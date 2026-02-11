كشف وزير الصحة فهد الجلاجل أن تطبيق نموذج الرعاية الصحية السعودي أسهم في خفض معدلات الوفيات الناجمة عن الأمراض المزمنة بنسبة 40%، وانخفاض وفيات حوادث الطرق بنسبة 60%، وتراجع وفيات الأمراض المعدية بنسبة 50%، إضافة إلى انخفاض الوفيات الناتجة عن الإصابات الأخرى بنسبة 30%، فيما ارتفع متوسط العمر المتوقع في المملكة إلى 79.7 عام.

جاء ذلك لدى افتتاحه، اليوم، ملتقى نموذج الرعاية الصحية السعودي في نسخته الثالثة، تحت شعار «صناعة الأثر»؛ لتعزيز جودة الخدمات الصحية المقدمة للمستفيدين وتيسير الوصول إليها، انسجاماً مع مستهدفات برنامج تحول القطاع الصحي ضمن رؤية المملكة 2030.

وأكد وزير الصحة، في كلمته، أن عام 2027 سيشهد اكتمال انتقال التجمعات الصحية العشرين كافة إلى «الصحة القابضة»، لافتاً إلى أن انتقال 3 تجمعات صحية من وزارة الصحة إلى «الصحة القابضة» يمثل 15% من إجمالي التجمعات بمشاركة أكثر من 62 ألف موظف، بما يسهم في تعزيز جودة الخدمات وزيادة رضا المستفيدين.

ويأتي الملتقى منصةً وطنية لاستعراض التطورات والابتكارات في نموذج الرعاية الصحية السعودي، ومناقشة مستقبل نماذج تقديمها، وتبادل الخبرات وتعزيز التكامل بين مقدمي الخدمة؛ بما يرفع كفاءة النظام الصحي واستدامته، ويرسّخ حضور المملكة شريكاً مؤثراً في تطوير أنظمة الرعاية الصحية عالمياً.