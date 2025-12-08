تلقى وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، اتصالاً هاتفياً، أمس، من رئيسة اللجنة الدولية للصليب الأحمر ميريانا سبولياريتش.
وجرى خلال الاتصال، استعراض التعاون المشترك في الجوانب الإغاثية والإنسانية، إضافة إلى مناقشة المستجدات الإقليمية والدولية والجهود المبذولة بشأنها.
Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah received a phone call yesterday from the President of the International Committee of the Red Cross, Mirjana Spoljaric.
During the call, they reviewed the joint cooperation in relief and humanitarian aspects, in addition to discussing regional and international developments and the efforts being made regarding them.