تلقى وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، اتصالاً هاتفياً، أمس، من رئيسة اللجنة الدولية للصليب الأحمر ميريانا سبولياريتش.

وجرى خلال الاتصال، استعراض التعاون المشترك في الجوانب الإغاثية والإنسانية، إضافة إلى مناقشة المستجدات الإقليمية والدولية والجهود المبذولة بشأنها.