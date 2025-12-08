شارك الأمين العام لمجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية جاسم البديوي، في الطاولة المستديرة حول دبلوماسية التكنولوجيا، التي نظمتها منظمة التعاون الرقمي، بحضور الأمين العام للمنظمة ديمة بنت يحيى اليحيى، ضمن أعمال الدورة الـ23 لمنتدى الدوحة، أمس بالعاصمة القطرية الدوحة.
تعزيز التضامن
وأوضح أن العالم يشهد اعتمادًا متزايدًا على البنى الرقمية التي تقوم عليها الاقتصادات الحديثة، والخدمات الأساسية، ووسائل التواصل، موضحًا أن هذا الواقع يفرض على المجتمع الدولي تعزيز التضامن وبناء أطر مشتركة للحفاظ على الشرعية الرقمية الدولية عند وقوع الأزمات السيبرانية، مبينا أن مجلس التعاون سيظل شريكًا فاعلًا ومبادرًا في دعم الجهود الدولية الرامية لتحقيق أمن رقمي عالمي وشامل.
وأكد أن دول مجلس التعاون قطعت خطوات مهمة في الإستراتيجية الخليجية الموحدة للأمن السيبراني، والاستثمارات الضخمة في البنية السحابية وتنمية الكفاءات البشرية، إضافة إلى تنظيم تمارين سيبرانية مشتركة تحاكي المخاطر الواقعية، وتطوير منصات رقمية للإنذار والتنسيق خلال الحوادث السيبرانية.
آليات مشتركة
وشدد على أهمية دعم الدول بعضها البعض عند انهيار الأنظمة الرقمية الأساسية، عبر أطر تعاون فني وتشغيلي، وآليات مشتركة للاستجابة للحوادث، وإتاحة الاستفادة المؤقتة من البنى التحتية الرقمية للدول المجاورة عند الضرورة، وذلك كله مع احترام سيادة الدول وخصوصية أنظمتها الوطنية.
وأشار إلى أن هناك مجموعة من المجالات الرقمية التي يجب أن تحظى بحماية دولية مشددة منعًا للتصعيد وصونًا لحياة المدنيين، ومنها أنظمة الطاقة والتحكم بالوقود، وشبكات الاتصالات والكوابل البحرية، وأنظمة الرعاية الصحية والطوارئ، والشبكات المالية وأنظمة الدفع الرقمية، والخدمات الحكومية وأنظمة النقل، والخدمات اللوجستية.
The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Jassim Al-Budaiwi, participated in the roundtable on technology diplomacy, organized by the Digital Cooperation Organization, with the attendance of the organization's Secretary-General, Dima bint Yahya Al-Yahya, as part of the activities of the 23rd Doha Forum, yesterday in the Qatari capital, Doha.
Enhancing Solidarity
He explained that the world is witnessing an increasing reliance on digital infrastructures that underpin modern economies, essential services, and means of communication, noting that this reality imposes on the international community the necessity to enhance solidarity and build common frameworks to maintain international digital legitimacy during cyber crises. He indicated that the Gulf Cooperation Council will remain an active and proactive partner in supporting international efforts aimed at achieving global and comprehensive digital security.
He affirmed that the Gulf Cooperation Council countries have made significant strides in the unified Gulf strategy for cybersecurity, massive investments in cloud infrastructure, and the development of human competencies, in addition to organizing joint cyber exercises that simulate real risks and developing digital platforms for alerting and coordinating during cyber incidents.
Common Mechanisms
He emphasized the importance of supporting each other when core digital systems collapse, through technical and operational cooperation frameworks, and common mechanisms for incident response, allowing for temporary utilization of neighboring countries' digital infrastructures when necessary, all while respecting the sovereignty of states and the privacy of their national systems.
He pointed out that there are several digital areas that should receive strict international protection to prevent escalation and safeguard civilian lives, including energy systems and fuel control, communication networks and submarine cables, healthcare and emergency systems, financial networks and digital payment systems, government services and transportation systems, and logistics services.