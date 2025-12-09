The third International Scientific Forum for Security and Safety commenced yesterday, organized by the Naif Arab University for Security Sciences and the High Authority for Industrial Security at the university's headquarters in Riyadh over two days, under the patronage of the Minister of Interior, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, with the attendance of the Acting Deputy Minister of Interior, Prince Dr. Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Ayaf, the President of Naif Arab University for Security Sciences, Dr. Abdulmajid bin Abdullah Al-Bunyan, and the Governor of the High Authority for Industrial Security, Engineer Ali bin Mohammed Al-Zahrani, with the participation of more than 500 experts and specialists working and interested in the field of security and safety in vital facilities in Arab countries and international organizations.



At the beginning of the forum, a high-level discussion session was held addressing the topic of "Security and Safety: Strategic Visions and Partnerships to Face Challenges".



Common Priorities



Dr. Al-Bunyan emphasized during his speech at the opening ceremony that the forum has become one of the most important scientific events in its field in the region, and that key stakeholders related to industrial security are keen to attend and participate in its activities. It is organized in the context of common priorities to build human capacities capable of dealing with challenges in the fields of security and safety, and as part of the university's efforts as the scientific body for the Council of Arab Interior Ministers, to implement the Arab strategy for civil protection. It also comes in response to the rapid developments and security challenges facing the world, especially in light of the accelerating technological and digital advancements, and the increasing potential risks to vital infrastructure.



Active Role



He explained that Naif University plays an active role in enhancing the concepts of security and safety, as it has given them attention and care through its research centers, academic and training programs, and international partnerships.



For his part, the Governor of the High Authority for Industrial Security, Engineer Ali Al-Zahrani, clarified that the adoption of the strategy by the High Authority for Industrial Security is a historic milestone in achieving national aspirations to protect vital and sensitive facilities under the authority's supervision.