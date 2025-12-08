تواصل المملكة العربية السعودية جهودها على المستويين الإقليمي والدولي لدعم القضية الفلسطينية وصولاً إلى تحقيق حلم الفلسطينيين بدولة مستقلة عاصمتها القدس الشرقية، وحقوق كاملة غير منقوصة، ولعل الموقف السعودي بشجب التصريحات الصادرة عن الجانب الإسرائيلي بشأن فتح معبر رفح في اتجاه واحد بهدف إخراج سكان قطاع غزة إلى جمهورية مصر العربية، ورفض أية محاولات لتهجير الشعب الفلسطيني من أراضيه يؤكد هذه المواقف العظيمة والجهود التي لم تتوقف لخلق موقف دولي أكثر صرامة في وجه العنجهية الإسرائيلية، وحث الكيان على الالتزام الكامل بخطة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، وما تضمّنته من فتح معبر رفح في الاتجاهين، وضمان حرية الحركة ورفض التهجير بعدم إجبار أي من أبناء قطاع غزة على المغادرة، بل تهيئة الظروف المناسبة لهم للبقاء على أرضهم والمشاركة في بناء وطنهم، في إطار رؤية متكاملة لاستعادة الاستقرار وتحسين أوضاعهم الإنسانية.

وتجدّد السعودية، ومعها دول عربية وإسلامية، مواقف الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب والتزامه بإرساء السلام في المنطقة وتأكيد أهمية المضي قدماً في تنفيذ خطة ترمب بكل بنودها دون تعطيل وبما يحقّق الأمن والسلام، ويرسّخ أسس الاستقرار الإقليمي.

ولم ولن تتوقف السعودية عن تسجيل مواقفها الداعمة، وجهودها الحثيثة لدعم القضية الفلسطينية باعتبارها تشغل أول اهتماماتها، وتشكّل القضية الأهم في تاريخ العرب والمسلمين، وهو ما يجعل هذه المواقف السعودية تحظى بالتقدير من الفلسطينيين خصوصاً، والمجتمع الدولي عموماً.