The National Center of Meteorology has predicted, in its weather report for today (Wednesday), the formation of thunderstorm clouds accompanied by active winds over parts of the regions of Jazan, Asir, Al-Baha, Makkah, and Madinah. The formation of fog is also not ruled out over parts of the highlands of these regions, as well as over parts of the Eastern Province, Northern Borders, Ha'il, Al-Jawf, and Tabuk.

According to the center, the surface wind movement over the Red Sea will be from the north to the northwest in the northern and central parts, and from the southeast to the southwest in the southern part, at a speed of 15-30 km/h, with wave heights ranging from half a meter to one meter, and the sea condition will be light to moderate.

In the Arabian Gulf, the surface wind movement will be from the southwest to the northwest at a speed of 10-25 km/h, with wave heights ranging from half a meter to one meter, and the sea condition will be light.