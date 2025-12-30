يحضر وزير الاستثمار المهندس خالد عبدالعزيز الفالح، الإثنين القادم، جلسة مجلس الشورى العادية الخامسة عشرة من أعمال السنة الثانية للدورة التاسعة. ويقدّم الفالح، خلال الجلسة، عرضاً حول ما أنجزته وزارة الاستثمار من خطط وبرامج، وما تحقق من مستهدفاتها، إضافةً إلى مناقشة أداء الوزارة، واستعراض خططها المستقبلية.

فيما يناقش أعضاء مجلس الشورى وزير الاستثمار خلال الجلسة، ويطرحون عليه الاستفسارات والمداخلات على تقرير وزارته، ذات الصلة باختصاصها، في إطار الدور الرقابي الذي يضطلع به المجلس، من متابعة أداء الأجهزة الحكومية وإبداء الرأي الشوري حيالها؛ بهدف دعم التطوير والارتقاء بمستوى الخدمات المقدمة للمستفيدين، بما ينسجم مع توجيهات القيادة الرشيدة، ويحقق تطلعات المواطنين.

ولعل من أبرز محاور النقاش: (البنية التحتية للاستثمار، وحجم الاستقطاب لرؤوس الأموال الاستثمارية، وأداء سوق الأسهم باعتبارها واجهة رئيسية يقصدها المستثمرون للاطمئنان على وضع السوق المحلية، وما تحقق من مستهدفات رؤية المملكة خلال 7 أعوام متتالية).

ويحرص مجلس الشورى على توجيه الدعوات للوزراء؛ لمناقشة أداء الوزارة، والاطلاع على خططها ومستهدفاتها والصعوبات والمعوقات التي تواجهها استناداً إلى المادة الثانية والعشرين من نظام مجلس الشورى، التي تنص على أن «على رئيس مجلس الشورى أن يرفع لرئيس مجلس الوزراء بطلب حضور أي مسؤول حكومي جلسات مجلس الشورى، إذا كان المجلس يناقش أموراً تتعلق باختصاصاته، وله الحق في النقاش دون أن يكون له حق التصويت»، باعتبار المجلس همزة الوصل بين المواطنين والمسؤولين، ومن ثمّ القيادة.

ورحّب المجلس باستقبال مقترحات المواطنين واستفساراتهم التي يرغبون في طرحها على وزير الاستثمار.