The Minister of Interior and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the High Authority for Industrial Security, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, has approved the new strategy for the authority, which aims to enhance the regulatory and legislative environment in the fields of industrial security, and to build an attractive system for investments and local expertise, relying on effective strategic partnerships.

The strategy contributes to establishing a culture of security and safety at the national level, and includes a package of qualitative initiatives aimed at raising the level of safety and sustainability in the facilities under the authority's supervision.

The strategy is based on 3 main pillars that include 9 strategic objectives; the first pillar focuses on unifying national governance for industrial security and enhancing the beneficiary experience, which reinforces best practices in providing security, safety, and fire protection services offered by the authority.

The second pillar aims to establish a culture of security and safety in the Kingdom and create attractive investment opportunities locally and globally, in addition to enabling strategic partnerships at both local and international levels, while the third pillar focuses on raising the level of compliance in the fields of industrial security and shifting towards a proactive risk prevention methodology in the facilities under the authority's supervision.

The strategy includes more than 20 qualitative initiatives, including empowering non-profit organizations working in the field of industrial security, developing a specialized research system, along with initiatives aimed at achieving an integrated, pioneering, and sustainable national industrial security system.