شهدت منطقة المدينة المنورة، أمس، أمطاراً خفيفة إلى متوسطة شملت المحافظات والمراكز والهجر كافة، واستمتع الزوّار والأهالي بالأجواء المعتدلة التي تميل للبرودة.
وشهدت المواقع التاريخية والأثرية توافد الزوّار مع هذه الأجواء التي زادت من روعة جمال المكان.
وتوافد الزوّار على مسجد القبلتين الذي شهد تطوير كافة المرافق به ليكون نموذجاً معمارياً يجمع بين الأصالة التاريخية والهوية الإسلامية، والتقنيات الحديثة في البناء والخدمات، حيث تبلغ المساحة الإجمالية للموقع أكثر من 265 ألف متر مربع، فيما تتجاوز مساحة المسجد 3,900 متر مربع، بطاقة استيعابية تفوق 20 ألف مصلٍ، مع توفير أكثر من 300 موقفٍ للحافلات والسيارات، إلى جانب تركيب أكثر من 50 مِظلة مزوّدة بـ100 مروحة رذاذ، تُسهم في تلطيف الأجواء، وتصميمٍ حديثٍ للممرات والساحات، يُعزّز انسيابية الحركة، ويُهيئ بيئة مريحة للمصلين والزوّار.
التسهيل على الزائرين
وفي هذا الإطار، جاء التوجيه الكريم من خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، بفتح مسجد القبلتين أمام المصلين على مدار الساعة، تسهيلاً لأداء الصلوات، وتمكين الزوّار وضيوف الرحمن من اغتنام الأجر في مختلف الأوقات.
يذكر، أن التوسعة الأولى كانت في عهد الملك فهد بن عبدالعزيز، رحمه الله، عام 1408هـ/1987م، حيث وصلت مساحته إلى نحو 3,900 متر مربع.
The Medina region witnessed light to moderate rain yesterday, covering all provinces, centers, and villages, and visitors and residents enjoyed the mild weather that leaned towards coolness.
The historical and archaeological sites saw an influx of visitors with this weather that enhanced the beauty of the place.
Visitors flocked to the Qiblatain Mosque, which has undergone development of all its facilities to become an architectural model that combines historical authenticity and Islamic identity with modern construction and service technologies. The total area of the site exceeds 265,000 square meters, while the mosque itself covers more than 3,900 square meters, with a capacity exceeding 20,000 worshippers, along with more than 300 parking spaces for buses and cars. Additionally, over 50 canopies equipped with 100 mist fans have been installed to help cool the atmosphere, along with a modern design for the walkways and squares that enhances the flow of movement and creates a comfortable environment for worshippers and visitors.
Facilitating for Visitors
In this context, the kind directive from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, was to open the Qiblatain Mosque to worshippers around the clock, facilitating the performance of prayers and enabling visitors and guests of the Most Merciful to seize the reward at various times.
It is noted that the first expansion took place during the reign of King Fahd bin Abdulaziz, may God have mercy on him, in the year 1408 AH/1987 AD, when its area reached about 3,900 square meters.