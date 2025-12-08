التقى الرئيس التنفيذي لهيئة المكتبات الدكتور عبدالرحمن العاصم، في مقر الهيئة، الأمين العام للاتحاد الدولي لجمعيات ومؤسسات المكتبات (IFLA) شارون ميمس، ورئيس الاتحاد ليزلي وير، وذلك في زيارة رسمية تهدف إلى مناقشة واقع قطاع المكتبات واستكشاف فرص التعاون المشتركة.

واستعرضت الهيئة خلال الزيارة جهودها في تطوير قطاع المكتبات والتحول الرقمي، وتسليط الضوء على أبرز منجزاتها المدعّمة بالأرقام، ضمن مساعيها للارتقاء من خلال مشاريعها ومبادراتها، بما يمكّن من تبادل الخبرات وبناء شراكات إستراتيجية تدعم التنمية الثقافية المستدامة.