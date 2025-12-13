The randomness of the roads and the dilapidated streets that hinder the movements of the residents of Al-Muhammediah in Jeddah Governorate have necessitated calls for the swift intervention of the relevant authorities to organize the streets and restore the asphalt layer that has caused the destruction of the roads, raised dust, and damaged commercial shops.



“Okaz” toured the neighborhood starting from the main street of Al-Muhammediah, which connects the road leading to Bahra and Um Al-Salam and the Al-Harazat road, known as Al-Muhammediah Road. The dust raised by vehicles has harmed the commercial shops along the street.

Radical Solutions

Awad Al-Otaibi calls for finding radical solutions to end the residents' suffering with the excavations of the main streets, which are met with another suffering in the internal streets that lack asphalt and maintenance, as they have become traps for vehicles and sites for puddles during rainfall.



Majid Al-Omari confirms that anyone entering the neighborhood is judged by the randomness at the entrance and along the old road connecting Bahra and Jeddah, where drilling equipment, heavy machinery, and livestock vehicles are stationed, giving newcomers a poor impression of the neighborhood.



Saud Al-Harbi calls on the relevant authorities to reconsider a neighborhood inhabited by thousands of citizens and residents by providing services instead of neglecting it.