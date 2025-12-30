The Endowments Authority has issued standards for the real beneficiary of endowments to enhance governance and transparency, elevate the system, achieve the objectives of the endowers, and strengthen the developmental and social impact of endowments, contributing to financial sustainability and establishing principles of integrity and reliability in the endowment sector.

The standards aim to guide the overseers towards practices for identifying the real beneficiary and achieving compliance with international and local requirements, preventing the exploitation of endowments in money laundering or terrorism financing, in addition to providing sufficient and accurate information in a timely manner about the real beneficiary and the beneficiary of endowments in the Kingdom.

The standards also define the scope of application, describe the real beneficiary, outline the minimum data required, verification and updating mechanisms, and frameworks for disclosure and information exchange with relevant authorities, along with additional provisions and penalties for violations, thereby enhancing the efficiency of supervision and control and reinforcing trust in the endowment sector.

The Authority confirmed that the issuance of the standards reflects its commitment to developing the regulatory environment for the endowment sector and enhancing its integration with related national systems.