The Prince of Tabuk, Chairman of the Main Civil Defense Committee in the region, Prince Fahd bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, followed up on the heavy and moderate rains that many provinces and centers in the region experienced, which caused many valleys and streams to flow.

The Prince of Tabuk reassured himself about the efforts made by all relevant departments and the measures taken in this regard. He urged everyone to intensify their efforts to ensure safety for all - God willing - and asked the Almighty to make it rain of goodness and blessings and to spread its benefits to the country and its people.