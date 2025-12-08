رحّبتْ رابطةُ العالم الإسلامي بموافقة الجمعية العامة للأمم المتحدة على تمديد عمل وكالة الأمم المتحدة لإغاثة وتشغيل اللاجئين الفلسطينيين (أونروا)، مُشيدةً بتضامن المجتمع الدولي مع الشعب الفلسطيني في مواجهة الانتهاكات الجسيمة ومخططات التهجير القسري التي تُحاك ضدّه.
وفي بيان للأمانة العامة للرابطة، شدّد الأمين العام رئيس هيئة علماء المسلمين الشيخ الدكتور محمد عبدالكريم العيسى، على أهمية هذا التضامن مع الشعب الفلسطيني، مُشيدًا باصطفاف المجتمع الدولي بغالبيته العظمى خلف الحل العادل والشاملِ للقضية الفلسطينية على أساس حل الدولتين، لا سيما في ظلّ تواصُل الانتهاكات الجسيمة ومخططات التهجير القسري من قِبَل سلطات الاحتلال، ومنها: التصريحاتُ المرفوضةُ والمتعلقةُ بتنظيم عبورٍ أحادي الاتجاه عبر معبر رفح باتجاه الأراضي المصرية.
وضع حدٍ للتصعيد
وأكد العيسى، على الضرورة المُلحّة، لوضع حدٍّ لهذا النهج التصعيدي الذي بات سلوكًا إجراميًا معتادًا لحكومة الاحتلال في سياق انتهاكاتها للقوانين والأعراف الدولية، مع العمل الجاد على تدابير إلزامها بالامتثال الكامل والفوري لخطة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، بكافة استحقاقاتها، وضمان التنفيذ التام لقرار مجلس الأمن رقم (٢٨٠٣)، وكافّة القرارات الدولية ذات الصلة.
The Muslim World League welcomed the United Nations General Assembly's approval to extend the work of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), praising the solidarity of the international community with the Palestinian people in the face of severe violations and plans for forced displacement being orchestrated against them.
In a statement from the League's General Secretariat, the Secretary-General and Chairman of the Association of Muslim Scholars, Sheikh Dr. Mohammed Al-Issa, emphasized the importance of this solidarity with the Palestinian people, commending the overwhelming majority of the international community for standing behind a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue based on the two-state solution, especially in light of the ongoing severe violations and plans for forced displacement by the occupying authorities, including the unacceptable statements regarding the organization of a one-way crossing through the Rafah crossing towards Egyptian territory.
Putting an End to Escalation
Al-Issa affirmed the urgent necessity to put an end to this escalatory approach, which has become a habitual criminal behavior of the occupying government in the context of its violations of international laws and norms, while working diligently on measures to compel it to fully and immediately comply with the plan of U.S. President Donald Trump, with all its requirements, and to ensure the complete implementation of Security Council Resolution No. (2803) and all relevant international resolutions.