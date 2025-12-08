شارك الأمين العام لمجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية جاسم البديوي، في الطاولة المستديرة حول دبلوماسية التكنولوجيا، التي نظمتها منظمة التعاون الرقمي، بحضور الأمين العام للمنظمة ديمة بنت يحيى اليحيى، ضمن أعمال الدورة الـ23 لمنتدى الدوحة، أمس بالعاصمة القطرية الدوحة.

تعزيز التضامن


وأوضح أن العالم يشهد اعتمادًا متزايدًا على البنى الرقمية التي تقوم عليها الاقتصادات الحديثة، والخدمات الأساسية، ووسائل التواصل، موضحًا أن هذا الواقع يفرض على المجتمع الدولي تعزيز التضامن وبناء أطر مشتركة للحفاظ على الشرعية الرقمية الدولية عند وقوع الأزمات السيبرانية، مبينا أن مجلس التعاون سيظل شريكًا فاعلًا ومبادرًا في دعم الجهود الدولية الرامية لتحقيق أمن رقمي عالمي وشامل.


وأكد أن دول مجلس التعاون قطعت خطوات مهمة في الإستراتيجية الخليجية الموحدة للأمن السيبراني، والاستثمارات الضخمة في البنية السحابية وتنمية الكفاءات البشرية، إضافة إلى تنظيم تمارين سيبرانية مشتركة تحاكي المخاطر الواقعية، وتطوير منصات رقمية للإنذار والتنسيق خلال الحوادث السيبرانية.


آليات مشتركة


وشدد على أهمية دعم الدول بعضها البعض عند انهيار الأنظمة الرقمية الأساسية، عبر أطر تعاون فني وتشغيلي، وآليات مشتركة للاستجابة للحوادث، وإتاحة الاستفادة المؤقتة من البنى التحتية الرقمية للدول المجاورة عند الضرورة، وذلك كله مع احترام سيادة الدول وخصوصية أنظمتها الوطنية.


وأشار إلى أن هناك مجموعة من المجالات الرقمية التي يجب أن تحظى بحماية دولية مشددة منعًا للتصعيد وصونًا لحياة المدنيين، ومنها أنظمة الطاقة والتحكم بالوقود، وشبكات الاتصالات والكوابل البحرية، وأنظمة الرعاية الصحية والطوارئ، والشبكات المالية وأنظمة الدفع الرقمية، والخدمات الحكومية وأنظمة النقل، والخدمات اللوجستية.