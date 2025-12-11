The Citizen Account Program deposited yesterday 3 billion riyals designated for December support for beneficiaries whose applications have been completed. The number of beneficiaries meeting the eligibility criteria in the 97th batch exceeded 9.8 million beneficiaries and dependents.

The General Director of Communication for the Citizen Account Program, Abdullah Al-Hajri, clarified that the total amount paid by the program to beneficiaries since its launch has exceeded 262 billion riyals, including 2.8 billion riyals in compensation for previous payments. He indicated that 72% of beneficiaries received support in this batch, with the average support for a single family being 1,474 riyals.

Al-Hajri pointed out that the number of heads of households benefiting from the program in this batch is more than two million, constituting 86%, while the number of dependents exceeded 7.4 million beneficiaries.