حقّقت المملكة العربية السعودية المرتبة الخامسة عالمياً والأولى عربياً في نمو قطاع الذكاء الاصطناعي وفق المؤشر العالمي للذكاء الاصطناعي، في إنجاز وطني مكمل لمسيرة الإنجازات بمجال الذكاء الاصطناعي، التي جعلت المملكة تتقدّم بثبات في مختلف المؤشرات العالمية، مما يعكس كفاءة خططها التنموية وقدرتها على تحقيق تنافسية عالية على المستوى الدولي ضمن رؤية المملكة 2030.

وشهدت فترة قياس المؤشر العالمي للذكاء الاصطناعي، إطلاق حزمة واسعة من المبادرات الوطنية التي تقودها «سدايا»، وعزّزت من موقع المملكة في المؤشر، وذلك من خلال العديد من المشاريع والمبادرات ومنها مبادرة «باقة رواد» التي صُمّمت لدعم روّاد الأعمال والمنشآت الناشئة عبر تمكينهم من التحقّق من بيانات العملاء من خلال الربط الإلكتروني مع قواعد بيانات مركز المعلومات الوطني.

وسوم تحفيزية

وأطلقت «سدايا» مبادرة الوسوم التحفيزية لأخلاقيات الذكاء الاصطناعي لتعزيز الوعي بالممارسات الأخلاقية ودعم الاستخدام المسؤول للتقنيات، عبر إطار واضح يساعد الجهات والمطوّرين على الالتزام بأفضل المعايير العالمية، وتم اعتماد أكثر من 50 شهادة اعتماد لشركات الذكاء الاصطناعي الوطنية نظير تطويرها لمنتجات معتمدة على تقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي لخدمة القطاعات ذات الأولوية في المجال.

وأسهمت مسرّعة الذكاء الاصطناعي التوليدي «غاية»، التي جاءت بدعم من «سدايا» والبرنامج الوطني لتنمية تقنية المعلومات وبالتعاون مع شركة New Native، في تمكين العديد من الشركات الناشئة وتسريع دخولها إلى السوق.

برامج متقدّمة

وامتدّت هذه الجهود لتشمل أكاديمية «سدايا» التي عملت على بناء القدرات الوطنية في المملكة، وتمكين الكفاءات الشابة، عبر برامج تدريبية متقدّمة مع شركاء دوليين في مجالات البيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي.

وأسهمت أكاديمية «سدايا» ضمن جهودها في تدريب أكثر من مليون مواطن ومواطنة على مهارات البيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي من خلال مبادرة «سماي» بالتعاون مع عدد من الجهات الحكومية، التي عدّت من أضخم المبادرات التدريبية العالمية التي استهدفت عموم المواطنين والمواطنات.