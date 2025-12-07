تابع أمير منطقة تبوك، رئيس لجنة الدفاع المدني الرئيسية بالمنطقة الأمير فهد بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز، ما شهدته العديد من محافظات ومراكز المنطقة من أمطار خير وبركة تراوحت ما بين متوسطة إلى غزيرة، سالت على إثرها العديد من الأودية والشعاب.
واطمأن أمير تبوك على الجهود المبذولة من جميع الإدارات ذات العلاقة، والإجراءات التي تم اتخاذها بهذا الخصوص، وحث الجميع على تكثيف الجهود بما يضمن السلامة للجميع -بإذن الله-، سائلاً المولى القدير أن يجعلها أمطار خيرٍ وبركةٍ وأن يعم نفعها البلاد والعباد.
The Prince of Tabuk, Chairman of the Main Civil Defense Committee in the region, Prince Fahd bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, followed up on the heavy and moderate rains that many provinces and centers in the region experienced, which caused many valleys and streams to flow.
The Prince of Tabuk reassured himself about the efforts made by all relevant departments and the measures taken in this regard. He urged everyone to intensify their efforts to ensure safety for all - God willing - and asked the Almighty to make it rain of goodness and blessings and to spread its benefits to the country and its people.