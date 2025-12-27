بدأت الهيئة العامة للعناية بشؤون المسجد الحرام والمسجد النبوي في استقبال طلبات الشركات الراغبة في تقديم خدمات إفطار الصائمين خلال شهر رمضان في الحرمين الشريفين.

وبينت الهيئة أن التقديم الذي سيستمر 4 أيام فقط لا يشمل طلبات تصاريح سفر الإفطار في ساحات الحرم المكي والنبوي. مشيرةً إلى أن متطلبات التقديم تشمل سجلاً تجارياً ساري المفعول يتضمن نشاط التموين أو الإعاشة، ورخصة بلدية سارية أو رخصة من هيئة الغذاء والدواء لمقر التشغيل في مكة المكرمة أو المدينة المنورة، ومقر تشغيلي فعلي داخل مكة المكرمة أو المدينة المنورة (إثبات ملكية أو عقد إيجار موثق)، وخلو السجل من مخالفات الصحة العامةـ والالتزام بتطبيق الهوية البصرية المعتمدة للمشروع، والالتزام بمكونات الوجبة المعتمدة من الهيئة مع القدرة التشغيلية على توريد ما لا يقل عن 10,000 وجبة يومياً.