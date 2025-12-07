The Ministry of Health has launched an awareness campaign regarding the health requirements and obligations for bariatric surgery in healthcare facilities; aimed at raising awareness and enhancing compliance with health regulations, and ensuring the safety and quality of health services provided to beneficiaries.

This campaign comes as part of the Ministry of Health's commitment to protecting the health of beneficiaries by educating healthcare practitioners and facilities about the importance of obtaining licenses for bariatric surgeries and not exceeding their scope of practice, in addition to the necessity of clarifying and explaining medical symptoms and potential complications to beneficiaries, ensuring the provision of safe and reliable healthcare and enhancing the quality of services offered.

Regulatory Inspections

These awareness efforts are supported by regulatory inspections to ensure that facilities and practitioners comply with the applicable health regulations, which include: the Health Professions Practice System, the Executive Regulation of the Health Institutions System, the Private Health Institutions System, the Medical Devices and Supplies System, and the Pharmaceutical and Herbal Products Institutions System.

The Ministry of Health has called on all healthcare facilities and practitioners to adhere to the approved regulations and guidelines, which enhance the safety of the medical procedures provided, reaffirming its ongoing efforts in awareness and oversight to achieve the highest quality standards in health services.