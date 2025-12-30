كشفت هيئة الإحصاء مسودة تصنيف العقوبات وتضمنت نوعين من المخالفات، مخالفات الترخيص الإحصائي ومخالفات العمل الإحصائي وتمثلت ابرز المخالفات الجسيمة في ممارسات العمل الاحصائي أو تقديم الخدمات الإحصائية بأسلوب تجاري وكنشاط رئيسي دون الحصول وعقوبتها بحدها الأدنى 100,000 ريال وبحدها الأعلى 500,000 ريال
وعقوبة ممارسات العمل الاحصائي أو تقديم الخدمات الإحصائية بأسلوب تجاري وكنشاط رئيسي بعد إلغاء الترخيص في حدها الأدنى 100,000 ريال و الأعلى 500,000 ريال أما ممارسات العمل الإحصائي أو تقديم الخدمات الإحصائية بأسلوب تجاري وكنشاط رئيسي خلال فترة تعليق الترخيص فعقوبتها بحدها الأدنى 100,000 ريال وحدها الأعلى 500,000 ريال
وحددت المسودة عقوبة الحصول على الترخيص الإحصائي بناء على بيانات أو مستندات غير صحيحة تم تقديمها عقوبتها بحدها الأدنى 100,000 ريال وبحدها الأعلى 500,000 ريال، أما تمكين الغير من استخدام الترخيص الإحصائي الممنوح له فعقوبته بحدها الأدنى 100,000 ريال وبحدها الأعلى 500,000 ريال والقيام بإفشاء أي بيانات أو معلومات أو مؤشرات إحصائية سرية تم الاطلاع عليها بحكم العمل عقوبته بحدها الأدنى 100,000 ريال وبحدها الأعلى 500,000 ريال، وقيام أي فرد باستغلال صفته الوظيفية أو التعاقدية بصورة مخالفة للحقيقة من أجل إجراء مسح أو الحصول على بيانات أو معلومات من أي جهة عامة أو منشأة خاصة أو فرد عقوبته غرامة بحدها الأدنى 100,000 ريال وبحدها الأعلى 500,000 ريال.
The Statistics Authority has revealed a draft classification of penalties, which includes two types of violations: statistical licensing violations and statistical work violations. The most significant serious violations are represented in the practices of statistical work or providing statistical services in a commercial manner as a primary activity without obtaining a license, with a minimum penalty of 100,000 Riyals and a maximum of 500,000 Riyals.
The penalty for practices of statistical work or providing statistical services in a commercial manner as a primary activity after the license has been revoked is a minimum of 100,000 Riyals and a maximum of 500,000 Riyals. As for practices of statistical work or providing statistical services in a commercial manner as a primary activity during the suspension period of the license, the penalty is a minimum of 100,000 Riyals and a maximum of 500,000 Riyals.
The draft specifies the penalty for obtaining a statistical license based on incorrect data or documents submitted, with a minimum penalty of 100,000 Riyals and a maximum of 500,000 Riyals. Additionally, enabling others to use the granted statistical license incurs a penalty of a minimum of 100,000 Riyals and a maximum of 500,000 Riyals. The act of disclosing any confidential statistical data, information, or indicators that have been accessed due to work incurs a penalty of a minimum of 100,000 Riyals and a maximum of 500,000 Riyals. Furthermore, any individual exploiting their job or contractual status in a manner contrary to the truth to conduct a survey or obtain data or information from any public entity, private establishment, or individual incurs a fine with a minimum of 100,000 Riyals and a maximum of 500,000 Riyals.