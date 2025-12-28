تبذل المملكة العربية السعودية جهوداً كبيرة لوقف التصعيد الناجم عن سيطرة العناصر الموالية للمجلس الانتقالي الجنوبي على محافظتي حضرموت والمهرة. وهي جهود حظيت بترحيب الدول العربية والخليجية والولايات المتحدة. وعلى رغم بيانات المجلس الانتقالي الجنوبي بالوساطة السعودية، فهو لم يقم بأية بادرة لوقف التصعيد، وسحب عناصره من المحافظتين المذكورتين. وقد أكد وزير الدفاع الأمير خالد بن سلمان بن عبد العزيز أن القضية الجنوبية لن تغيب عن أية تسوية سياسية محتملة للأزمة اليمنية. وذكر الأمير خالد بن سلمان أن القضية يجب حلها بالإجماع، والوفاء بالالتزامات، وبناء الثقة بين جميع اليمنيين، وليس من خلال المغامرات التي لا تخدم سوى عدو الجميع. وأعلن المتحدث باسم تحالف دعم الشرعية في اليمن اللواء الركن تركي المالكي أنه استجابة لطلب رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي اليمني رشاد العليمي، بشأن اتخاذ إجراءات فورية لحماية المدنيين بمحافظة حضرموت، من الانتهاكات الإنسانية الجسيمة والمروّعة بحقهم، من قبل العناصر المسلّحة التابعة للمجلس الانتقالي الجنوبي، واستمراراً للجهود الدؤوبة والمشتركة للمملكة العربية السعودية ودولة الإمارات، الرامية لخفض التصعيد، وخروج قوات المجلس الانتقالي الجنوبي، وتسليم المعسكرات لقوات درع الوطن، وتمكين السلطة المحلية من ممارسة مسؤولياتها، فإن قوات التحالف تؤكد أن أي تحركات عسكرية تخالف هذه الجهود سيتم التعامل المباشر معها في حينه، بهدف حماية أرواح المدنيين، وإنجاح الجهود السعودية الإماراتية. وهو تحذير واضح من أن هذه التجاوزات ستزيد استفحال الأزمة اليمنية، وتعيق جهود مكافحة الجماعة الحوثية، وتزيد معاناة اليمنيين وتمزق بلادهم. ولا يزال الأمل كبيراً في أن يصغي القادة الجنوبيون لصوت الحكمة والعقل، ليجنبوا أهلهم إراقة الدماء، ما دامت القضية الجنوبية ستكون حاضرة في أي تسوية محتملة للأزمة اليمنية.