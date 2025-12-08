The Muslim World League welcomed the United Nations General Assembly's approval to extend the work of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), praising the solidarity of the international community with the Palestinian people in the face of severe violations and plans for forced displacement being orchestrated against them.

In a statement from the League's General Secretariat, the Secretary-General and Chairman of the Association of Muslim Scholars, Sheikh Dr. Mohammed Al-Issa, emphasized the importance of this solidarity with the Palestinian people, commending the overwhelming majority of the international community for standing behind a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue based on the two-state solution, especially in light of the ongoing severe violations and plans for forced displacement by the occupying authorities, including the unacceptable statements regarding the organization of a one-way crossing through the Rafah crossing towards Egyptian territory.

Putting an End to Escalation

Al-Issa affirmed the urgent necessity to put an end to this escalatory approach, which has become a habitual criminal behavior of the occupying government in the context of its violations of international laws and norms, while working diligently on measures to compel it to fully and immediately comply with the plan of U.S. President Donald Trump, with all its requirements, and to ensure the complete implementation of Security Council Resolution No. (2803) and all relevant international resolutions.