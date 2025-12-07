أطلقت وزارة الصحة، حملة توعوية حول الاشتراطات والالتزامات الصحية لجراحة البدانة في المنشآت الصحية؛ بهدف رفع الوعي وتعزيز الالتزام بالأنظمة الصحية، وضمان سلامة وجودة الخدمات الصحية المقدّمة للمستفيدين.
وتأتي الحملة انطلاقاً من حرص وزارة الصحة على حماية صحة المستفيدين، من خلال توعية الممارسين الصحيين والمنشآت الصحية بأهمية الحصول على التراخيص في جراحات البدانة وعدم تجاوز الاختصاص، إلى جانب ضرورة توضيح وشرح الأعراض الطبية والمضاعفات المحتملة للمستفيدين، بما يضمن تقديم رعاية صحية آمنة وموثوقة ويعزز من جودة الخدمات المقدمة.
جولات رقابية
وتدعم هذه الجهود التوعوية، جولات رقابية للتأكد من التزام المنشآت والممارسين بتطبيق الأنظمة الصحية المعمول بها، وهي: نظام مزاولة المهن الصحية، واللائحة التنفيذية لنظام المؤسسات الصحية، ونظام المؤسسات الصحية الخاصة، ونظام الأجهزة والمستلزمات الطبية، ونظام المؤسسات والمستحضرات الصيدلانية والعشبية.
ودعت وزارة الصحة جميع المنشآت الصحية والممارسين الصحيين إلى الالتزام بالأنظمة والقواعد المعتمدة، بما يعزز سلامة الإجراءات الطبية المقدّمة، مؤكدة استمرار جهودها في التوعية والرقابة لتحقيق أعلى معايير الجودة في الخدمات الصحية.
The Ministry of Health has launched an awareness campaign regarding the health requirements and obligations for bariatric surgery in healthcare facilities; aimed at raising awareness and enhancing compliance with health regulations, and ensuring the safety and quality of health services provided to beneficiaries.
This campaign comes as part of the Ministry of Health's commitment to protecting the health of beneficiaries by educating healthcare practitioners and facilities about the importance of obtaining licenses for bariatric surgeries and not exceeding their scope of practice, in addition to the necessity of clarifying and explaining medical symptoms and potential complications to beneficiaries, ensuring the provision of safe and reliable healthcare and enhancing the quality of services offered.
Regulatory Inspections
These awareness efforts are supported by regulatory inspections to ensure that facilities and practitioners comply with the applicable health regulations, which include: the Health Professions Practice System, the Executive Regulation of the Health Institutions System, the Private Health Institutions System, the Medical Devices and Supplies System, and the Pharmaceutical and Herbal Products Institutions System.
The Ministry of Health has called on all healthcare facilities and practitioners to adhere to the approved regulations and guidelines, which enhance the safety of the medical procedures provided, reaffirming its ongoing efforts in awareness and oversight to achieve the highest quality standards in health services.