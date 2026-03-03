The Syrian artist Jumana Murad expressed her happiness in collaborating with the Egyptian singer Tamer Ashour to present the theme song for her new series "The Blue Color," which is set to air in the second half of Ramadan 2026, confirming that this experience represents a different milestone in her artistic journey.

Unique Musical Collaboration

Jumana Murad posted a picture of herself with Tamer Ashour on Instagram, expressing her excitement for the theme song titled "Like People," which reflects the psychological and human state of the series' events and adds an emotional depth to the work.

Jumana Murad added that this experience represents a new and distinctive step in her artistic career, expressing her enthusiasm for the audience's interaction with the song and the series.

Strong Reaction to the Promo

The official promo for the series achieved over two million views within 24 hours, reflecting the great anticipation for the work that blends suspense with deep psychological treatment.

Human Drama with a Psychological Touch

Jumana portrays the character "Amna," who returns to Egypt with her family after her husband's work in the UAE ends, facing financial and psychological challenges, the most prominent of which is continuing the treatment of her son who is on the autism spectrum, amidst rising internal fears that reflect her psychological struggle.

Cast and Crew

The cast includes Ahmed Rizk, Naglaa Badr, Ahmed Bedeir, Kamal Abu Riya, Hanan Suleiman, Yara Qassem, Kenzy Hilal, and others. The work is written by Mariam Naoum and directed by Saad Hendaoui.