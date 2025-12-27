The General Authority for the Care of the Two Holy Mosques has begun receiving applications from companies wishing to provide iftar services for fasting individuals during the month of Ramadan at the Two Holy Mosques.

وجبات رمضانية.



The authority clarified that the application process, which will last for only 4 days, does not include requests for iftar travel permits in the courtyards of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque. It indicated that the application requirements include a valid commercial registration that includes catering or food service activities, a valid municipal license or a license from the Food and Drug Authority for the operating location in Mecca or Medina, a physical operational location within Mecca or Medina (proof of ownership or a notarized lease contract), a clean record free of public health violations, adherence to the approved visual identity of the project, and compliance with the meal components approved by the authority with the operational capacity to supply no less than 10,000 meals daily.