استقبل أمير منطقة تبوك الأمير فهد بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز، في مكتبه بالإمارة اليوم (الخميس)، وزير التعليم يوسف بن عبدالله البنيان.

وفي مستهل اللقاء، رحب أمير منطقة تبوك بوزير التعليم، متمنيا له التوفيق في زيارته للمنطقة. وجرى خلال اللقاء استعراض خطط وبرامج وزارة التعليم في المنطقة، والمشروعات الهادفة لتطوير العمل التعليمي، إضافة إلى الموضوعات ذات العلاقة بأداء مؤسسات التعليم التابعة للوزارة في المنطقة بشقيه الجامعي والعام.

الأمير فهد بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز

عقب ذلك، دشن أمير المنطقة، ووضع حجر الأساس لمشاريع تعليمية جديدة في المنطقة بقيمة تجاوزت 138 مليون ريال، تشمل مباني مدرسية ومجمعات تعليمية جديدة، وشاهد عرضا مرئيا تضمن المشروعات التي تم استلامها والمشروعات الجاري تنفيذها بالمنطقة.

وأشاد أمير المنطقة باهتمام وعناية حكومة خادم الحرمين الشريفين وولي عهده الأمين، بالتعليم في مختلف مجالاته، وبجهود وزارة التعليم بقيادة وزير التعليم يوسف البنيان التي أسهمت في تطوير المستوى التعليمي وتحقيق المستهدفات التي يعود نفعها على المواطن والوطن، مؤكدا أن هذه المشروعات تعكس الدعم السخي والاهتمام المستمر الذي توليه القيادة الرشيدة، بتطوير التعليم وتوفير بيئات تعليمية متكاملة تُسهم في إعداد جيل واعٍ ومتعلم ومنافس عالميا، وقادر على خدمة دينه ووطنه.

أمير منطقة تبوك الأمير فهد بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز خلال استقباله في مكتبه بالإمارة اليوم (الخميس)، وزير التعليم يوسف بن عبدالله البنيان.

من جهته، نوه وزير التعليم باهتمام وحرص أمير منطقة تبوك على تطوير المنظومة التعليمية، ودعمه لأعمال الوزارة في المنطقة، وتشجيعه المتواصل لأبنائه طلاب وطالبات المنطقة من خلال جائزته للتفوق العلمي والتميز وما حققته من أهداف خلال مسيرتها.

وذكر وزير التعليم أن هذه المشروعات تأتي ثمرة للتكامل بين وزارة التعليم وشركة «تطوير للمباني» لدعم البيئة التعليمية، ورفع جودة المخرجات، وزيادة الطاقة الاستيعابية، وتعزيز التنمية المستدامة في قطاع التعليم، بما ينسجم مع مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.