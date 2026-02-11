Health Minister Fahd Al-Jalajel revealed that the implementation of the Saudi healthcare model has contributed to a 40% reduction in mortality rates from chronic diseases, a 60% decrease in road traffic fatalities, a 50% decline in deaths from infectious diseases, and a 30% reduction in deaths from other injuries, while the average life expectancy in the Kingdom has risen to 79.7 years.

This was announced during the opening of the third edition of the Saudi healthcare model forum today, under the slogan "Creating Impact"; aimed at enhancing the quality of health services provided to beneficiaries and facilitating access to them, in line with the objectives of the Health Sector Transformation Program within the framework of Vision 2030.

The Minister of Health emphasized in his speech that the year 2027 will witness the completion of the transition of all twenty health clusters to "Holding Health," noting that the transfer of 3 health clusters from the Ministry of Health to "Holding Health" represents 15% of the total clusters with the participation of more than 62,000 employees, which contributes to enhancing service quality and increasing beneficiary satisfaction.

The forum serves as a national platform to showcase developments and innovations in the Saudi healthcare model, discuss the future of its delivery models, exchange experiences, and enhance integration among service providers; thus improving the efficiency and sustainability of the health system and solidifying the Kingdom's presence as an influential partner in the global development of healthcare systems.