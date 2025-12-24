توقّع المركز الوطني للأرصاد، في تقريره عن حالة الطقس لهذا اليوم (الأربعاء)، تكوّن السحب الرعدية الممطرة المصحوبة برياح نشطة على أجزاء من مناطق جازان، عسير، الباحة، مكة المكرمة، المدينة المنورة، ولا يستبعد تكوّن الضباب على أجزاء من مرتفعات تلك المناطق، كذلك على أجزاء من مناطق الشرقية، الحدود الشمالية، حائل، الجوف وتبوك.
ووفقاً للمركز، ستكون حركة الرياح السطحية على البحر الأحمر، شمالية إلى شمالية غربية على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط، وجنوبية شرقية إلى جنوبية غربية على الجزء الجنوبي بسرعة 15-30 كم/ساعة، وارتفاع الموج من نصف المتر إلى متر، وحالة البحر خفيف إلى متوسط الموج.
وعلى الخليج العربي ستكون حركة الرياح السطحية جنوبية غربية إلى شمالية غربية بسرعة 10-25 كم/ساعة، وارتفاع الموج من نصف المتر إلى متر، وحالة البحر خفيف الموج.
The National Center of Meteorology has predicted, in its weather report for today (Wednesday), the formation of thunderstorm clouds accompanied by active winds over parts of the regions of Jazan, Asir, Al-Baha, Makkah, and Madinah. The formation of fog is also not ruled out over parts of the highlands of these regions, as well as over parts of the Eastern Province, Northern Borders, Ha'il, Al-Jawf, and Tabuk.
According to the center, the surface wind movement over the Red Sea will be from the north to the northwest in the northern and central parts, and from the southeast to the southwest in the southern part, at a speed of 15-30 km/h, with wave heights ranging from half a meter to one meter, and the sea condition will be light to moderate.
In the Arabian Gulf, the surface wind movement will be from the southwest to the northwest at a speed of 10-25 km/h, with wave heights ranging from half a meter to one meter, and the sea condition will be light.