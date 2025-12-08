The Ministry of Education will close the reception of early retirement requests for educational job holders on the 10th of Rajab, 1447 AH, during the current academic year, through the electronic Fares system.

The ministry clarified that this procedure comes in response to its commitment to maintaining the stability of the educational process during the academic year and a desire to organize its services for educational job holders regarding early retirement.

The ministry indicated that the application for service termination (early retirement) is available if the net service is 25 years or more, provided that the resignation occurs at the end of the current first semester on 21/7/1447 AH, and that the resignation for teachers in needed specialties occurs at the end of the current academic year.

Required Documents

The ministry explained that applications are submitted through the Fares system, as there is no reception for paper applications, and all required documents must be attached, which include: a copy of the national ID, a bank IBAN certificate, a clearance from the Real Estate Development Fund, a clearance from the Agricultural Development Fund, a clearance from the Social Development Bank, and a statement of the employee's services detailing exceptional leaves and deductions. It noted that the early retirement request becomes effective after approval by the authorized person, and it cannot be revoked.