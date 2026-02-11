The police in the Al-Baha region, in coordination with the General Administration for Community Security and the Fight Against Human Trafficking, arrested (3) expatriates of Yemeni nationality for violating the Anti-Human Trafficking Law by exploiting children in begging in public squares and roads.

They were detained, and legal actions were taken against them, and they were referred to the Public Prosecution, while coordinating with the relevant authorities to provide necessary humanitarian services to those who were exploited.