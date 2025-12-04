خرجت القمة الـ46 لقادة دول مجلس التعاون الخليجي الست بمقررات وتوصيات قوية، تؤكد متانة التعاون بين دول الخليج العربية، والتزامها بمؤسساتها، ورؤى قادتها، في ظل أوضاع إقليمية ودولية عصيبة وصعبة، نتيجة تفاقم نزاعات المنطقة، خصوصاً القضية الفلسطينية والعدوان الإسرائيلي على قطاع غزة والضفة الغربية، ولبنان، وسورية. وشدد «إعلان الصخير» (بيان القمة)، الذي تلاه العاهل البحريني الملك حمد بن عيسى آل خليفة، على ضرورة احترام سيادة الدول، والعمل بمبدأ عدم التدخل في شؤونها الداخلية. وحذرت القمة الـ46 من أن أمن واستقرار دول المجلس كلٌّ لا يتجزأ، وأن أي مساس بسيادة أي دولة عضو يُعد تهديداً مباشراً لأمنها الجماعي. وأكد «إعلان الصخير»، عزم القادة الخليجيين، على مواصلة مسيرة التنسيق والتكامل بين دول مجلس التعاون في المجالات السياسية والأمنية والاقتصادية والاجتماعية، وصولاً إلى وحدتها المنشودة. وأشار البيان الصادر في العاصمة البحرينية المنامة، أمس، (الأربعاء)، إلى حرص دول الخليج العربية على ضرورة إحلال سلام عادل وشامل ودائم في الشرق الأوسط، وترحيب قادتها بمخرجات قمة شرم الشيخ للسلام، ودعمهم للجهود الإقليمية والدولية الرامية إلى ضمان الالتزام الكامل ببنود اتفاق إنهاء الحرب في قطاع غزة، وتعزيز الجهود والمساعي المؤدية إلى إقامة دولة فلسطينية مستقلة ذات سيادة على حدود الرابع من يونيو 1967، وعاصمتها القدس الشرقية وفقاً لحل الدولتين، ومبادرة السلام العربية، وقرارات الشرعية الدولية.

وأكد القادة الخليجيون، أهمية استكمال متطلبات السوق الخليجية المشتركة والاتحاد الجمركي، وتعزيز التجارة والسياحة، وتشجيع الاستثمار في المشاريع الإستراتيجية، لا سيما في مجالات البنية التحتية، والنقل، والطاقة، والاتصالات، وتعزيز تكامل البنية التحتية الرقمية، وتيسير التجارة الإلكترونية، ودعم تطوير الأنظمة المشتركة للدفع الرقمي، والخدمات السحابية، بما يسهم في تحقيق المواطنة الاقتصادية الكاملة. وشدد «إعلان الصخير» على أهمية تعزيز التعاون في مجالات التكنولوجيا والذكاء الاصطناعي والأمن السيبراني، في إطار إستراتيجية خليجية مشتركة تُسهم في تعزيز التكامل المعرفي، وتبادل الخبرات في مجال التحول الرقمي، والتصدي للجرائم الإلكترونية، وتوفير بيئة رقمية آمنة للمجتمعات. وأعرب القادة الخليجيون عن تقديرهم لمشاركة رئيسة الوزراء الإيطالية جورجيا ميلوني في جلسة مباحثات مشتركة. وتم الاتفاق على وضع خطة عمل مشترك للارتقاء بالعلاقات إلى شراكة إستراتيجية شاملة.