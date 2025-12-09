نظم مجمع الملك سلمان العالمي للغة العربية والبعثة الدائمة للمملكة العربية السعودية لدى الأمم المتحدة والمنظمات الدولية في جنيف فعالية ثقافية للاحتفال باليوم العالمي للغة العربية، عنوانها: (مسارات مبتكرة للغة العربية: السياسات والممارسات من أجل مستقبل لغوي أكثر شمولًا)، في يومي 18 و19 جمادى الآخرة 1447هـ الموافق 09 و10 ديسمبر 2025م، في مقر مكتب الأمم المتحدة بمدينة جنيف، بمشاركة جمع من ممثلي البعثات والمنظمات الدولية والجهات الثقافية.

وقال الأمين العام للمجمع الدكتور عبدالله بن صالح الوشمي، في كلمته التي ألقاها نيابة عنه الدكتور محمود المحمود في هذه المناسبة: «إن هذا الاحتفال يأتي امتدادًا لجهود مجمع الملك سلمان العالمي للغة العربية في توسيع أثر اللغة العربية في المؤسسات الدولية، ورفع مستوى الوعي العالمي بمكانتها وثرائها الثقافي والمعرفي؛ من خلال مبادرات رائدة تعزّز التعاون الدولي في خدمة اللغة العربية، وترسيخ مكانتها في المحافل الأممية، والمجالات الدبلوماسية والثقافية الدولية».

معرض ثقافي للتعريف بالمجمع

ويشتمل الاحتفال على حلقة نقاشية، بعنوان: (حضور اللغة العربية في المنظمات الدولية)، بمشاركة عدد من ممثلي المنظمات الدولية؛ لمناقشة سبل تعزيز حضور اللغة العربية، ودعم استخدامها في المحافل الدولية.

ويصاحب الاحتفال معرض ثقافي للتعريف بالمجمع ومبادراته وبرامجه، يُبرز مشروعاته النوعية في خدمة اللغة العربية، ويعرض منتجات علمية ومعرفية تُظهر تنوع العربية وامتدادها الحضاري، وتدمج الوسائط التفاعلية والأساليب الرقمية؛ لتقديم محتوى يبين حيويتها في العصر الحديث.

ويأتي احتفال المجمع باللغة العربية في مقار المنظمات الدولية ضمن جهوده المستمرة لإبراز مكانة العربية على الساحة العالمية، وتعزيز حضورها في المؤسسات الدولية، ودعم السياسات والمبادرات اللغوية التي تسهم في تمكينها؛ بوصفها لغةً للثقافة والمعرفة والتواصل الحضاري.