The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Jassim Al-Budaiwi, participated in the roundtable on technology diplomacy, organized by the Digital Cooperation Organization, with the attendance of the organization's Secretary-General, Dima bint Yahya Al-Yahya, as part of the activities of the 23rd Doha Forum, yesterday in the Qatari capital, Doha.

Enhancing Solidarity



He explained that the world is witnessing an increasing reliance on digital infrastructures that underpin modern economies, essential services, and means of communication, noting that this reality imposes on the international community the necessity to enhance solidarity and build common frameworks to maintain international digital legitimacy during cyber crises. He indicated that the Gulf Cooperation Council will remain an active and proactive partner in supporting international efforts aimed at achieving global and comprehensive digital security.



He affirmed that the Gulf Cooperation Council countries have made significant strides in the unified Gulf strategy for cybersecurity, massive investments in cloud infrastructure, and the development of human competencies, in addition to organizing joint cyber exercises that simulate real risks and developing digital platforms for alerting and coordinating during cyber incidents.



Common Mechanisms



He emphasized the importance of supporting each other when core digital systems collapse, through technical and operational cooperation frameworks, and common mechanisms for incident response, allowing for temporary utilization of neighboring countries' digital infrastructures when necessary, all while respecting the sovereignty of states and the privacy of their national systems.



He pointed out that there are several digital areas that should receive strict international protection to prevent escalation and safeguard civilian lives, including energy systems and fuel control, communication networks and submarine cables, healthcare and emergency systems, financial networks and digital payment systems, government services and transportation systems, and logistics services.