تابع أمير منطقة تبوك، رئيس لجنة الدفاع المدني الرئيسية بالمنطقة الأمير فهد بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز، ما شهدته العديد من محافظات ومراكز المنطقة من أمطار خير وبركة تراوحت ما بين متوسطة إلى غزيرة، سالت على إثرها العديد من الأودية والشعاب.

واطمأن أمير تبوك على الجهود المبذولة من جميع الإدارات ذات العلاقة، والإجراءات التي تم اتخاذها بهذا الخصوص، وحث الجميع على تكثيف الجهود بما يضمن السلامة للجميع -بإذن الله-، سائلاً المولى القدير أن يجعلها أمطار خيرٍ وبركةٍ وأن يعم نفعها البلاد والعباد.