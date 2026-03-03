أبدت الفنانة السورية جومانا مراد سعادتها بالتعاون مع المطرب المصري تامر عاشور في تقديم تتر مسلسلها الجديد «اللون الأزرق»، المقرر عرضه في النصف الثاني من موسم رمضان 2026، مؤكدة أن التجربة تمثل محطة مختلفة في مشوارها الفني.

تعاون غنائي مميز

نشرت جومانا مراد صورة تجمعها بتامر عاشور عبر «إنستغرام»، معربة عن حماسها لأغنية التتر التي تحمل عنوان «شبه الناس»، والتي تعكس الحالة النفسية والإنسانية لأحداث المسلسل، وتضيف بعدًا عاطفيًا مؤثرًا للعمل.

وأضافت جومانا مراد أن هذه التجربة تمثل خطوة جديدة ومميزة في مسيرتها الفنية، معربة عن حماسها لتفاعل الجمهور مع الأغنية والمسلسل .

تفاعل قوي مع البرومو

حقق البرومو الرسمي للمسلسل أكثر من مليوني مشاهدة خلال 24 ساعة، ما يعكس حالة الترقب الكبيرة للعمل الذي يمزج بين التشويق والمعالجة النفسية العميقة.

دراما إنسانية بطابع نفسي

تجسد جومانا شخصية «آمنة» التي تعود إلى مصر مع أسرتها بعد انتهاء عمل زوجها في الإمارات، لتواجه تحديات مادية ونفسية، أبرزها استكمال علاج ابنها المصاب بطيف التوحد، وسط مخاوف داخلية متصاعدة تعكس صراعها النفسي.

أبطال وصناع العمل

يشارك في البطولة كل من أحمد رزق، نجلاء بدر، أحمد بدير، كمال أبو رية، حنان سليمان، يارا قاسم، وكنزي هلال وآخرون، والعمل من تأليف مريم نعوم، وإخراج سعد هنداوي.