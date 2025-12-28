The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is making significant efforts to halt the escalation resulting from the control of elements loyal to the Southern Transitional Council over the provinces of Hadramaut and Al-Mahra. These efforts have been welcomed by Arab and Gulf states as well as the United States. Despite the Southern Transitional Council's statements regarding Saudi mediation, it has not made any gesture to de-escalate or withdraw its elements from the aforementioned provinces. Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz confirmed that the Southern issue will not be absent from any potential political settlement of the Yemeni crisis. Prince Khalid bin Salman stated that the issue must be resolved by consensus, fulfilling commitments, and building trust among all Yemenis, rather than through adventures that only serve the enemy of all. The spokesperson for the Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen, Major General Turki Al-Maliki, announced that in response to a request from the President of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council, Rashad Al-Alimi, regarding immediate measures to protect civilians in Hadramaut province from severe and horrific human rights violations by armed elements affiliated with the Southern Transitional Council, and continuing the diligent and joint efforts of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates aimed at de-escalation, the withdrawal of Southern Transitional Council forces, the handover of camps to the National Shield Forces, and enabling local authorities to exercise their responsibilities, the coalition forces affirm that any military movements that contradict these efforts will be dealt with directly at the time, with the aim of protecting civilian lives and ensuring the success of Saudi and Emirati efforts. This is a clear warning that these transgressions will exacerbate the Yemeni crisis, hinder efforts to combat the Houthi group, and increase the suffering of Yemenis and tear their country apart. There is still great hope that Southern leaders will heed the voice of wisdom and reason to spare their people from bloodshed, as the Southern issue will remain present in any potential settlement of the Yemeni crisis.