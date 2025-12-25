The Kingdom condemned the attack that targeted members of the Pakistani police in the Karak area of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in the sisterly Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

The Kingdom reiterated, through a statement issued yesterday by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, its complete rejection of all terrorist and extremist acts, and its condemnation of attempts to undermine the security and stability of Pakistan and its brotherly people, expressing its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims and to the government and people of Pakistan in this painful tragedy, and wishing safety and peace for all.