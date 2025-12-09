انطلقت أعمال «الملتقى العلمي الدولي الثالث للأمن والسلامة»، أمس، الذي تنظمه جامعة نايف العربية للعلوم الأمنية والهيئة العليا للأمن الصناعي بمقر الجامعة في الرياض على مدى يومين، وذلك تحت رعاية وزير الداخلية الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، بحضور نائب وزير الداخلية المكلف الأمير الدكتور عبدالعزيز بن محمد بن عياف، ورئيس جامعة نايف العربية للعلوم الأمنية الدكتور عبدالمجيد بن عبدالله البنيان، ومحافظ الهيئة العليا للأمن الصناعي المهندس عالي بن محمد الزهراني، بمشاركة أكثر من 500 خبير ومختص من العاملين والمهتمين والممارسين في مجال الأمن والسلامة في المنشآت الحيوية في الدول العربية والمنظمات الدولية.


وفي بداية أعمال الملتقى عقدت جلسة حوارية عالية المستوى ناقشت موضوع «الأمن والسلامة: رؤى إستراتيجية وشراكات لمواجهة التحديات».


أولويات مشتركة


وأكد الدكتور البنيان، خلال كلمته في حفل الافتتاح، أن الملتقى أصبح إحدى أهم الفعاليَّات العلميَّة في مجاله في المنطقة، وتحرص على حضوره والمشاركة في أعماله أهم الجهات ذات العلاقة بالأمن الصناعي، وينظم في سياق الأولويَّات المشتركة لبناء قدرات بشريَّة قادرة على التعامل مع التحديات في مجالات الأمن والسلامة، وضمن جهود الجامعة بوصفها الجهاز العلمي لمجلس وزراء الداخليَّة العرب، لتنفيذ الإستراتيجيَّة العربيَّة للحماية المدنيَّة، كما أنه يأتي استجابة للتطوُّرات والتحديات الأمنيَّة المتسارعة التي يشهدها العالم، ولا سيَّما في ظل التطورات التقنيَّة والرقميَّة المتسارعة، وتزايُد المخاطر المحتمَلة على البنى التحتيَّة الحيويَّة.


دور فاعل


وأوضح أن جامعة نايف تضطلع بدورٍ فاعلٍ في تعزيز مفاهيم الأمن والسلامة؛ إذ أولتها عنايتها واهتمامها، من خلال مراكزها البحثيَّة وبرامجها الأكاديميَّة والتدريبيَّة، وشراكاتها الدولية.


من جهته أوضح محافظ الهيئة العليا للأمن الصناعي المهندس عالي الزهراني أن اعتماد إستراتيجية الهيئة العليا للأمن الصناعي يعد محطة تاريخية في تحقيق التطلعات الوطنية لحماية المرافق الحيوية والحساسة، الواقعة ضمن نطاق إشراف الهيئة.