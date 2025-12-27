The written exams for the end of the first semester of the current academic year will begin today (Sunday) in several education departments; which have implemented a blended learning system combining in-person and remote education through the Madrasati platform, for grades from the third elementary to the third secondary.

The exams will last for two weeks and will be conducted in person according to the distribution of in-person days between the basic and blended schools, concluding on Thursday, the 17th of Rajab, along with the other educational departments in the regions and governorates of the Kingdom, according to the timeline announced by the Ministry of Education for the activities of the first semester.

The ministry emphasized to the schools that implemented the blended learning system the necessity of adhering to conducting the exams during the regular school day without disrupting the flow of educational classes, and recording the grades in the (Noor) electronic system continuously after completing the correction and final review, while continuing the remedial programs for students in the first and second elementary grades.