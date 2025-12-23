يعاني معلمو ومعلمات المدارس النائية الأمرّين من الرحلات المضنية مع الطرق الوعرة لعشرات ومئات الكيلومترات في رحلات لا تخلو من المخاطر من أجل أداء رسالتهم التعليمية، ومن نظامٍ صارمٍ لا يفرق بين مسافات قريبة ومسافات بعيدة، الأمر الذي يضاعف معاناة المعلمين ويؤثر على جودة حياتهم المهنية والشخصية والاجتماعية.
وتنحصر مطالبهم في مراعاة ظروفهم خصوصاً أن بعضهم يرتحل منذ ساعات الفجر الأولى ولا يعود إلى منزله وأسرته إلا عند الغروب لبعد مسافة مدرسته.
مخاطر طريق وتقلبات الطقس
أنس الغامدي قال لـ«عكاظ»: نغدو للمدرسة قبل بداية الدوام بساعات، نقطع مئات الكيلومترات على طرقٍ مختلفة التضاريس، معرضين أنفسنا لمخاطر الطريق وتقلبات الطقس من أجل أن لا يفوتنا موعد تسجيل بصمتنا حتى وإن تعرضنا للخطر.
ويضيف محمد السعيد قائلاً: ظروفنا تختلف عن غيرنا من الزملاء في التعليم، فنحن نسكن في مواقع بعيدة عن مواقع عملنا؛ بسبب ارتباطنا الأسري بأولادنا، وبعضنا مسؤول عن والديه كبيري السن، ونحاول الحرص على أن نودعهم يومياً عند مغادرتنا وعند عودتنا يستقبلوننا بالفرح حامدين الله على عودتنا سالمين، فرحلتنا يومياً هي رحلة ضنك، وزادها موضوع بصمة الحضور والمغادرة.
إيجاد طرق بديلة
ويقول تحسين عبدالله، ليس لدينا مانع في التقيد بالأنظمة، لكن نتمنى مراعاتنا فقط لظروفنا أو توفير فرصة شاغرة بجوار أولادنا وأهلنا.
وفي السياق ذاته يقول سامي علي: أملنا أن يكون هناك استثناء لمعلمي المدارس البعيدة، وبإمكان وزارة التعليم إيجاد طرق بديلة تضمن الانضباط الوظيفي في مدارس المراكز والهجر البعيدة دون مساس براحة ووقت المعلم.
Teachers in remote schools suffer greatly from exhausting journeys over rough roads for dozens and hundreds of kilometers, in trips fraught with dangers, all to fulfill their educational mission, under a strict system that does not differentiate between short and long distances. This exacerbates the teachers' suffering and affects the quality of their professional, personal, and social lives.
Their demands are limited to considering their circumstances, especially since some of them leave home at the break of dawn and do not return to their families until sunset due to the distance of their schools.
Road Hazards and Weather Changes
Ans Al-Ghamdi told "Okaz": We leave for school hours before the start of the workday, covering hundreds of kilometers on roads with varying terrains, exposing ourselves to road hazards and weather changes just to ensure we don't miss the time to register our attendance, even if it puts us at risk.
Mohammed Al-Saeed adds: Our circumstances are different from those of our colleagues in education, as we live in locations far from our workplaces due to our family commitments to our children. Some of us are responsible for elderly parents, and we try to ensure we say goodbye to them daily when we leave, and upon our return, they greet us with joy, thanking God for our safe return. Our daily journey is a difficult one, made worse by the issue of attendance and departure registration.
Finding Alternative Routes
Tahseen Abdullah says, we have no objection to adhering to regulations, but we hope our circumstances are taken into consideration, or that a vacancy is provided near our children and families.
In the same context, Sami Ali states: We hope there will be an exception for teachers in remote schools, and the Ministry of Education can find alternative ways to ensure job discipline in schools in distant centers and villages without compromising the comfort and time of the teacher.