The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia continues its efforts at both the regional and international levels to support the Palestinian cause, aiming to achieve the dream of Palestinians for an independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital, and full, unqualified rights. The Saudi stance condemning the statements issued by the Israeli side regarding the opening of the Rafah crossing in one direction to allow the residents of the Gaza Strip to exit to the Arab Republic of Egypt, and rejecting any attempts to displace the Palestinian people from their lands, underscores these noble positions and the ongoing efforts to create a more stringent international stance against Israeli arrogance. It urges the entity to fully commit to U.S. President Donald Trump's plan, which includes opening the Rafah crossing in both directions, ensuring freedom of movement, and rejecting displacement by not forcing any of the residents of the Gaza Strip to leave, but rather creating suitable conditions for them to remain on their land and participate in building their homeland, within a comprehensive vision to restore stability and improve their humanitarian conditions.

Saudi Arabia, along with Arab and Islamic countries, reaffirms U.S. President Donald Trump's positions and his commitment to establishing peace in the region, emphasizing the importance of moving forward with the implementation of Trump's plan in all its provisions without delay, in a manner that achieves security and peace, and solidifies the foundations of regional stability.

Saudi Arabia has not, and will not, cease to record its supportive positions and its diligent efforts to support the Palestinian cause, considering it one of its top priorities, and the most significant issue in the history of Arabs and Muslims. This makes these Saudi positions highly appreciated by Palestinians in particular and the international community in general.