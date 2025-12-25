أحالت هيئة تنظيم الإعلام خمسة مخالفين إلى النيابة العامة؛ بسبب مخالفتهم لنظام الإعلام المرئي والمسموع، بعد نشرهم محتوى من شأنه الإثارة والتأجيج، مخالفين بذلك الفقرة (4) من نظام الإعلام المرئي والمسموع، التي تنص على: «عدم التعرض إلى ما من شأنه إثارة النعرات والفرقة والكراهية والتحريض»، والفقرة (10) التي تنص على: «عدم بث محتوى إعلامي يتضمن معلومات كاذبة لا تستند إلى حقائق».

واستدعت الهيئة نحو 35 شخصاً شاركوا في محتوى مضلل على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، ويستند على معلومات مغلوطة وتثير النعرات وتحرض على الكراهية.

وكشفت مصادر مطلعة لـ«عكاظ»، أن الإجراءات التي أعقبت بعض الاستدعاءات شملت حذف المواد المخالفة من مختلف المنصات الرقمية، سواء كانت تغريدات أو مقاطع مرئية أو مواد منشورة بصيغ أخرى، إلى جانب أخذ تعهدات رسمية بعدم تكرار المخالفة، فيما أحيل بعض المخالفين إلى النيابة العامة.

وتحركت الهيئة في هذه الخطوة بعد رصدها «محتوى مخالف»، ضمن إجراءات تهدف إلى حماية السلم المجتمعي وضبط المشهد الإعلامي الرقمي، وشملت اتخاذ إجراءات نظامية متفاوتة وفق طبيعة كل حالة.

تضليل وتأجيج الرأي العام

وأوضح المحامي والمستشار القانوني محمد البارقي لـ«عكاظ»، أن ما جرى يعكس نهجاً تنظيمياً واضحاً يقوم على إيقاف أثر المخالفة فوراً، مع الاحتفاظ بحق المساءلة متى ما توافرت أركانها النظامية، مشدداً على أن حذف المحتوى أو تقديم التعهد لا يعني بالضرورة الإعفاء من العقوبة، خصوصاً إذا ثبت أن المحتوى تضمّن تضليلاً أو تأجيجاً للرأي العام أو مساساً بالنظام العام أو القيم والآداب.

5 سنوات سجناً و3 ملايين ريال غرامة

وقال البارقي: «المادة السادسة من نظام مكافحة جرائم المعلوماتية تنص على عقوبة تصل إلى السجن مدة لا تزيد على خمس سنوات، وغرامة لا تزيد على ثلاثة ملايين ريال، أو بإحدى هاتين العقوبتين، لكل من ينتج أو يُعد أو يرسل أو يخزن أي محتوى من شأنه المساس بالنظام العام أو القيم الدينية أو الآداب العامة أو حرمة الحياة الخاصة عبر الشبكة المعلوماتية».

وبين أن هذه المادة تُعد من أبرز الأسس النظامية التي يُبنى عليها توصيف مثل هذه القضايا.

وأوضح أن إعادة النشر أو المشاركة تُعدّ من حيث المسؤولية النظامية مساهمة مباشرة في المخالفة، لافتاً إلى أن الاعتقاد بأن الحسابات الشخصية أو التفاعل العابر يحمي صاحبه من المساءلة «مفهوم خاطئ»، إذ إن المعيار النظامي هو أثر المحتوى وخطورته، لا نية الناشر ولا عدد المتابعين.

رصد واستدعاء وتحقيق وجزاءات

أشار القانوني البارقي إلى أن الأنظمة ذات الصلة؛ وفي مقدمتها نظام الإعلام المرئي والمسموع ولوائح المحتوى، تمنح الهيئة العامة لتنظيم الإعلام صلاحيات واسعة في الرصد والاستدعاء والتحقيق واتخاذ الجزاءات، التي قد تشمل الغرامات المالية، وحجب المحتوى أو الحساب، والمنع من الظهور الإعلامي، وصولاً إلى الإحالة للجهات القضائية المختصة متى ما اقتضت طبيعة المخالفة ذلك.

ونوه إلى أن التأكيد على أن هذه الإجراءات يمثل رسالة واضحة بأن حرية التعبير مسؤولية قبل أن تكون حقاً، داعياً مستخدمي المنصات الرقمية وصنّاع المحتوى إلى رفع مستوى الوعي القانوني، والتثبت قبل النشر أو المشاركة، وتجنب الانسياق خلف المحتوى المثير أو المضلل، لما قد يترتب عليه من تبعات نظامية جسيمة.