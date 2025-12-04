The 46th summit of the leaders of the six Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries concluded with strong resolutions and recommendations that affirm the robustness of cooperation among the Arab Gulf states and their commitment to their institutions and the visions of their leaders, amid difficult and challenging regional and international conditions due to the escalation of conflicts in the region, particularly the Palestinian issue and the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, as well as Lebanon and Syria. The "Al-Sakhir Declaration" (the summit statement), read by Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, emphasized the necessity of respecting the sovereignty of states and adhering to the principle of non-interference in their internal affairs. The 46th summit warned that the security and stability of the Council's member states are indivisible, and any infringement on the sovereignty of any member state is considered a direct threat to its collective security. The "Al-Sakhir Declaration" reaffirmed the Gulf leaders' determination to continue the path of coordination and integration among the GCC countries in political, security, economic, and social fields, aiming for their desired unity. The statement issued in the Bahraini capital, Manama, yesterday (Wednesday), highlighted the Arab Gulf states' commitment to achieving a just, comprehensive, and lasting peace in the Middle East, welcoming the outcomes of the Sharm El Sheikh Peace Summit, and supporting regional and international efforts aimed at ensuring full compliance with the terms of the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, and enhancing efforts and initiatives leading to the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state along the borders of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with the two-state solution, the Arab Peace Initiative, and international legitimacy resolutions.

The Gulf leaders emphasized the importance of completing the requirements of the common Gulf market and the customs union, enhancing trade and tourism, and encouraging investment in strategic projects, particularly in the fields of infrastructure, transportation, energy, and communications, as well as enhancing the integration of digital infrastructure, facilitating e-commerce, and supporting the development of common systems for digital payment and cloud services, contributing to achieving full economic citizenship. The "Al-Sakhir Declaration" stressed the importance of enhancing cooperation in the fields of technology, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity, within the framework of a joint Gulf strategy that contributes to strengthening knowledge integration and exchanging expertise in digital transformation, combating cybercrime, and providing a secure digital environment for communities. The Gulf leaders expressed their appreciation for the participation of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in the joint discussions session. A joint action plan was agreed upon to elevate relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership.