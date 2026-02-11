The Ministry of Interior issued a statement today (Wednesday) regarding the implementation of the death penalty for two offenders in the Medina region. Below is the text:

Allah, the Almighty, said: "And do not cause corruption upon the earth after its reformation," and He said: "And do not seek corruption in the earth; indeed, Allah does not like the corrupters," and He said: "And Allah does not like corruption," and He said: "The only reward of those who wage war against Allah and His Messenger and strive to cause corruption in the earth is that they be killed or crucified or that their hands and feet be cut off from opposite sides or that they be exiled from the land. That is for them a disgrace in this world, and for them in the Hereafter is a great punishment."

Both Eid bin Atiyah bin Eid Al-Omrani and Muhammad bin Atiyah bin Eid Al-Omrani - Saudi nationals - were involved in the transportation and promotion of methamphetamine pills for the second time. By the grace of Allah, the security authorities were able to arrest the aforementioned offenders, and the investigation with them led to charges being filed against them for committing the crime. Upon their referral to the competent court, a ruling was issued confirming the charges against them and sentencing them to death as a punishment. The ruling became final after being appealed and subsequently upheld by the Supreme Court, and a royal order was issued to enforce what was legally decided.

The death penalty was carried out against the offenders Eid bin Atiyah bin Eid Al-Omrani and Muhammad bin Atiyah bin Eid Al-Omrani - Saudi nationals - on Wednesday, 23/8/1447 AH, corresponding to 11/2/2026 AD, in the Medina region.

The Ministry of Interior announces this to reaffirm the Saudi Arabian government's commitment to protecting the security of citizens and residents from the scourge of drugs and to impose the harshest penalties prescribed by law against traffickers and promoters, due to the loss of innocent lives and the severe corruption it causes in youth, individuals, and society, as well as the violation of their rights. At the same time, it warns anyone who engages in such activities that the legal punishment will be their fate.

And Allah is the guide to the straight path.