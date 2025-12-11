أودع برنامج حساب المواطن، أمس، 3 مليارات ريال مخصّص دعم ديسمبر للمستفيدين المكتملة طلباتهم، إذ بلغ عدد المستفيدين المستوفين لمعايير الاستحقاق في الدفعة الـ97 أكثر من 9.8 مليون مستفيد وتابع.
وأوضح مدير عام التواصل لبرنامج حساب المواطن عبدالله الهاجري، أن إجمالي ما دفعه البرنامج للمستفيدين منذ انطلاقته أكثر من 262 مليار ريال، منها 2.8 مليار ريال تعويضات عن دفعات سابقة، مبيّناً أن 72% من المستفيدين حصلوا على الدعم في هذه الدفعة، وبلغ متوسط دعم الأسرة الواحدة 1474 ريالاً.
وأشار الهاجري، إلى أن عدد أرباب الأسر المستفيدين من البرنامج في هذه الدفعة أكثر من مليوني رب أسرة، مشكّلين ما نسبته 86%، فيما بلغ عدد التابعين أكثر من 7.4 مليون مستفيد.
The Citizen Account Program deposited yesterday 3 billion riyals designated for December support for beneficiaries whose applications have been completed. The number of beneficiaries meeting the eligibility criteria in the 97th batch exceeded 9.8 million beneficiaries and dependents.
The General Director of Communication for the Citizen Account Program, Abdullah Al-Hajri, clarified that the total amount paid by the program to beneficiaries since its launch has exceeded 262 billion riyals, including 2.8 billion riyals in compensation for previous payments. He indicated that 72% of beneficiaries received support in this batch, with the average support for a single family being 1,474 riyals.
Al-Hajri pointed out that the number of heads of households benefiting from the program in this batch is more than two million, constituting 86%, while the number of dependents exceeded 7.4 million beneficiaries.