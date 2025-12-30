The Minister of Investment, Engineer Khalid Abdulaziz Al-Falih, will attend the fifteenth regular session of the Shura Council for the second year of the ninth term next Monday. During the session, Al-Falih will present a report on what the Ministry of Investment has achieved in terms of plans and programs, as well as the targets that have been met, in addition to discussing the ministry's performance and reviewing its future plans.

During the session, Shura Council members will discuss with the Minister of Investment, raising inquiries and comments regarding his ministry's report, which is related to its competencies, within the framework of the supervisory role that the council undertakes, which includes monitoring the performance of government agencies and providing advisory opinions regarding them; with the aim of supporting development and enhancing the level of services provided to beneficiaries, in line with the directives of the wise leadership and fulfilling the aspirations of citizens.

Among the most prominent discussion points are: (the infrastructure for investment, the volume of attracting investment capital, and the performance of the stock market as it is a main interface sought by investors to reassure themselves about the status of the local market, and the achievements of the Kingdom's Vision targets over seven consecutive years).

The Shura Council is keen to invite ministers to discuss the ministry's performance, review its plans and targets, and address the difficulties and obstacles it faces, based on Article 22 of the Shura Council's system, which states that "the Chairman of the Shura Council shall raise to the Prime Minister a request for the attendance of any government official at the Shura Council sessions if the council is discussing matters related to its competencies, and he has the right to discuss without having the right to vote," considering the council as a bridge between citizens and officials, and thus the leadership.

The council welcomed receiving proposals and inquiries from citizens that they wish to raise with the Minister of Investment.