أبدت الفنانة السورية جومانا مراد سعادتها بالتعاون مع المطرب المصري تامر عاشور في تقديم تتر مسلسلها الجديد «اللون الأزرق»، المقرر عرضه في النصف الثاني من موسم رمضان 2026، مؤكدة أن التجربة تمثل محطة مختلفة في مشوارها الفني.
تعاون غنائي مميز
نشرت جومانا مراد صورة تجمعها بتامر عاشور عبر «إنستغرام»، معربة عن حماسها لأغنية التتر التي تحمل عنوان «شبه الناس»، والتي تعكس الحالة النفسية والإنسانية لأحداث المسلسل، وتضيف بعدًا عاطفيًا مؤثرًا للعمل.
وأضافت جومانا مراد أن هذه التجربة تمثل خطوة جديدة ومميزة في مسيرتها الفنية، معربة عن حماسها لتفاعل الجمهور مع الأغنية والمسلسل .
تفاعل قوي مع البرومو
حقق البرومو الرسمي للمسلسل أكثر من مليوني مشاهدة خلال 24 ساعة، ما يعكس حالة الترقب الكبيرة للعمل الذي يمزج بين التشويق والمعالجة النفسية العميقة.
دراما إنسانية بطابع نفسي
تجسد جومانا شخصية «آمنة» التي تعود إلى مصر مع أسرتها بعد انتهاء عمل زوجها في الإمارات، لتواجه تحديات مادية ونفسية، أبرزها استكمال علاج ابنها المصاب بطيف التوحد، وسط مخاوف داخلية متصاعدة تعكس صراعها النفسي.
أبطال وصناع العمل
يشارك في البطولة كل من أحمد رزق، نجلاء بدر، أحمد بدير، كمال أبو رية، حنان سليمان، يارا قاسم، وكنزي هلال وآخرون، والعمل من تأليف مريم نعوم، وإخراج سعد هنداوي.
The Syrian artist Jumana Murad expressed her happiness in collaborating with the Egyptian singer Tamer Ashour to present the theme song for her new series "The Blue Color," which is set to air in the second half of Ramadan 2026, confirming that this experience represents a different milestone in her artistic journey.
Unique Musical Collaboration
Jumana Murad posted a picture of herself with Tamer Ashour on Instagram, expressing her excitement for the theme song titled "Like People," which reflects the psychological and human state of the series' events and adds an emotional depth to the work.
Jumana Murad added that this experience represents a new and distinctive step in her artistic career, expressing her enthusiasm for the audience's interaction with the song and the series.
Strong Reaction to the Promo
The official promo for the series achieved over two million views within 24 hours, reflecting the great anticipation for the work that blends suspense with deep psychological treatment.
Human Drama with a Psychological Touch
Jumana portrays the character "Amna," who returns to Egypt with her family after her husband's work in the UAE ends, facing financial and psychological challenges, the most prominent of which is continuing the treatment of her son who is on the autism spectrum, amidst rising internal fears that reflect her psychological struggle.
Cast and Crew
The cast includes Ahmed Rizk, Naglaa Badr, Ahmed Bedeir, Kamal Abu Riya, Hanan Suleiman, Yara Qassem, Kenzy Hilal, and others. The work is written by Mariam Naoum and directed by Saad Hendaoui.