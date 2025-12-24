توقّع المركز الوطني للأرصاد، في تقريره عن حالة الطقس لهذا اليوم (الأربعاء)، تكوّن السحب الرعدية الممطرة المصحوبة برياح نشطة على أجزاء من مناطق جازان، عسير، الباحة، مكة المكرمة، المدينة المنورة، ولا يستبعد تكوّن الضباب على أجزاء من مرتفعات تلك المناطق، كذلك على أجزاء من مناطق الشرقية، الحدود الشمالية، حائل، الجوف وتبوك.

ووفقاً للمركز، ستكون حركة الرياح السطحية على البحر الأحمر، شمالية إلى شمالية غربية على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط، وجنوبية شرقية إلى جنوبية غربية على الجزء الجنوبي بسرعة 15-30 كم/ساعة، وارتفاع الموج من نصف المتر إلى متر، وحالة البحر خفيف إلى متوسط الموج.

وعلى الخليج العربي ستكون حركة الرياح السطحية جنوبية غربية إلى شمالية غربية بسرعة 10-25 كم/ساعة، وارتفاع الموج من نصف المتر إلى متر، وحالة البحر خفيف الموج.