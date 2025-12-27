كشف المركز الوطني لتنمية الغطاء النباتي ومكافحة التصحر عن القواعد التنظيمية للمخيمات البرية؛ أبرزها إلزام المخالفين بإزالة الآثار المترتبة على المخالفات، ودفع التعويضات في حال تلويث أراضي الغطاء النباتي.

وتتضمّن القواعد إصدار التراخيص لمزاولة أنشطة التخييم، ومدة التنزّه اليومي، والأنشطة الترفيهية المصاحبة؛ وفق الأنظمة واللوائح في أراضي الغطاء النباتي بالمملكة.

ويتولّى المركز الإشراف على تنظيم أنشطة المخيمات البرية في أراضي الغطاء النباتي والأنشطة المصاحبة لها، وتحديد مواقع التخييم المناسبة لكل موقع، ومواسم التخييم، وتحديد المدة الزمنية للتصريح بممارسة النشاط، كما يعمل على استقبال طلبات الحصول على تصريح خلال مدة تبدأ من بداية موسم التخييم حتى نهاية المدة النظامية المحددة.

ووفق القواعد يصدر المركز قرارات بإلزام المخالفين بإزالة الآثار المترتبة على المخالفة، وإعادة التأهيل، ودفع التعويضات في حال تدهور أو تلويث أراضي الغطاء النباتي.

ويُراعى أن تكون الأراضي المخصصة للتخييم ضمن أراضي الغطاء النباتي أو الأراضي المخصصة للتخييم، وألا تكون ضمن نطاق وحدود المراعي الخاضعة لتنظيم الرعي، وألا تكون ضمن نطاق أو حدود الغابات، والمناطق ذات الحساسية العالية بيئياً، وأن تكون بعيدة عن بطون وأحرم الأودية ومجاري السيول، وأن تكون خارج المناطق الحدودية وأحرامها، مع عدم خضوع الموقع لمشروعات التشجير التي تتطلب إزالة، ولا يتعارض مع مواقع قائمة أو مستقبلية.

وصنفت القواعد المخيمات البرية بحسب الغرض من استخدامها، وحددت المساحة المحددة لكل مخيم بري بناءً على استخدامات التخييم والمواقع المعتمدة للتخييم البري.

وحظر المركز استخدام الطائرات المسيّرة دون ترخيص أو إتلاف الغطاء النباتي، وضرورة الحصول على ترخيص للتخييم مع الالتزام بمدته، ويجوز في التنزه اليومي استخدام مستلزمات التنزه الفردية مدة لا تتجاوز 24 ساعة، ولا يجوز التخييم البري في غير المواقع المعتمدة، ويُمنح المستفيد تصريح تخييم بري واحد في موقع واحد خلال الموسم الواحد، ولا يحق له الحصول على أكثر من تصريح في موقع واحد أو مواقع متعددة خلال الموسم الواحد.

مسموح.. بشرط

من المحظورات عدم مخالفة لائحة الذوق العام، وأي أنظمة أو لوائح أخرى ذات علاقة، وقطع الأشجار أو الشجيرات أو سكب أي مواد ضارة عليها أو الاحتطاب أو الرعي، وإشعال النار باستخدام الحطب والفحم المحلي أو إشعال النار في الأماكن غير المخصصة لها، وإقامة أي أسوار من عقوم ترابية أو حواجز حديدية أو شبوك، ويمكن استخدام الشراع لعمل حواجز بارتفاع لا يتجاوز ثلاثة أمتار حول المساحة المحددة للتخييم. ومنع إقامة أي منشآت أو أعمال تمنع جريان مياه السيول أو تؤدي إلى انجراف التربة أو استخدام أي مواد أسمنتية أو أسفلتية داخل حدود المخيم أو خارجه، والتشجير أو نثر البذور في الموقع المحدد للتخييم أو خارجه إلا بعد الحصول على ترخيص، وحظرت القواعد حفر الآبار الجوفية لاستخراج المياه، واستخدام مولدات وأسلاك وأجهزة كهربائية غير مطابقة للمواصفات القياسية السعودية، واستخدام الطائرات المسيرة وما في حكمها للتصوير دون ترخيص من الجهة المشرفة.