The Prince of Tabuk Region, Prince Fahd bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, received the Minister of Education, Yusuf bin Abdullah Al-Bunyan, in his office at the emirate today (Thursday).

At the beginning of the meeting, the Prince of Tabuk Region welcomed the Minister of Education, wishing him success in his visit to the region. During the meeting, they reviewed the plans and programs of the Ministry of Education in the region, as well as the projects aimed at developing the educational work, in addition to topics related to the performance of the educational institutions affiliated with the ministry in both the university and general education sectors.

Following that, the Prince of the region inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for new educational projects in the region valued at over 138 million riyals, which include new school buildings and educational complexes. He also watched a visual presentation that included the projects that have been received and those currently being implemented in the region.

The Prince of the region praised the attention and care of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and his trustworthy Crown Prince towards education in all its fields, and the efforts of the Ministry of Education, led by Minister Yusuf Al-Bunyan, which have contributed to the development of educational standards and achieving the targets that benefit the citizen and the nation. He emphasized that these projects reflect the generous support and continuous interest that the wise leadership gives to the development of education and the provision of integrated educational environments that contribute to preparing a conscious, educated, and globally competitive generation capable of serving its religion and homeland.

The Minister of Education, for his part, noted the interest and commitment of the Prince of Tabuk Region to developing the educational system, his support for the ministry's work in the region, and his ongoing encouragement for the students of the region through his award for academic excellence and distinction, which has achieved its goals throughout its journey.

The Minister of Education mentioned that these projects are a result of the integration between the Ministry of Education and the "Tadweer for Buildings" company to support the educational environment, improve output quality, increase capacity, and enhance sustainable development in the education sector, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.