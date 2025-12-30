كشفت هيئة الإحصاء مسودة تصنيف العقوبات وتضمنت نوعين من المخالفات، مخالفات الترخيص الإحصائي ومخالفات العمل الإحصائي وتمثلت ابرز المخالفات الجسيمة في ممارسات العمل الاحصائي أو تقديم الخدمات الإحصائية بأسلوب تجاري وكنشاط رئيسي دون الحصول وعقوبتها بحدها الأدنى 100,000 ريال وبحدها الأعلى 500,000 ريال


وعقوبة ممارسات العمل الاحصائي أو تقديم الخدمات الإحصائية بأسلوب تجاري وكنشاط رئيسي بعد إلغاء الترخيص في حدها الأدنى 100,000 ريال و الأعلى 500,000 ريال أما ممارسات العمل الإحصائي أو تقديم الخدمات الإحصائية بأسلوب تجاري وكنشاط رئيسي خلال فترة تعليق الترخيص فعقوبتها بحدها الأدنى 100,000 ريال وحدها الأعلى 500,000 ريال


وحددت المسودة عقوبة الحصول على الترخيص الإحصائي بناء على بيانات أو مستندات غير صحيحة تم تقديمها عقوبتها بحدها الأدنى 100,000 ريال وبحدها الأعلى 500,000 ريال، أما تمكين الغير من استخدام الترخيص الإحصائي الممنوح له فعقوبته بحدها الأدنى 100,000 ريال وبحدها الأعلى 500,000 ريال والقيام بإفشاء أي بيانات أو معلومات أو مؤشرات إحصائية سرية تم الاطلاع عليها بحكم العمل عقوبته بحدها الأدنى 100,000 ريال وبحدها الأعلى 500,000 ريال، وقيام أي فرد باستغلال صفته الوظيفية أو التعاقدية بصورة مخالفة للحقيقة من أجل إجراء مسح أو الحصول على بيانات أو معلومات من أي جهة عامة أو منشأة خاصة أو فرد عقوبته غرامة بحدها الأدنى 100,000 ريال وبحدها الأعلى 500,000 ريال.