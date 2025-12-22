تأكيداً على حرص خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وسلطان عُمان السلطان هيثم بن طارق على تعزيز أواصر العلاقات الأخوية ونقلها نحو آفاق أرحب بما يحقق المزيد من الازدهار للبلدين والشعبين الشقيقين، التقى وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله اليوم وزير خارجية سلطنة عُمان بدر بن حمد بن حمود البوسعيدي.
واستعرض الجانبان العلاقات الأخوية بين البلدين الشقيقين، وسبل تعزيزها وتطويرها في شتى المجالات، إضافة إلى مناقشة المستجدات الإقليمية والدولية والجهود المبذولة بشأنها.
وترأس وزير الخارجية ووزير خارجية عُمان الاجتماع الثالث لمجلس التنسيق (السعودي – العُماني) في العاصمة العمانية مسقط، بمشاركة رؤساء اللجان المنبثقة، ورئيسي فريق الأمانة العامة للمجلس.
وشدد وزير الخارجية على أهمية تنمية وتطوير العلاقات التجارية وتحفيز الاستثمار والتعاون بين القطاعين الحكومي والخاص، مشيداً بتوقيع محضر تسهيل الاعتراف المتبادل بقواعد المنشأ بين البلدين، والاكتفاء بشهادة المنشأ الصادرة من الجهات المعنية، وإطلاق مبادرات المرحلة الثانية من التكامل الصناعي بين البلدين الشقيقين، ما يعكس متانة الروابط الاقتصادية، ويؤكد الالتزام بتعزيز التعاون الاقتصادي والتجاري الذي يخدم مصالح البلدين والشعبين الشقيقين.
معالجة التحديات
وأكد وزير الخارجية في كلمته خلال الاجتماع أن اجتماع اليوم يأتي امتداداً للاجتماع الثاني لمجلس التنسيق بين البلدين الشقيقين الذي عُقِد في مدينة العلا بتاريخ 12 / 12 / 2024، ونتائجه الإيجابية المثمرة في إطار ما تم اعتماده من توصيات ومبادرات، مؤكداً الحرص على أهمية الاستمرار في أن تتابع اللجان المنبثقة عن المجلس استكمال الإجراءات اللازمة لتنفيذ ما تبقى منها، وأن تقوم الأمانة العامة بالمتابعة والعمل على معالجة أي تحديات تحول دون ذلك.
منصة إلكترونية
وأشاد بالعمل القائم على إنشاء المنصة الإلكترونية لمجلس التنسيق وتدشينها، التي تهدف إلى ربط جميع أعمال اللجان ومبادراتها لتسهيل متابعة سير أعمال المجلس، مثمناً التقدم المحرز بين البلدين في مجالات الاقتصاد والتجارة والصناعة والطاقة والاستثمار وغيرها من المجالات الحيوية، والسعي إلى توسيع فرص التعاون مما ينعكس إيجاباً ويعود بالنفع على شعبي البلدين الشقيقين.
تطور ملحوظ
من جانبه، لفت وزير خارجية سلطنة عُمان في كلمته إلى التقدم النوعي في العلاقات بين البلدين الشقيقين وما شهدته من تطور ملحوظ في العديد من القطاعات باتجاه تحقيق التكامل الاقتصادي وتعزيز التجارة البينية والاستثمارات المشتركة، فضلاً عن تعميق التعاون في المجالات الأمنية والعدلية، والثقافية والسياحية، مشيراً إلى التعاون المتطور والمتواصل في النواحي السياسية والتشاور والتنسيق إزاء القضايا الإقليمية والدولية، بما يعكس الحرص المشترك على تكامل الرؤى والأهداف بين البلدين الشقيقين.
برامج ومشاريع
وتطلع وزير خارجية عمان إلى مواصلة النهوض بالتعاون المشترك وتحقيق التكامل في شتى المجالات التي تعود بمزيد من المنافع على الشعبين الشقيقين، مؤكداً تفعيل مختلف المبادرات المتفق عليها وتنفيذ البرامج والمشاريع المشتركة بما يحقق طموحات قيادتي وشعبي البلدين الشقيقين.
وفي نهاية الاجتماع وقع الجانبان على محضر الاجتماع الثالث لمجلس التنسيق (السعودي – العُماني).
حضر الاجتماع مساعد وزير الداخلية الدكتور هشام عبدالرحمن الفالح، ووكيل وزارة الخارجية للشؤون السياسية السفير الدكتور سعود الساطي، وسفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى سلطنة عمان إبراهيم بن سعد بن بيشان، ومساعد وزير الاستثمار الدكتور عبدالله الدبيخي، ووكيل وزارة الاقتصاد والتخطيط للشؤون الاقتصادية الدولية المهندس راكان طرابزوني، ورئيس فريق عمل الأمانة العامة للمجلس من الجانب السعودي المهندس فهد الحارثي، ومدير عام التعاون الدولي لدى وزارة الثقافة المهندس عبدالله الردادي، ومستشار مدير مكتب الإدارة الإستراتيجية المهندس عبدالرحمن مغربي.
Confirming the commitment of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and the Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, as well as the Sultan of Oman Sultan Haitham bin Tariq to strengthen the bonds of brotherly relations and elevate them to broader horizons that achieve further prosperity for both countries and their brotherly peoples, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah met today with the Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Al Busaidi.
The two sides reviewed the brotherly relations between the two countries, ways to enhance and develop them in various fields, in addition to discussing regional and international developments and the efforts being made in this regard.
The Foreign Minister and the Foreign Minister of Oman chaired the third meeting of the Saudi-Omani Coordination Council in the Omani capital Muscat, with the participation of the heads of the subcommittees and the heads of the General Secretariat team of the council.
The Foreign Minister emphasized the importance of developing and enhancing trade relations and stimulating investment and cooperation between the public and private sectors, praising the signing of a memorandum to facilitate mutual recognition of rules of origin between the two countries, relying solely on the certificates of origin issued by the relevant authorities, and launching initiatives for the second phase of industrial integration between the two brotherly countries, reflecting the strength of economic ties and reaffirming the commitment to enhance economic and trade cooperation that serves the interests of both countries and their brotherly peoples.
Tackling Challenges
The Foreign Minister affirmed in his speech during the meeting that today's meeting is a continuation of the second meeting of the Coordination Council between the two brotherly countries, which was held in the city of Al-Ula on 12/12/2024, and its fruitful positive results within the framework of the recommendations and initiatives that were adopted, stressing the importance of continuing to ensure that the subcommittees of the council complete the necessary procedures to implement what remains of them, and that the General Secretariat follows up and works to address any challenges that hinder that.
Electronic Platform
He praised the ongoing work to establish and launch the electronic platform for the Coordination Council, which aims to connect all the work of the committees and their initiatives to facilitate the monitoring of the council's activities, appreciating the progress made between the two countries in the fields of economy, trade, industry, energy, investment, and other vital areas, and striving to expand cooperation opportunities that positively reflect and benefit the peoples of the two brotherly countries.
Notable Development
For his part, the Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman pointed out in his speech the qualitative progress in the relations between the two brotherly countries and the notable development witnessed in many sectors towards achieving economic integration and enhancing inter-trade and joint investments, in addition to deepening cooperation in security, judicial, cultural, and tourism fields, indicating the ongoing and developing cooperation in political aspects and consultation and coordination regarding regional and international issues, reflecting the mutual commitment to integrate visions and goals between the two brotherly countries.
Programs and Projects
The Foreign Minister of Oman expressed his aspiration to continue advancing joint cooperation and achieving integration in various fields that bring more benefits to the two brotherly peoples, emphasizing the activation of various agreed-upon initiatives and the implementation of joint programs and projects that fulfill the aspirations of the leaderships and peoples of the two brotherly countries.
At the end of the meeting, the two sides signed the minutes of the third meeting of the Saudi-Omani Coordination Council.
Attending the meeting were Assistant Minister of Interior Dr. Hisham Abdulrahman Al-Falih, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs Ambassador Dr. Saud Al-Sati, the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the Sultanate of Oman Ibrahim bin Saad bin Beshan, Assistant Minister of Investment Dr. Abdullah Al-Dubayhi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Economy and Planning for International Economic Affairs Engineer Rakan Tarabzoni, Head of the General Secretariat's working team from the Saudi side Engineer Fahd Al-Harithi, Director General of International Cooperation at the Ministry of Culture Engineer Abdullah Al-Raddadi, and Advisor to the Director of the Strategic Management Office Engineer Abdulrahman Maghrabi.