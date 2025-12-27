The National Center for Vegetation Cover Development and Combating Desertification has revealed the regulatory rules for wild camping; the most notable of which is the obligation for violators to remove the consequences of their violations and to pay compensation in the event of pollution of vegetation cover lands.

The rules include issuing licenses for camping activities, daily recreation duration, and accompanying recreational activities; in accordance with the regulations and laws in the vegetation cover lands of the Kingdom.

The center is responsible for overseeing the organization of wild camping activities in vegetation cover lands and the accompanying activities, determining suitable camping locations for each site, camping seasons, and specifying the time period for granting permission to practice the activity. It also works on receiving applications for permits during a period that starts from the beginning of the camping season until the end of the specified legal duration.

According to the rules, the center issues decisions obligating violators to remove the consequences of the violation, rehabilitate the area, and pay compensation in the event of degradation or pollution of vegetation cover lands.

It is required that the lands designated for camping be within vegetation cover lands or lands designated for camping, and not within the scope and boundaries of grazing areas subject to grazing regulations, nor within the scope or boundaries of forests and environmentally sensitive areas. They should be far from the bottoms and buffers of valleys and flood channels, and outside border areas and their buffers, with the site not being subject to afforestation projects that require removal, and not conflicting with existing or future sites.

The rules classify wild camps according to their intended use and specify the designated area for each wild camp based on camping uses and approved wild camping sites.

The center has prohibited the use of drones without a license or damaging vegetation cover, and the necessity of obtaining a camping permit while adhering to its duration. In daily recreation, individual recreational supplies may be used for a period not exceeding 24 hours, and wild camping is not allowed in unapproved sites. The beneficiary is granted one wild camping permit in one location during each season, and he is not entitled to obtain more than one permit in one location or multiple locations during the same season.

“The Sail”

Allowed.. with conditions

Among the prohibitions is not to violate the public decency regulations, and any other related systems or regulations, cutting down trees or shrubs, pouring any harmful substances on them, firewood collection or grazing, lighting fires using local firewood and charcoal, or lighting fires in non-designated areas, and establishing any fences made of earth mounds or iron barriers or nets. The sail can be used to create barriers not exceeding three meters in height around the designated camping area. The establishment of any structures or works that prevent the flow of floodwaters or lead to soil erosion is prohibited, as well as the use of any cement or asphalt materials within or outside the camp boundaries, planting trees or scattering seeds in the designated camping site or outside it without obtaining a permit. The rules prohibit drilling underground wells to extract water, using generators, wires, and electrical devices that do not comply with Saudi standard specifications, and using drones or similar devices for photography without a permit from the supervising authority.