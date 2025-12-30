أصدرت هيئة الأوقاف معايير المستفيد الحقيقي من الأوقاف لتعزيز الحوكمة والشفافية، والارتقاء بالمنظومة وتحقيق مقاصد الواقفين، وتعزيز الأثر التنموي والاجتماعي للأوقاف، بما يسهم في دعم الاستدامة المالية، وترسيخ مبادئ النزاهة والموثوقية في القطاع الوقفي.

وتهدف المعايير لإرشاد النظار إلى ممارسات التعرف على المستفيد الحقيقي وتحقيق الامتثال للمتطلبات الدولية والمحلية، ومنع استغلال الأوقاف في جرائم غسل الأموال أو تمويل الإرهاب، إلى جانب توفير معلومات كافية ودقيقة في الوقت المناسب عن المستفيد الحقيقي والمستفيد من الأوقاف في المملكة.

كما تحدد المعايير نطاق التطبيق، ووصف المستفيد الحقيقي، والحد الأدنى من البيانات الواجب توفرها، وآليات التحقق والتحديث، وأطر الإفصاح وتبادل المعلومات مع الجهات المختصة، إلى جانب الأحكام الإضافية والعقوبات المقررة عند المخالفة، بما يعزز كفاءة الإشراف والرقابة، ويرسخ الثقة بالقطاع الوقفي.

وأكدت الهيئة، أن إصدار المعايير يعكس التزامها بتطوير البيئة التنظيمية لقطاع الأوقاف، وتعزيز تكاملها مع المنظومات الوطنية ذات العلاقة.