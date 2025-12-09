مجلس الشورى الإندونيسي يستضيف الأمين العام لرابطة العالم الإسلامي

استضاف رئيس مجلس الشورى الإندونيسي أحمد موزاني، الأمين العام لرابطة العالم الإسلامي رئيس هيئة علماء المسلمين الشيخ الدكتور محمد بن عبدالكريم العيسى، في مقر مجلس الشورى بالعاصمة الإندونيسية (جاكرتا)، وذلك بحضور نواب رئيس المجلس وأعضائه، إضافة إلى قيادات دينية وحكومية وفكرية متنوعة، من مختلف ولايات إندونيسيا.
وجرى خلال الاستضافة حوار مطول مع رئيس المجلس ونوابه ورؤساء اللجان، تناول عدداً من القضايا ذات الصلة برسالة الرابطة الدولية.
عقب ذلك، ألقى الأمين العام للرابطة محاضرة تناولت موضوع المشترك الإسلامي والإنساني، وسبل تعزيز التعايش والتعاون في دول التنوع الديني والإثني، مع إبراز خصائص القيم الإسلامية وروحها الجامعة.
ونوَّه العيسى بالأنموذج الإندونيسي المنسجم بشكل إيجابي مع عصره، واعتزازه الكبير بهويته الدينية، ومحافظتِه على تماسك مجتمعه تحت راية «دولته الوطنية الواحدة».
من جانبه، أكد رئيس مجلس الشورى الإندونيسي أحمد موزاني أن قوة المجتمع الإندونيسي في مواجهة الكوارث والتحديات تنبع من قوة القيم وروح التضامن، التي رسخها العلماء والقيادات الدينية في البلاد.
وأوضح أن تنوع إندونيسيا الواسع، من آلاف الجزر ومئات اللغات والأعراق وست ديانات، كان وما يزال ركيزة لوحدة الدولة منذ إعلان الاستقلال، مشيراً إلى أن مشاركة الأمين العام للرابطة في هذا الحوار تعد فرصة لإبراز النموذج الإندونيسي في التعايش، وأن العلماء والزعماء الروحيين كان لهم الدور الأعمق في حماية هذا التناغم الوطني.
The Chairman of the Indonesian Shura Council, Ahmad Muzani, hosted the Secretary-General of the Muslim World League and President of the Association of Muslim Scholars, Sheikh Dr. Muhammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, at the Shura Council headquarters in the Indonesian capital (Jakarta), in the presence of the Council's Vice Chairmen and members, as well as various religious, governmental, and intellectual leaders from different provinces of Indonesia.
During the hosting, an extensive dialogue took place with the Chairman and his deputies and committee heads, addressing several issues related to the mission of the international league.
Following that, the Secretary-General of the league delivered a lecture on the topic of Islamic and human commonality, and ways to enhance coexistence and cooperation in countries with religious and ethnic diversity, highlighting the characteristics of Islamic values and their unifying spirit.
Al-Issa praised the Indonesian model, which is positively in harmony with its era, and its great pride in its religious identity, while maintaining the cohesion of its society under the banner of "its one national state."
For his part, the Chairman of the Indonesian Shura Council, Ahmad Muzani, affirmed that the strength of Indonesian society in facing disasters and challenges stems from the strength of values and the spirit of solidarity, which have been established by scholars and religious leaders in the country.
He explained that Indonesia's vast diversity, comprising thousands of islands, hundreds of languages and ethnicities, and six religions, has been and continues to be a cornerstone of the state's unity since the declaration of independence, noting that the participation of the Secretary-General of the league in this dialogue is an opportunity to highlight the Indonesian model of coexistence, and that scholars and spiritual leaders have played a deeper role in protecting this national harmony.