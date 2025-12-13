عشوائية الطريق والشوارع المتهالكة التي تعيق تحركات سكان المحاميد بمحافظة جدة استدعت المطالبة بسرعة تدخل الجهات ذات العلاقة بتنظيم الشوارع واعادة الطبقه الأسفلتية التي تسببت في تدمير الشوارع واثارة الغبار واتلاف المحلات التجارية.
جولة "عكاظ" في الحي بدأت من الشارع الرئيسي لأحياء المحاميد الرابط بين طريق يق بحرة ام السلم وطريق الحرازات والذي يطلق علية طريق المحاميد اذ تسببت الاتربة المثارة من السيارات في الاضرار بلمحلات التجارية على جنبات الشارع .
حلول جذرية
مواطنون طالبوا بايجاد حلول جذرية تنهي معاناة السكان مع حفريات الشوارع الرئيسية.
ويطالب عواض العتيبي بايجاد حلول جذرية تنهي معاناة السكان مع حفريات الشوارع الرئيسية التي تقابلها معاناة اخرى في الشوارع الداخلية التي تفتقد للاسفلت والصيانة اذ باتت مصائدة للسيارات ومواقع للمستنقعات عند هطول الأمطار
ويؤكد ماجد العمري ان الداخل للحي يحكم عليه مسايرة العشوائية على المدخل وفي طول الطريق القديم الرابط بين بحرة وجدة اذ ترابط معدات الآبار والمعدات الثقيلة وسيارات المواشي والتي تعطي القادم صورة غير جيدة عن الحي .
ويطالب سعود الحربي جهات الاختصاص بإعادة النظر في حي يسكنة الاف المواطنين والمقيمين بتوفير الخدمات بدلا من التجاهل
The randomness of the roads and the dilapidated streets that hinder the movements of the residents of Al-Muhammediah in Jeddah Governorate have necessitated calls for the swift intervention of the relevant authorities to organize the streets and restore the asphalt layer that has caused the destruction of the roads, raised dust, and damaged commercial shops.
“Okaz” toured the neighborhood starting from the main street of Al-Muhammediah, which connects the road leading to Bahra and Um Al-Salam and the Al-Harazat road, known as Al-Muhammediah Road. The dust raised by vehicles has harmed the commercial shops along the street.
Radical Solutions
Awad Al-Otaibi calls for finding radical solutions to end the residents' suffering with the excavations of the main streets, which are met with another suffering in the internal streets that lack asphalt and maintenance, as they have become traps for vehicles and sites for puddles during rainfall.
Majid Al-Omari confirms that anyone entering the neighborhood is judged by the randomness at the entrance and along the old road connecting Bahra and Jeddah, where drilling equipment, heavy machinery, and livestock vehicles are stationed, giving newcomers a poor impression of the neighborhood.
Saud Al-Harbi calls on the relevant authorities to reconsider a neighborhood inhabited by thousands of citizens and residents by providing services instead of neglecting it.