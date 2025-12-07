اعتمد وزير الداخلية رئيس مجلس إدارة الهيئة العليا للأمن الصناعي الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، الإستراتيجية الجديدة للهيئة التي تهدف لتعزيز البيئة التنظيمية والتشريعية في مجالات الأمن الصناعي، وبناء منظومة جاذبة للاستثمارات ومُوطّنة للخبرات، تعتمد على شراكات إستراتيجية فاعلة.

وتسهم الإستراتيجة في ترسيخ ثقافة الأمن والسلامة على المستوى الوطني، كما تتضمن حزمة من المبادرات النوعية الهادفة إلى رفع مستوى السلامة والاستدامة في المنشآت الواقعة ضمن نطاق إشراف الهيئة.

وترتكز الإستراتيجية على 3 ركائز رئيسة تشمل 9 أهداف إستراتيجية؛ إذ تُعنى الركيزة الأولى بتوحيد الحوكمة الوطنية للأمن الصناعي وتعزيز تجربة المستفيد، بما يرسّخ أفضل الممارسات في تقديم خدمات الأمن والسلامة والحماية من الحريق التي تقدّمها الهيئة.

وتستهدف الركيزة الثانية ترسيخ ثقافة الأمن والسلامة في المملكة وخلق فرص استثمارية جاذبة محلياً وعالمياً، إلى جانب تمكين الشراكات الإستراتيجية على المستويين المحلي والدولي، في حين تركز الركيزة الثالثة على رفع مستوى الامتثال في مجالات الأمن الصناعي والتحول نحو منهجية الوقاية الاستباقية من المخاطر في المنشآت الواقعة ضمن نطاق إشراف الهيئة.

وتضم الإستراتيجية أكثر من 20 مبادرة نوعية، من بينها تمكين المنظمات غير الربحية العاملة في مجال الأمن الصناعي، وتطوير منظومة بحثية متخصصة، إلى جانب مبادرات تستهدف الوصول إلى منظومة أمن صناعي وطنية متكاملة ورائدة ومستدامة.