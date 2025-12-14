The Ministry of Education has defined the performance evaluation cases for its employees during the current academic year 1447 AH.



The ministry clarified that the evaluation of the probation period is not subject to any criteria or standards, as the evaluation of the new employee is conducted through a report confirming their suitability, and they are not required to prepare a performance charter.



The employee is subject to the evaluation system during the performance cycle if they have been on duty for a period of three months or more during the year.



The ministry indicated that the performance evaluation of the employee during long vacations exceeding six months during the performance cycle is based on their work during the period prior to the vacation, noting that the performance evaluation of the employee during training, study, or secondment exceeding six months during the performance cycle is based on the reports issued by the training, study, or secondment entity.



The Transferred Employee



The ministry stated that the performance evaluation of an employee transferred to another government entity is conducted by the receiving government entity after they have spent a period of no less than three months, provided that the evaluation of the employee transferred from one position to another within the ministry is conducted by the organizational unit to which they have been transferred after they have spent a period of no less than three months.