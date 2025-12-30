The Statistics Authority has revealed a draft classification of penalties, which includes two types of violations: statistical licensing violations and statistical work violations. The most significant serious violations are represented in the practices of statistical work or providing statistical services in a commercial manner as a primary activity without obtaining a license, with a minimum penalty of 100,000 Riyals and a maximum of 500,000 Riyals.



The penalty for practices of statistical work or providing statistical services in a commercial manner as a primary activity after the license has been revoked is a minimum of 100,000 Riyals and a maximum of 500,000 Riyals. As for practices of statistical work or providing statistical services in a commercial manner as a primary activity during the suspension period of the license, the penalty is a minimum of 100,000 Riyals and a maximum of 500,000 Riyals.



The draft specifies the penalty for obtaining a statistical license based on incorrect data or documents submitted, with a minimum penalty of 100,000 Riyals and a maximum of 500,000 Riyals. Additionally, enabling others to use the granted statistical license incurs a penalty of a minimum of 100,000 Riyals and a maximum of 500,000 Riyals. The act of disclosing any confidential statistical data, information, or indicators that have been accessed due to work incurs a penalty of a minimum of 100,000 Riyals and a maximum of 500,000 Riyals. Furthermore, any individual exploiting their job or contractual status in a manner contrary to the truth to conduct a survey or obtain data or information from any public entity, private establishment, or individual incurs a fine with a minimum of 100,000 Riyals and a maximum of 500,000 Riyals.