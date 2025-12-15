يُجسِّد الطراز الفرساني، في أرخبيل فرسان جنوب غربي المملكة، نموذجاً معمارياً أصيلاً يعكس عمق التاريخ وثراء الموروث الثقافي، بوصفه مرآةً صادقةً لهوية المكان وذاكرةً نابضةً بسيرة البحر والإنسان.

ويتميّز الطراز الفرساني ببساطته اللافتة، واعتماده على مواد بناء محلية استمدّها الأهالي من بيئتهم البحرية، مثل: أحجار المرجان، والجص، في انسجامٍ ذكيٍّ مع طبيعة المناخ الحارّ الرطب، وصُمِّمت المنازل بأسقفٍ مرتفعة ونوافذَ واسعة تتيح مرور الهواء وتلطيف الأجواء، في معالجةٍ معمارية سبقت مفاهيم العمارة المستدامة الحديثة.

وتبرز في هذا الطراز الزخارف الجصية الدقيقة التي تزيّن الواجهات والمداخل، إلى جانب الأبواب الخشبية المزخرفة بعنايةٍ فائقة، في مشاهد فنية تعكس ذائقةً جماليةً راقية، وتأثراً بحركة التواصل التجاري والثقافي التي ربطت فرسان بموانئ البحر الأحمر وشرق أفريقيا والهند.

ولا يمكن الحديث عن الطراز الفرساني دون استحضار المنازل التاريخية البارزة، مثل: بيت الرفاعي، وبيت الجرمل، التي ما زالت شاهداً على مرحلة ازدهارٍ اقتصاديّ وثقافيٍّ عاشته الجزر، عندما كانت فرسان محطةً تجاريةً مهمة، ومركزاً للتبادل الحضاري في المنطقة.

اهتمام متزايد

ويحظى الطراز الفرساني -اليوم- باهتمامٍ متزايد ضمن مشاريع حفظ التراث الوطني، باعتباره عنصراً ثقافياً ومعمارياً يعكس تنوّع وعمق التاريخ السعودي، ويمنح الزائر تجربةً بصريةً وإنسانيةً مميزة، تختصر حكايةَ مكانٍ صاغ البحر ملامحه، وحفظ الإنسان روحه.

ويظلّ الطراز الفرساني شاهداً معمارياً على عبقرية المكان، وذاكرةَ بحرٍ سكنت الحجر، وهويةَ إنسانٍ صاغ من بيئته فناً خالداً؛ ليشكّل جسراً بصرياً يربط الماضي بالحاضر، ويؤكد حضور فرسان بوصفها أحد أبرز نماذج التراث العمراني في المملكة.