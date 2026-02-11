ضبطت شرطة منطقة الباحة بالتنسيق مع الإدارة العامة للأمن المجتمعي ومكافحة الاتجار بالأشخاص (3) وافدين من الجنسية اليمنية لمخالفتهم نظام مكافحة جرائم الاتجار بالأشخاص باستغلالهم أطفال في التسول بالميادين والطرقات العامة.

وجرى إيقافهم واتخاذ الإجراءات النظامية بحقهم، وإحالتهم إلى النيابة العامة، والتنسيق مع الجهات المعنية لتقديم الخدمات الإنسانية اللازمة لمن استُغلوا.