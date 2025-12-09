كشف المركز الوطني للأرصاد كميات الأمطار الأكثر كثافة في أحياء جدة. وقال المتحدث باسم المركز الوطني للأرصاد حسين القحطاني لـ«عكاظ»: «بشكل عام، استمرار فرص هطول الأمطار على مناطق المملكة حتى يوم الخميس القادم».

وأضاف: «في الساعات الخمس الماضية كانت أعلى كمية أمطار سجلناها على محافظة جدة، خصوصاً شمالها، بلغت 135 ملم على ملعب الإنماء، ثم مطار الملك عبدالعزيز 51 ملم، وحي البساتين 81 ملم». وتابع: «بشكل عام، الأمطار مستمرة من متوسطة إلى غزيرة، تشمل معظم مناطق المملكة، وفقاً لتقرير المركز الوطني للأرصاد، وفيما يخص محافظة ينبع بلغت ‏سرعة الرياح 60 كيلومتراً في الساعة، وكمية الأمطار عليها يوم أمس كانت 41 ملم». ‏

وأوضح القحطاني أن الحالة المطرية قد تتجدد من بعد يوم الخميس، وهناك فرصة أيضاً لتتكون حالة مطرية أخرى، وهي تحت المراقبة، وسيُصدر المركز الوطني للأرصاد تقريراً تفصيلياً عنها. وختم بقوله: «الحالة المطرية اليوم (الثلاثاء)، ما زالت مستمرة، ومعظم المناطق متأثرة بهطول أمطار متوسطة إلى غزيرة حتى الخميس».