كشف المركز الوطني للأرصاد كميات الأمطار الأكثر كثافة في أحياء جدة. وقال المتحدث باسم المركز الوطني للأرصاد حسين القحطاني لـ«عكاظ»: «بشكل عام، استمرار فرص هطول الأمطار على مناطق المملكة حتى يوم الخميس القادم».
وأضاف: «في الساعات الخمس الماضية كانت أعلى كمية أمطار سجلناها على محافظة جدة، خصوصاً شمالها، بلغت 135 ملم على ملعب الإنماء، ثم مطار الملك عبدالعزيز 51 ملم، وحي البساتين 81 ملم». وتابع: «بشكل عام، الأمطار مستمرة من متوسطة إلى غزيرة، تشمل معظم مناطق المملكة، وفقاً لتقرير المركز الوطني للأرصاد، وفيما يخص محافظة ينبع بلغت سرعة الرياح 60 كيلومتراً في الساعة، وكمية الأمطار عليها يوم أمس كانت 41 ملم».
وأوضح القحطاني أن الحالة المطرية قد تتجدد من بعد يوم الخميس، وهناك فرصة أيضاً لتتكون حالة مطرية أخرى، وهي تحت المراقبة، وسيُصدر المركز الوطني للأرصاد تقريراً تفصيلياً عنها. وختم بقوله: «الحالة المطرية اليوم (الثلاثاء)، ما زالت مستمرة، ومعظم المناطق متأثرة بهطول أمطار متوسطة إلى غزيرة حتى الخميس».
The National Center of Meteorology revealed the most intense rainfall amounts in the neighborhoods of Jeddah. The spokesman for the National Center of Meteorology, Hussein Al-Qahtani, told "Okaz": "In general, the chances of rainfall will continue across the regions of the Kingdom until next Thursday."
He added: "In the past five hours, the highest amount of rainfall we recorded in Jeddah, especially in the north, reached 135 mm at the Al-Inma Stadium, followed by King Abdulaziz Airport with 51 mm, and the Al-Basatin neighborhood with 81 mm." He continued: "Overall, the rain is continuing from moderate to heavy, affecting most regions of the Kingdom, according to the report from the National Center of Meteorology. As for Yanbu, the wind speed reached 60 kilometers per hour, and the amount of rainfall there yesterday was 41 mm."
Al-Qahtani clarified that the rainy conditions may renew after Thursday, and there is also a chance for another rainy situation to develop, which is under observation, and the National Center of Meteorology will issue a detailed report about it. He concluded by saying: "The rainy conditions today (Tuesday) are still ongoing, and most areas are affected by moderate to heavy rainfall until Thursday."