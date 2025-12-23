Teachers in remote schools suffer greatly from exhausting journeys over rough roads for dozens and hundreds of kilometers, in trips fraught with dangers, all to fulfill their educational mission, under a strict system that does not differentiate between short and long distances. This exacerbates the teachers' suffering and affects the quality of their professional, personal, and social lives.

Their demands are limited to considering their circumstances, especially since some of them leave home at the break of dawn and do not return to their families until sunset due to the distance of their schools.

Road Hazards and Weather Changes



Ans Al-Ghamdi told "Okaz": We leave for school hours before the start of the workday, covering hundreds of kilometers on roads with varying terrains, exposing ourselves to road hazards and weather changes just to ensure we don't miss the time to register our attendance, even if it puts us at risk.



Mohammed Al-Saeed adds: Our circumstances are different from those of our colleagues in education, as we live in locations far from our workplaces due to our family commitments to our children. Some of us are responsible for elderly parents, and we try to ensure we say goodbye to them daily when we leave, and upon our return, they greet us with joy, thanking God for our safe return. Our daily journey is a difficult one, made worse by the issue of attendance and departure registration.

Finding Alternative Routes



Tahseen Abdullah says, we have no objection to adhering to regulations, but we hope our circumstances are taken into consideration, or that a vacancy is provided near our children and families.



In the same context, Sami Ali states: We hope there will be an exception for teachers in remote schools, and the Ministry of Education can find alternative ways to ensure job discipline in schools in distant centers and villages without compromising the comfort and time of the teacher.