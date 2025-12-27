في إطار الزخم السياسي والدبلوماسي الذي تشهده العلاقات السعودية – العُمانية، وتعزيز مسارات التعاون والتكامل بين البلدين الشقيقين، أكد سفير سلطنة عُمان لدى المملكة العربية السعودية، نجيب بن هلال البوسعيدي لـ«عكاظ» أن اللقاءات التي عُقدت في العاصمة العُمانية مسقط، وما صاحبها من انعقاد الاجتماع الثالث لمجلس التنسيق السعودي – العُماني، تمثل محطة مهمة في مسيرة العلاقات الثنائية، وتعكس عمق الروابط الأخوية والرؤية المشتركة لقيادتي البلدين، نحو شراكة إستراتيجية أكثر اتساعًا وشمولًا.


وقال إن اللقاءات التي شهدتها العاصمة العُمانية مسقط، وفي مقدمتها لقاء وزير خارجية سلطنة عُمان بدر بن حمد بن حمود البوسعيدي، بوزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان، وما تلاها من انعقاد للاجتماع الثالث لمجلس التنسيق السعودي – العُماني، تجسد بوضوح عمق ومتانة العلاقات الأخوية، التي تجمع البلدين الشقيقين، وما تحظى به من رعاية سامية واهتمام مباشر من قيادتي البلدين.


وأكد أن هذا الزخم السياسي والدبلوماسي، يعكس حرص خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وأخيه سلطان عُمان هيثم بن طارق، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، على الارتقاء بالعلاقات الثنائية، ونقلها إلى آفاق أرحب من التعاون والشراكة الإستراتيجية، بما يحقق تطلعات ومصالح الشعبين الشقيقين.


وأوضح السفير البوسعيدي، أن مجلس التنسيق السعودي – العُماني بات يمثل منصة مؤسسية فاعلة، لتعزيز التكامل في مختلف المجالات، وترجمة التوجيهات السامية إلى برامج عملية ومبادرات ملموسة، لافتًا إلى أن ما تحقق من تقدم في مجالات الاقتصاد والتجارة والاستثمار والتكامل الصناعي والطاقة، يعكس مستوى متقدمًا من التنسيق والتفاهم، ويؤسس لمرحلة جديدة من التعاون النوعي المستدام.


ونوّه السفير العُماني بأهمية ما تم الاتفاق عليه من خطوات لتعزيز العلاقات التجارية، وتسهيل حركة التبادل التجاري والاستثماري بين البلدين، ومن بينها الاعتراف المتبادل بقواعد المنشأ، وإطلاق المرحلة الثانية من مبادرات التكامل الصناعي، إلى جانب العمل على تدشين المنصة الإلكترونية لمجلس التنسيق، التي تمثل أداة مهمة لمتابعة تنفيذ المبادرات وتكامل أعمال اللجان المنبثقة عن المجلس.


كما أشار إلى أن اللقاءات تناولت القضايا الإقليمية والدولية ذات الاهتمام المشترك، في إطار من التشاور والتنسيق السياسي المستمر، بما يعكس تقارب الرؤى بين البلدين الشقيقين، وحرصهما على دعم الأمن والاستقرار الإقليمي، وتعزيز الحلول السلمية، وخدمة قضايا التنمية والازدهار في المنطقة.

تطور نوعي متسارع


السفير البوسعيدي اكد أن العلاقات العُمانية – السعودية تشهد تطورًا نوعيًا ومتسارعًا، لا يقتصر على الجوانب الاقتصادية والسياسية فحسب، بل يمتد ليشمل مجالات التعاون الأمني والعدلي، والثقافي والسياحي، والتبادل المعرفي، بما يعزز التواصل بين المجتمعين الشقيقين، ويرسّخ أسس الشراكة طويلة المدى.


واختتم تصريحه لـ«عكاظ» بالتأكيد على تطلع سلطنة عُمان إلى مواصلة العمل المشترك مع المملكة العربية السعودية بروح الأخوّة والشراكة، والبناء على ما تحقق من إنجازات، وتفعيل جميع المبادرات والبرامج المتفق عليها، بما يحقق المزيد من المنافع المشتركة، ويعكس عمق الروابط التاريخية والأخوية التي تجمع البلدين والشعبين الشقيقين.