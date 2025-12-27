تنطلق، (اليوم الأحد)، الاختبارات التحريرية لنهاية الفصل الدراسي الأول من العام الدراسي الحالي في عدد من إدارات التعليم؛ التي طبقت نظام التعليم المدمج بين الحضوري وعن بعد عبر منصة مدرستي، وذلك للصفوف من الثالث الابتدائي وحتى الثالث ثانوي.

وتستمر الاختبارات لمدة أسبوعين على أن تكون حضورياً حسب توزيع الأيام الحضورية بين المدرستين الأساسية والمدمجة، لتنتهي نهاية الخميس الموافق للسابع عشر من رجب الحالي مع بقية الإدارات التعليمية في مناطق ومحافظات المملكة، حسب التقويم الزمني الذي أعلنته وزارة التعليم لأعمال الفصل الدراسي الأول.

وأكدت الوزارة على المدارس التي طبقت نظام التعليم المدمج على ضرورة الالتزام بإجراء الاختبارات خلال اليوم الدراسي المعتاد دون أن يكون هناك خلل في سير الحصص التعليمية، ورصد الدرجات في نظام (نور) الإلكتروني أولاً بأول بعد الانتهاء من أعمال التصحيح والمراجعة النهائية، مع استمرار البرامج العلاجية لطلاب وطالبات الصفين الأول والثاني الابتدائي.