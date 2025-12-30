نفّذت في العاصمة الرياض حملة ميدانية على سوق الطيور لتطبيق نظام الرفق بالحيوان، وضمان سلامة الحيوانات. وبحسب فرع وزارة البيئة، فإن الحملة استهدفت منع الممارسات المخالفة المرتبطة ببيع وتداول الحيوانات الأليفة، ومعالجة أي مظاهر إساءة أو إهمال قد تؤثر على صحة الحيوان.


وأسفرت الحملة عن ضبط 94 حيواناً أليفاً من القطط والكلاب والماعز، والطيور بحوزة باعة متجولين غير نظاميين، وجرى التعامل مع الحيوانات والطيور وفق الإجراءات المعتمدة، وتسليمها إلى جمعية مختصة بالعناية بالحيوانات، بما يضمن سلامتها وتوفير الرعاية البيطرية اللازمة لها، كما تم تطهير موقع الباعة المتجولين ومعالجة الموقع بيئياً.


وبيّنت نتائج الفحص الأولي التي أجرتها الفرق البيطرية المختصة وجود إصابات بأمراض فيروسية، الأمر الذي يؤكد أهمية تكثيف الرقابة الصحية. وتم تحرير مخالفات بحق الباعة المتجولين المخالفين، واتخاذ الإجراءات النظامية بحقهم، مع تأكيد منع مزاولة بيع الحيوانات دون ترخيص.