نظم مجمع الملك سلمان العالمي للغة العربية والبعثة الدائمة للمملكة العربية السعودية لدى الأمم المتحدة والمنظمات الدولية في جنيف فعالية ثقافية للاحتفال باليوم العالمي للغة العربية، عنوانها: (مسارات مبتكرة للغة العربية: السياسات والممارسات من أجل مستقبل لغوي أكثر شمولًا)، في يومي 18 و19 جمادى الآخرة 1447هـ الموافق 09 و10 ديسمبر 2025م، في مقر مكتب الأمم المتحدة بمدينة جنيف، بمشاركة جمع من ممثلي البعثات والمنظمات الدولية والجهات الثقافية.
وقال الأمين العام للمجمع الدكتور عبدالله بن صالح الوشمي، في كلمته التي ألقاها نيابة عنه الدكتور محمود المحمود في هذه المناسبة: «إن هذا الاحتفال يأتي امتدادًا لجهود مجمع الملك سلمان العالمي للغة العربية في توسيع أثر اللغة العربية في المؤسسات الدولية، ورفع مستوى الوعي العالمي بمكانتها وثرائها الثقافي والمعرفي؛ من خلال مبادرات رائدة تعزّز التعاون الدولي في خدمة اللغة العربية، وترسيخ مكانتها في المحافل الأممية، والمجالات الدبلوماسية والثقافية الدولية».
معرض ثقافي للتعريف بالمجمع
ويشتمل الاحتفال على حلقة نقاشية، بعنوان: (حضور اللغة العربية في المنظمات الدولية)، بمشاركة عدد من ممثلي المنظمات الدولية؛ لمناقشة سبل تعزيز حضور اللغة العربية، ودعم استخدامها في المحافل الدولية.
ويصاحب الاحتفال معرض ثقافي للتعريف بالمجمع ومبادراته وبرامجه، يُبرز مشروعاته النوعية في خدمة اللغة العربية، ويعرض منتجات علمية ومعرفية تُظهر تنوع العربية وامتدادها الحضاري، وتدمج الوسائط التفاعلية والأساليب الرقمية؛ لتقديم محتوى يبين حيويتها في العصر الحديث.
ويأتي احتفال المجمع باللغة العربية في مقار المنظمات الدولية ضمن جهوده المستمرة لإبراز مكانة العربية على الساحة العالمية، وتعزيز حضورها في المؤسسات الدولية، ودعم السياسات والمبادرات اللغوية التي تسهم في تمكينها؛ بوصفها لغةً للثقافة والمعرفة والتواصل الحضاري.
The King Salman Global Center for the Arabic Language, in collaboration with the Permanent Mission of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the United Nations and international organizations in Geneva, organized a cultural event to celebrate the International Day of the Arabic Language, titled: (Innovative Pathways for the Arabic Language: Policies and Practices for a More Inclusive Linguistic Future), on the 18th and 19th of Jumada Al-Thani 1447 AH, corresponding to December 9 and 10, 2025, at the United Nations Office in Geneva, with the participation of a group of representatives from missions, international organizations, and cultural entities.
The Secretary-General of the Center, Dr. Abdullah bin Saleh Al-Washmi, stated in a speech delivered on his behalf by Dr. Mahmoud Al-Mahmoud on this occasion: “This celebration comes as an extension of the efforts of the King Salman Global Center for the Arabic Language to expand the impact of the Arabic language in international institutions and raise global awareness of its status and cultural and intellectual richness; through pioneering initiatives that enhance international cooperation in serving the Arabic language and solidifying its position in international forums, diplomatic, and cultural fields.”
Cultural Exhibition to Introduce the Center
The celebration includes a discussion panel titled: (The Presence of the Arabic Language in International Organizations), with the participation of several representatives from international organizations to discuss ways to enhance the presence of the Arabic language and support its use in international forums.
Accompanying the celebration is a cultural exhibition to introduce the Center and its initiatives and programs, highlighting its qualitative projects in serving the Arabic language, showcasing scientific and knowledge products that demonstrate the diversity of Arabic and its civilizational extension, and integrating interactive media and digital methods to present content that illustrates its vitality in the modern era.
The Center's celebration of the Arabic language in the premises of international organizations is part of its ongoing efforts to highlight the status of Arabic on the global stage, enhance its presence in international institutions, and support linguistic policies and initiatives that contribute to its empowerment as a language of culture, knowledge, and civilizational communication.