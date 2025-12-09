The National Center of Meteorology revealed the most intense rainfall amounts in the neighborhoods of Jeddah. The spokesman for the National Center of Meteorology, Hussein Al-Qahtani, told "Okaz": "In general, the chances of rainfall will continue across the regions of the Kingdom until next Thursday."

He added: "In the past five hours, the highest amount of rainfall we recorded in Jeddah, especially in the north, reached 135 mm at the Al-Inma Stadium, followed by King Abdulaziz Airport with 51 mm, and the Al-Basatin neighborhood with 81 mm." He continued: "Overall, the rain is continuing from moderate to heavy, affecting most regions of the Kingdom, according to the report from the National Center of Meteorology. As for Yanbu, the wind speed reached 60 kilometers per hour, and the amount of rainfall there yesterday was 41 mm."

Al-Qahtani clarified that the rainy conditions may renew after Thursday, and there is also a chance for another rainy situation to develop, which is under observation, and the National Center of Meteorology will issue a detailed report about it. He concluded by saying: "The rainy conditions today (Tuesday) are still ongoing, and most areas are affected by moderate to heavy rainfall until Thursday."