In the context of the political and diplomatic momentum characterizing Saudi-Omani relations, and the enhancement of cooperation and integration paths between the two brotherly countries, the Omani Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Najib bin Hilal Al-Busaidi, confirmed to "Okaz" that the meetings held in the Omani capital Muscat, along with the third meeting of the Saudi-Omani Coordination Council, represent an important milestone in the journey of bilateral relations, reflecting the depth of fraternal ties and the shared vision of the leaderships of both countries towards a more expansive and comprehensive strategic partnership.



He stated that the meetings that took place in the Omani capital Muscat, notably the meeting between Omani Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Al-Busaidi and Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, followed by the third meeting of the Saudi-Omani Coordination Council, clearly embody the depth and strength of the fraternal relations that bind the two brotherly countries, and the high patronage and direct attention they receive from the leaderships of both nations.



He emphasized that this political and diplomatic momentum reflects the keenness of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and his brother, Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq, as well as Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman, to elevate bilateral relations and transport them to broader horizons of cooperation and strategic partnership, in a manner that fulfills the aspirations and interests of the two brotherly peoples.



The ambassador, Al-Busaidi, explained that the Saudi-Omani Coordination Council has become an effective institutional platform to enhance integration in various fields, translating the high directives into practical programs and tangible initiatives. He pointed out that the progress achieved in the fields of economy, trade, investment, industrial integration, and energy reflects an advanced level of coordination and understanding, laying the foundation for a new phase of sustainable qualitative cooperation.



He highlighted the importance of the agreed-upon steps to enhance trade relations and facilitate the movement of trade and investment between the two countries, including mutual recognition of rules of origin, launching the second phase of industrial integration initiatives, and working on launching the electronic platform for the Coordination Council, which represents an important tool for monitoring the implementation of initiatives and integrating the work of the committees emanating from the council.



He also noted that the meetings addressed regional and international issues of mutual interest, within a framework of continuous political consultation and coordination, reflecting the convergence of visions between the two brotherly countries and their commitment to supporting regional security and stability, promoting peaceful solutions, and serving the issues of development and prosperity in the region.

Accelerated Qualitative Development



The ambassador, Al-Busaidi, confirmed that Omani-Saudi relations are witnessing accelerated qualitative development, which is not limited to economic and political aspects but extends to include areas of security and judicial cooperation, cultural and tourism collaboration, and knowledge exchange, enhancing communication between the two brotherly societies and solidifying the foundations of a long-term partnership.



He concluded his statement to "Okaz" by affirming the Sultanate of Oman's aspiration to continue joint work with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the spirit of brotherhood and partnership, building on the achievements made, and activating all agreed-upon initiatives and programs, in a manner that achieves more mutual benefits and reflects the depth of the historical and fraternal ties that unite the two countries and their peoples.