Under the patronage of the Minister of Interior, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, and in the presence of the Acting Deputy Minister of Interior, Prince Dr. Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Ayaf, the third international scientific forum for security and safety will kick off tomorrow, Tuesday, in Riyadh. This event is organized by the Naif Arab University for Security Sciences in partnership with the Higher Authority for Industrial Security, spanning two days, with the participation of experts and specialists from those working in and interested in the fields of security and safety in vital facilities across Arab countries and regional and international organizations.

The organization of the forum comes in response to the rapid developments and security challenges facing the world, especially in light of technological and digital transformations, the increasing reliance on critical infrastructure, and the multiple sources of natural and human threats. This highlights the need to enhance the concepts of security and safety as they are a fundamental pillar for ensuring the stability of communities and the sustainability of institutions.

Achieving Goals

The forum aims to achieve several objectives, the most prominent of which are to promote a culture of security and safety at institutional and community levels, analyze the risks and potential threats facing vital and sensitive facilities, as well as enhance proactive and preventive intervention mechanisms to improve the level of security and safety. It will also showcase the latest developments and technologies in the field of security and safety, and seeks to enhance the exchange of experiences between researchers, practitioners, and experts at both local and international levels, and build strategic partnerships to address future challenges.

Scientific Papers

Participants will discuss multiple scientific papers addressing mechanisms for prevention and proactive planning to reduce risks and incidents, the security of critical infrastructure, terrorist threats and challenges, the United Nations framework, and efforts to support member states in protecting critical infrastructure, crisis and emergency management - response and recovery strategies, modern technologies and digital transformation in the field of security and safety, and assessing the impact of modern risks and threats on oil and gas facilities, as well as establishing preventive measures to ensure their continued operation. Additionally, there will be papers addressing the security and safety of major events and activities, and crowd management in sporting events to enhance the protection of these events.