائية اعتباراً من غد (الخميس) 1 يناير 2026م.

وتهدف التعديلات إلى تطوير آلية احتساب الضريبة على المشروبات المحلّاة من خلال الانتقال من النسبة الثابتة إلى منهجية تعتمد على كمية السكر الإجمالية في المنتج.

وتأتي المنهجية الجديدة لتطبق عبر شرائح ضريبية متدرجة ترتبط بمستوى السكر لكل 100 مل من المشروب، بما يسهم في تعزيز الصحة العامة، وتحفيز المستهلكين على تقليل استهلاك السكر، وتشجيع المصنعين والمستوردين على تقديم منتجات ذات محتوى سكري أقل بما يتوافق مع أفضل الممارسات الدولية المعتمدة في هذا المجال.

وتأتي هذه المنهجية الجديدة بدلاً من المنهجية الحالية لفرض الضريبة الانتقائية على المشروبات المُحلاة، التي تتم بناءً على نسبة ثابتة تبلغ 50% تُحتسب من سعر البيع بالتجزئة للمشروب المُحلى الخاضع للضريبة.

ويُقصد بالمشروبات المُحلاة أي منتج مضاف إليه مصدر من مصادر السكر أو محليات أخرى، يتم إنتاجه بغرض تناوله مشروباً، ويشمل ذلك المشروبات بمختلف أشكالها، مثل المشروبات الجاهزة للشرب، أو المُركّزات، أو المساحيق، أو الجل، أو المستخلصات، أو أي صورة أخرى يمكن تحويلها إلى مشروب.

توازن بين الصحة وتطوير المنتجات

وكان وزير الصناعة بندر الخريف، أكد في تصريحات سابقة، أن السياسة الضريبية الجديدة الخاصة بالسكر في المشروبات ستُطبّق اعتباراً من 1 يناير 2026م، مبيناً أن هذا الملف كان من أبرز القضايا التي رفعها الصناعيون خلال الفترة الماضية وتم حلّها، اذ إن معالجة ملف ضريبة السكر على المشروبات كانت تجربة جيدة في التفاوض بين مختلف الجهات، بما في ذلك وزارة المالية وهيئة الزكاة والضريبة والجمارك ووزارة الصحة.

وأكد الخريف، أن الهدف كان وضع سياسة تحقق التوازن بين المحافظة على الصحة العامة وتقليل استهلاك السكر، وبين إتاحة المجال للصناعة للابتكار وتطوير المنتجات.