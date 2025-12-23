يعاني معلمو ومعلمات المدارس النائية الأمرّين من الرحلات المضنية مع الطرق الوعرة لعشرات ومئات الكيلومترات في رحلات لا تخلو من المخاطر من أجل أداء رسالتهم التعليمية، ومن نظامٍ صارمٍ لا يفرق بين مسافات قريبة ومسافات بعيدة، الأمر الذي يضاعف معاناة المعلمين ويؤثر على جودة حياتهم المهنية والشخصية والاجتماعية.

وتنحصر مطالبهم في مراعاة ظروفهم خصوصاً أن بعضهم يرتحل منذ ساعات الفجر الأولى ولا يعود إلى منزله وأسرته إلا عند الغروب لبعد مسافة مدرسته.

مخاطر طريق وتقلبات الطقس


أنس الغامدي قال لـ«عكاظ»: نغدو للمدرسة قبل بداية الدوام بساعات، نقطع مئات الكيلومترات على طرقٍ مختلفة التضاريس، معرضين أنفسنا لمخاطر الطريق وتقلبات الطقس من أجل أن لا يفوتنا موعد تسجيل بصمتنا حتى وإن تعرضنا للخطر.


ويضيف محمد السعيد قائلاً: ظروفنا تختلف عن غيرنا من الزملاء في التعليم، فنحن نسكن في مواقع بعيدة عن مواقع عملنا؛ بسبب ارتباطنا الأسري بأولادنا، وبعضنا مسؤول عن والديه كبيري السن، ونحاول الحرص على أن نودعهم يومياً عند مغادرتنا وعند عودتنا يستقبلوننا بالفرح حامدين الله على عودتنا سالمين، فرحلتنا يومياً هي رحلة ضنك، وزادها موضوع بصمة الحضور والمغادرة.

إيجاد طرق بديلة


ويقول تحسين عبدالله، ليس لدينا مانع في التقيد بالأنظمة، لكن نتمنى مراعاتنا فقط لظروفنا أو توفير فرصة شاغرة بجوار أولادنا وأهلنا.


وفي السياق ذاته يقول سامي علي: أملنا أن يكون هناك استثناء لمعلمي المدارس البعيدة، وبإمكان وزارة التعليم إيجاد طرق بديلة تضمن الانضباط الوظيفي في مدارس المراكز والهجر البعيدة دون مساس براحة ووقت المعلم.