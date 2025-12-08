شهدت منطقة المدينة المنورة، أمس، أمطاراً خفيفة إلى متوسطة شملت المحافظات والمراكز والهجر كافة، واستمتع الزوّار والأهالي بالأجواء المعتدلة التي تميل للبرودة.

وشهدت المواقع التاريخية والأثرية توافد الزوّار مع هذه الأجواء التي زادت من روعة جمال المكان.

وتوافد الزوّار على مسجد القبلتين الذي شهد تطوير كافة المرافق به ليكون نموذجاً معمارياً يجمع بين الأصالة التاريخية والهوية الإسلامية، والتقنيات الحديثة في البناء والخدمات، حيث تبلغ المساحة الإجمالية للموقع أكثر من 265 ألف متر مربع، فيما تتجاوز مساحة المسجد 3,900 متر مربع، بطاقة استيعابية تفوق 20 ألف مصلٍ، مع توفير أكثر من 300 موقفٍ للحافلات والسيارات، إلى جانب تركيب أكثر من 50 مِظلة مزوّدة بـ100 مروحة رذاذ، تُسهم في تلطيف الأجواء، وتصميمٍ حديثٍ للممرات والساحات، يُعزّز انسيابية الحركة، ويُهيئ بيئة مريحة للمصلين والزوّار.

التسهيل على الزائرين

وفي هذا الإطار، جاء التوجيه الكريم من خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، بفتح مسجد القبلتين أمام المصلين على مدار الساعة، تسهيلاً لأداء الصلوات، وتمكين الزوّار وضيوف الرحمن من اغتنام الأجر في مختلف الأوقات.

يذكر، أن التوسعة الأولى كانت في عهد الملك فهد بن عبدالعزيز، رحمه الله، عام 1408هـ/1987م، حيث وصلت مساحته إلى نحو 3,900 متر مربع.