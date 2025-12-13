عشوائية الطريق والشوارع المتهالكة التي تعيق تحركات سكان المحاميد بمحافظة جدة استدعت المطالبة بسرعة تدخل الجهات ذات العلاقة بتنظيم الشوارع واعادة الطبقه الأسفلتية التي تسببت في تدمير الشوارع واثارة الغبار واتلاف المحلات التجارية.


جولة "عكاظ" في الحي بدأت من الشارع الرئيسي لأحياء المحاميد الرابط بين طريق يق بحرة ام السلم وطريق الحرازات والذي يطلق علية طريق المحاميد اذ تسببت الاتربة المثارة من السيارات في الاضرار بلمحلات التجارية على جنبات الشارع .

حلول جذرية

مواطنون طالبوا بايجاد حلول جذرية تنهي معاناة السكان مع حفريات الشوارع الرئيسية.

ويطالب عواض العتيبي بايجاد حلول جذرية تنهي معاناة السكان مع حفريات الشوارع الرئيسية التي تقابلها معاناة اخرى في الشوارع الداخلية التي تفتقد للاسفلت والصيانة اذ باتت مصائدة للسيارات ومواقع للمستنقعات عند هطول الأمطار


ويؤكد ماجد العمري ان الداخل للحي يحكم عليه مسايرة العشوائية على المدخل وفي طول الطريق القديم الرابط بين بحرة وجدة اذ ترابط معدات الآبار والمعدات الثقيلة وسيارات المواشي والتي تعطي القادم صورة غير جيدة عن الحي .


ويطالب سعود الحربي جهات الاختصاص بإعادة النظر في حي يسكنة الاف المواطنين والمقيمين بتوفير الخدمات بدلا من التجاهل