نفّذت في العاصمة الرياض حملة ميدانية على سوق الطيور لتطبيق نظام الرفق بالحيوان، وضمان سلامة الحيوانات. وبحسب فرع وزارة البيئة، فإن الحملة استهدفت منع الممارسات المخالفة المرتبطة ببيع وتداول الحيوانات الأليفة، ومعالجة أي مظاهر إساءة أو إهمال قد تؤثر على صحة الحيوان.
وأسفرت الحملة عن ضبط 94 حيواناً أليفاً من القطط والكلاب والماعز، والطيور بحوزة باعة متجولين غير نظاميين، وجرى التعامل مع الحيوانات والطيور وفق الإجراءات المعتمدة، وتسليمها إلى جمعية مختصة بالعناية بالحيوانات، بما يضمن سلامتها وتوفير الرعاية البيطرية اللازمة لها، كما تم تطهير موقع الباعة المتجولين ومعالجة الموقع بيئياً.
وبيّنت نتائج الفحص الأولي التي أجرتها الفرق البيطرية المختصة وجود إصابات بأمراض فيروسية، الأمر الذي يؤكد أهمية تكثيف الرقابة الصحية. وتم تحرير مخالفات بحق الباعة المتجولين المخالفين، واتخاذ الإجراءات النظامية بحقهم، مع تأكيد منع مزاولة بيع الحيوانات دون ترخيص.
A field campaign was conducted in the capital, Riyadh, targeting the bird market to implement animal welfare regulations and ensure the safety of animals. According to the Ministry of Environment's branch, the campaign aimed to prevent violations related to the sale and trading of pets and to address any signs of abuse or neglect that could affect the health of the animals.
The campaign resulted in the seizure of 94 pets, including cats, dogs, goats, and birds, in the possession of unlicensed street vendors. The animals and birds were handled according to approved procedures and handed over to a specialized animal care association, ensuring their safety and providing the necessary veterinary care. The site of the street vendors was also sanitized and treated environmentally.
Initial examination results conducted by specialized veterinary teams indicated the presence of viral diseases, highlighting the importance of intensifying health monitoring. Violations were recorded against the offending street vendors, and legal actions were taken against them, with a firm emphasis on prohibiting the sale of animals without a license.