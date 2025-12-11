The Prince Mohammed bin Salman Royal Reserve has launched a direct tracking program for the movement of hawksbill turtles and green turtles via satellite, marking the first documented operation of installing a tracking device on a nesting green turtle in the pre-nesting phase in the Red Sea.

The data obtained from this tracking will contribute to the development of unified and cross-border strategies to protect these endangered species globally.

Protection Levels

The team, led by the chief marine ecologist at the reserve, Dr. Ahmed Mohammed, and the senior marine turtle specialist at the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology's Al-Manara Development Company, Dr. Hector Barrios-Garido, successfully captured three hawksbill turtles and seven endangered green turtles, according to data from the International Union for Conservation of Nature, and they managed to install tracking devices on them.

These devices transmit movement data in real-time to identify feeding areas and migration routes, and most importantly, the nesting sites of the pregnant green turtle; this ensures the provision of the best levels of protection and management.

This program reaffirms the reserve's long-term commitment to marine environmental conservation and extends its program for monitoring and protecting turtle nesting sites, which has been in effect since 2023.

Detailed Analysis

For his part, the chief marine ecologist at the reserve, Dr. Ahmed Mohammed, stated: "These advanced and lightweight devices are designed to operate for at least 12 months, providing continuous data that allows for detailed analysis of seasonal patterns and growth habitats, as well as offering valuable insights for research on marine turtles in the region and around the world. Additionally, the depth sensors reveal the locations of seagrass beds, which are among the most important feeding areas for green turtles and blue carbon sinks."