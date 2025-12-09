مجلس الشورى الإندونيسي يستضيف الأمين العام لرابطة العالم الإسلامي

استضاف رئيس مجلس الشورى الإندونيسي أحمد موزاني، الأمين العام لرابطة العالم الإسلامي رئيس هيئة علماء المسلمين الشيخ الدكتور محمد بن عبدالكريم العيسى، في مقر مجلس الشورى بالعاصمة الإندونيسية (جاكرتا)، وذلك بحضور نواب رئيس المجلس وأعضائه، إضافة إلى قيادات دينية وحكومية وفكرية متنوعة، من مختلف ولايات إندونيسيا.

وجرى خلال الاستضافة حوار مطول مع رئيس المجلس ونوابه ورؤساء اللجان، تناول عدداً من القضايا ذات الصلة برسالة الرابطة الدولية.


عقب ذلك، ألقى الأمين العام للرابطة محاضرة تناولت موضوع المشترك الإسلامي والإنساني، وسبل تعزيز التعايش والتعاون في دول التنوع الديني والإثني، مع إبراز خصائص القيم الإسلامية وروحها الجامعة.

ونوَّه العيسى بالأنموذج الإندونيسي المنسجم بشكل إيجابي مع عصره، واعتزازه الكبير بهويته الدينية، ومحافظتِه على تماسك مجتمعه تحت راية «دولته الوطنية الواحدة».

من جانبه، أكد رئيس مجلس الشورى الإندونيسي أحمد موزاني أن قوة المجتمع الإندونيسي في مواجهة الكوارث والتحديات تنبع من قوة القيم وروح التضامن، التي رسخها العلماء والقيادات الدينية في البلاد.


وأوضح أن تنوع إندونيسيا الواسع، من آلاف الجزر ومئات اللغات والأعراق وست ديانات، كان وما يزال ركيزة لوحدة الدولة منذ إعلان الاستقلال، مشيراً إلى أن مشاركة الأمين العام للرابطة في هذا الحوار تعد فرصة لإبراز النموذج الإندونيسي في التعايش، وأن العلماء والزعماء الروحيين كان لهم الدور الأعمق في حماية هذا التناغم الوطني.