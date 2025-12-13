A number of users of the coastal highway have submitted complaints and demands through "Okaz" regarding the delays in the road and the Ministry of Transport's failure to fulfill its promises to complete the coastal project in Jazan, within the specified time and approved schedule. They stated that the duration has extended for years and has reached 12 years.



They confirmed that the project has become one of the major stalled projects in the region, as they put it, and questioned whether it has stalled to the point of being far from the hopes of completing it in the near future, despite the budget allocated for it and the succession of several officials in the transport administration in Jazan without its completion. The last promise was to "complete it in the first quarter of 2019."

Monitoring of Filling Works



“Okaz” observed the project and monitored the filling works at several of its sites without any signs of completion in the near future; the road extends across the Jazan region from the Al-Shuqaiq center in the north to the Al-Tawal governorate in the south, with a length of 165 km.



Khalid Hakmi stated that the coastal road is an important artery connecting Jazan with the regions of Asir, Al-Baha, and Makkah. It is noticeable that it has turned into a stalled project, and citizens must wait for the project to be completed to enjoy a wide road that serves travelers, pilgrims, and Umrah performers, especially given the traffic congestion currently experienced on the international road, which increases year after year.



For his part, Faisal Abu Omrin questioned: Where have the promises made by the Ministry of Transport over the past years gone?