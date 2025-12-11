أودع برنامج حساب المواطن، أمس، 3 مليارات ريال مخصّص دعم ديسمبر للمستفيدين المكتملة طلباتهم، إذ بلغ عدد المستفيدين المستوفين لمعايير الاستحقاق في الدفعة الـ97 أكثر من 9.8 مليون مستفيد وتابع.

وأوضح مدير عام التواصل لبرنامج حساب المواطن عبدالله الهاجري، أن إجمالي ما دفعه البرنامج للمستفيدين منذ انطلاقته أكثر من 262 مليار ريال، منها 2.8 مليار ريال تعويضات عن دفعات سابقة، مبيّناً أن 72% من المستفيدين حصلوا على الدعم في هذه الدفعة، وبلغ متوسط دعم الأسرة الواحدة 1474 ريالاً.

وأشار الهاجري، إلى أن عدد أرباب الأسر المستفيدين من البرنامج في هذه الدفعة أكثر من مليوني رب أسرة، مشكّلين ما نسبته 86%، فيما بلغ عدد التابعين أكثر من 7.4 مليون مستفيد.