A field campaign was conducted in the capital, Riyadh, targeting the bird market to implement animal welfare regulations and ensure the safety of animals. According to the Ministry of Environment's branch, the campaign aimed to prevent violations related to the sale and trading of pets and to address any signs of abuse or neglect that could affect the health of the animals.



The campaign resulted in the seizure of 94 pets, including cats, dogs, goats, and birds, in the possession of unlicensed street vendors. The animals and birds were handled according to approved procedures and handed over to a specialized animal care association, ensuring their safety and providing the necessary veterinary care. The site of the street vendors was also sanitized and treated environmentally.



Initial examination results conducted by specialized veterinary teams indicated the presence of viral diseases, highlighting the importance of intensifying health monitoring. Violations were recorded against the offending street vendors, and legal actions were taken against them, with a firm emphasis on prohibiting the sale of animals without a license.