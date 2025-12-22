Confirming the commitment of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and the Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, as well as the Sultan of Oman Sultan Haitham bin Tariq to strengthen the bonds of brotherly relations and elevate them to broader horizons that achieve further prosperity for both countries and their brotherly peoples, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah met today with the Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Al Busaidi.



The two sides reviewed the brotherly relations between the two countries, ways to enhance and develop them in various fields, in addition to discussing regional and international developments and the efforts being made in this regard.



The Foreign Minister and the Foreign Minister of Oman chaired the third meeting of the Saudi-Omani Coordination Council in the Omani capital Muscat, with the participation of the heads of the subcommittees and the heads of the General Secretariat team of the council.



The Foreign Minister emphasized the importance of developing and enhancing trade relations and stimulating investment and cooperation between the public and private sectors, praising the signing of a memorandum to facilitate mutual recognition of rules of origin between the two countries, relying solely on the certificates of origin issued by the relevant authorities, and launching initiatives for the second phase of industrial integration between the two brotherly countries, reflecting the strength of economic ties and reaffirming the commitment to enhance economic and trade cooperation that serves the interests of both countries and their brotherly peoples.

Tackling Challenges



The Foreign Minister affirmed in his speech during the meeting that today's meeting is a continuation of the second meeting of the Coordination Council between the two brotherly countries, which was held in the city of Al-Ula on 12/12/2024, and its fruitful positive results within the framework of the recommendations and initiatives that were adopted, stressing the importance of continuing to ensure that the subcommittees of the council complete the necessary procedures to implement what remains of them, and that the General Secretariat follows up and works to address any challenges that hinder that.

Electronic Platform



He praised the ongoing work to establish and launch the electronic platform for the Coordination Council, which aims to connect all the work of the committees and their initiatives to facilitate the monitoring of the council's activities, appreciating the progress made between the two countries in the fields of economy, trade, industry, energy, investment, and other vital areas, and striving to expand cooperation opportunities that positively reflect and benefit the peoples of the two brotherly countries.

Notable Development



For his part, the Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman pointed out in his speech the qualitative progress in the relations between the two brotherly countries and the notable development witnessed in many sectors towards achieving economic integration and enhancing inter-trade and joint investments, in addition to deepening cooperation in security, judicial, cultural, and tourism fields, indicating the ongoing and developing cooperation in political aspects and consultation and coordination regarding regional and international issues, reflecting the mutual commitment to integrate visions and goals between the two brotherly countries.

Programs and Projects



The Foreign Minister of Oman expressed his aspiration to continue advancing joint cooperation and achieving integration in various fields that bring more benefits to the two brotherly peoples, emphasizing the activation of various agreed-upon initiatives and the implementation of joint programs and projects that fulfill the aspirations of the leaderships and peoples of the two brotherly countries.



At the end of the meeting, the two sides signed the minutes of the third meeting of the Saudi-Omani Coordination Council.



Attending the meeting were Assistant Minister of Interior Dr. Hisham Abdulrahman Al-Falih, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs Ambassador Dr. Saud Al-Sati, the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the Sultanate of Oman Ibrahim bin Saad bin Beshan, Assistant Minister of Investment Dr. Abdullah Al-Dubayhi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Economy and Planning for International Economic Affairs Engineer Rakan Tarabzoni, Head of the General Secretariat's working team from the Saudi side Engineer Fahd Al-Harithi, Director General of International Cooperation at the Ministry of Culture Engineer Abdullah Al-Raddadi, and Advisor to the Director of the Strategic Management Office Engineer Abdulrahman Maghrabi.