The Farsani style, in the Farasan Archipelago in the southwest of the Kingdom, embodies an authentic architectural model that reflects the depth of history and the richness of cultural heritage, serving as a true mirror of the place's identity and a vibrant memory of the sea and humanity.

The Farsani style is characterized by its striking simplicity and its reliance on local building materials that the locals derived from their marine environment, such as coral stones and gypsum, in a clever harmony with the hot, humid climate. The houses are designed with high ceilings and wide windows that allow air to flow and cool the atmosphere, in an architectural approach that predates modern sustainable architecture concepts.

This style features intricate gypsum decorations that adorn the facades and entrances, alongside beautifully crafted wooden doors, creating artistic scenes that reflect a refined aesthetic taste, influenced by the commercial and cultural exchanges that connected Farasan with the ports of the Red Sea, East Africa, and India.

It is impossible to discuss the Farsani style without recalling the prominent historical houses, such as the Al-Rifai House and the Al-Jarmal House, which still stand as witnesses to a period of economic and cultural prosperity that the islands experienced when Farasan was an important trading station and a center for cultural exchange in the region.

Growing Interest

Today, the Farsani style is receiving increasing attention within national heritage preservation projects, as it represents a cultural and architectural element that reflects the diversity and depth of Saudi history, offering visitors a unique visual and human experience that encapsulates the story of a place shaped by the sea and preserved by humanity.

The Farsani style remains an architectural witness to the genius of the place, a memory of a sea that dwelled in stone, and the identity of a person who crafted an eternal art from his environment; forming a visual bridge that connects the past with the present, and affirming the presence of Farasan as one of the most prominent examples of architectural heritage in the Kingdom.