أصدرت هيئة الأوقاف معايير المستفيد الحقيقي من الأوقاف لتعزيز الحوكمة والشفافية، والارتقاء بالمنظومة وتحقيق مقاصد الواقفين، وتعزيز الأثر التنموي والاجتماعي للأوقاف، بما يسهم في دعم الاستدامة المالية، وترسيخ مبادئ النزاهة والموثوقية في القطاع الوقفي.
وتهدف المعايير لإرشاد النظار إلى ممارسات التعرف على المستفيد الحقيقي وتحقيق الامتثال للمتطلبات الدولية والمحلية، ومنع استغلال الأوقاف في جرائم غسل الأموال أو تمويل الإرهاب، إلى جانب توفير معلومات كافية ودقيقة في الوقت المناسب عن المستفيد الحقيقي والمستفيد من الأوقاف في المملكة.
كما تحدد المعايير نطاق التطبيق، ووصف المستفيد الحقيقي، والحد الأدنى من البيانات الواجب توفرها، وآليات التحقق والتحديث، وأطر الإفصاح وتبادل المعلومات مع الجهات المختصة، إلى جانب الأحكام الإضافية والعقوبات المقررة عند المخالفة، بما يعزز كفاءة الإشراف والرقابة، ويرسخ الثقة بالقطاع الوقفي.
وأكدت الهيئة، أن إصدار المعايير يعكس التزامها بتطوير البيئة التنظيمية لقطاع الأوقاف، وتعزيز تكاملها مع المنظومات الوطنية ذات العلاقة.
The Endowments Authority has issued standards for the real beneficiary of endowments to enhance governance and transparency, elevate the system, achieve the objectives of the endowers, and strengthen the developmental and social impact of endowments, contributing to financial sustainability and establishing principles of integrity and reliability in the endowment sector.
The standards aim to guide the overseers towards practices for identifying the real beneficiary and achieving compliance with international and local requirements, preventing the exploitation of endowments in money laundering or terrorism financing, in addition to providing sufficient and accurate information in a timely manner about the real beneficiary and the beneficiary of endowments in the Kingdom.
The standards also define the scope of application, describe the real beneficiary, outline the minimum data required, verification and updating mechanisms, and frameworks for disclosure and information exchange with relevant authorities, along with additional provisions and penalties for violations, thereby enhancing the efficiency of supervision and control and reinforcing trust in the endowment sector.
The Authority confirmed that the issuance of the standards reflects its commitment to developing the regulatory environment for the endowment sector and enhancing its integration with related national systems.