The Media Regulatory Authority referred five violators to the Public Prosecution due to their violation of the audiovisual media system, after they published content that could incite and provoke, thus violating paragraph (4) of the audiovisual media system, which states: "Not to engage in anything that could incite discord, division, hatred, or incitement," and paragraph (10) which states: "Not to broadcast media content that includes false information not based on facts."

The authority summoned about 35 individuals who participated in misleading content on social media, based on incorrect information that incites discord and promotes hatred.

Informed sources revealed to "Okaz" that the procedures following some summons included the removal of the violating materials from various digital platforms, whether tweets, video clips, or materials published in other formats, in addition to obtaining official commitments not to repeat the violation, while some violators were referred to the Public Prosecution.

The authority took this step after monitoring "violating content," as part of measures aimed at protecting societal peace and regulating the digital media scene, which included taking varying legal actions according to the nature of each case.

Misleading and Inciting Public Opinion

Lawyer and legal advisor Mohammed Al-Barqi explained to "Okaz" that what occurred reflects a clear regulatory approach aimed at immediately stopping the effect of the violation while retaining the right to accountability whenever the legal elements are met, emphasizing that deleting the content or providing a commitment does not necessarily mean exemption from punishment, especially if it is proven that the content included misleading information or incitement of public opinion or infringed upon public order or values and morals.

5 Years in Prison and 3 Million Riyals Fine

Al-Barqi stated: "Article six of the Anti-Cyber Crime Law stipulates a penalty of imprisonment for a period not exceeding five years, and a fine not exceeding three million Riyals, or one of these two penalties, for anyone who produces, prepares, sends, or stores any content that could harm public order, religious values, public morals, or the sanctity of private life via the information network."

He indicated that this article is one of the most prominent legal foundations upon which such cases are described.

He clarified that republishing or sharing is considered, in terms of legal responsibility, a direct contribution to the violation, pointing out that the belief that personal accounts or transient interactions protect their owner from accountability is a "misconception," as the legal criterion is the impact and danger of the content, not the publisher's intent or the number of followers.

Monitoring, Summoning, Investigation, and Penalties

Legal expert Al-Barqi pointed out that the relevant regulations, foremost among them the audiovisual media system and content regulations, grant the General Authority for Media Regulation broad powers in monitoring, summoning, investigating, and imposing penalties, which may include financial fines, blocking content or accounts, banning from media appearances, and even referral to the competent judicial authorities whenever the nature of the violation necessitates it.

He noted that emphasizing these procedures represents a clear message that freedom of expression is a responsibility before it is a right, calling on users of digital platforms and content creators to raise their legal awareness, verify before publishing or sharing, and avoid being swayed by provocative or misleading content, due to the serious legal consequences that may arise.