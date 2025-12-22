تأكيداً على حرص خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وسلطان عُمان السلطان هيثم بن طارق على تعزيز أواصر العلاقات الأخوية ونقلها نحو آفاق أرحب بما يحقق المزيد من الازدهار للبلدين والشعبين الشقيقين، التقى وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله اليوم وزير خارجية سلطنة عُمان بدر بن حمد بن حمود البوسعيدي.


واستعرض الجانبان العلاقات الأخوية بين البلدين الشقيقين، وسبل تعزيزها وتطويرها في شتى المجالات، إضافة إلى مناقشة المستجدات الإقليمية والدولية والجهود المبذولة بشأنها.


وترأس وزير الخارجية ووزير خارجية عُمان الاجتماع الثالث لمجلس التنسيق (السعودي – العُماني) في العاصمة العمانية مسقط، بمشاركة رؤساء اللجان المنبثقة، ورئيسي فريق الأمانة العامة للمجلس.


وشدد وزير الخارجية على أهمية تنمية وتطوير العلاقات التجارية وتحفيز الاستثمار والتعاون بين القطاعين الحكومي والخاص، مشيداً بتوقيع محضر تسهيل الاعتراف المتبادل بقواعد المنشأ بين البلدين، والاكتفاء بشهادة المنشأ الصادرة من الجهات المعنية، وإطلاق مبادرات المرحلة الثانية من التكامل الصناعي بين البلدين الشقيقين، ما يعكس متانة الروابط الاقتصادية، ويؤكد الالتزام بتعزيز التعاون الاقتصادي والتجاري الذي يخدم مصالح البلدين والشعبين الشقيقين.

معالجة التحديات


وأكد وزير الخارجية في كلمته خلال الاجتماع أن اجتماع اليوم يأتي امتداداً للاجتماع الثاني لمجلس التنسيق بين البلدين الشقيقين الذي عُقِد في مدينة العلا بتاريخ 12 / 12 / 2024، ونتائجه الإيجابية المثمرة في إطار ما تم اعتماده من توصيات ومبادرات، مؤكداً الحرص على أهمية الاستمرار في أن تتابع اللجان المنبثقة عن المجلس استكمال الإجراءات اللازمة لتنفيذ ما تبقى منها، وأن تقوم الأمانة العامة بالمتابعة والعمل على معالجة أي تحديات تحول دون ذلك.

منصة إلكترونية


وأشاد بالعمل القائم على إنشاء المنصة الإلكترونية لمجلس التنسيق وتدشينها، التي تهدف إلى ربط جميع أعمال اللجان ومبادراتها لتسهيل متابعة سير أعمال المجلس، مثمناً التقدم المحرز بين البلدين في مجالات الاقتصاد والتجارة والصناعة والطاقة والاستثمار وغيرها من المجالات الحيوية، والسعي إلى توسيع فرص التعاون مما ينعكس إيجاباً ويعود بالنفع على شعبي البلدين الشقيقين.

تطور ملحوظ


من جانبه، لفت وزير خارجية سلطنة عُمان في كلمته إلى التقدم النوعي في العلاقات بين البلدين الشقيقين وما شهدته من تطور ملحوظ في العديد من القطاعات باتجاه تحقيق التكامل الاقتصادي وتعزيز التجارة البينية والاستثمارات المشتركة، فضلاً عن تعميق التعاون في المجالات الأمنية والعدلية، والثقافية والسياحية، مشيراً إلى التعاون المتطور والمتواصل في النواحي السياسية والتشاور والتنسيق إزاء القضايا الإقليمية والدولية، بما يعكس الحرص المشترك على تكامل الرؤى والأهداف بين البلدين الشقيقين.

برامج ومشاريع


وتطلع وزير خارجية عمان إلى مواصلة النهوض بالتعاون المشترك وتحقيق التكامل في شتى المجالات التي تعود بمزيد من المنافع على الشعبين الشقيقين، مؤكداً تفعيل مختلف المبادرات المتفق عليها وتنفيذ البرامج والمشاريع المشتركة بما يحقق طموحات قيادتي وشعبي البلدين الشقيقين.


وفي نهاية الاجتماع وقع الجانبان على محضر الاجتماع الثالث لمجلس التنسيق (السعودي – العُماني).


حضر الاجتماع مساعد وزير الداخلية الدكتور هشام عبدالرحمن الفالح، ووكيل وزارة الخارجية للشؤون السياسية السفير الدكتور سعود الساطي، وسفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى سلطنة عمان إبراهيم بن سعد بن بيشان، ومساعد وزير الاستثمار الدكتور عبدالله الدبيخي، ووكيل وزارة الاقتصاد والتخطيط للشؤون الاقتصادية الدولية المهندس راكان طرابزوني، ورئيس فريق عمل الأمانة العامة للمجلس من الجانب السعودي المهندس فهد الحارثي، ومدير عام التعاون الدولي لدى وزارة الثقافة المهندس عبدالله الردادي، ومستشار مدير مكتب الإدارة الإستراتيجية المهندس عبدالرحمن مغربي.