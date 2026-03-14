أقرت الحكومة الإيرانية بتضرر نحو 43 ألف منشأة مدنية بسبب الحرب الأمريكية الإسرائيلية، فيما كشف تحليل لبيانات الأقمار الصناعية عن أكثر المدن الإيرانية تضرراً.


وأظهر تحليل أجراه باحثون في جامعة ولاية أوريغون الأمريكية لصور الأقمار الصناعية عبر مرصد كوبرنيكوس سينتنيل، أن طهران وبندر عباس وشيراز وأصفهان أكثر المدن تضرراً جراء الغارات.


وأفاد بأن الأضرار في البنى التحتية واسعة النطاق، خصوصاً في العاصمة طهران، أكبر مدن البلاد، وفي مدينة شيراز الواقعة في جنوب وسط إيران، بحسب ما أوردت صحيفة «واشنطن بوست».


ولفت التحليل إلى أن أكثر من 40 منشأة تضررت في مدينة بندر عباس الساحلية، التي تضم قاعدة بحرية إيرانية رئيسية، والتي تتميز بموقع إستراتيجي على مضيق هرمز، الممر الذي يمر عبره خُمس إمدادات النفط العالمية، حيث تتراكم السفن المحمّلة بالنفط نتيجة تهديدات الهجمات الإيرانية.


قال جامون فان دن هوك، الذي أجرى التحليل مع كوري شير من مختبر «إيكولوجيا النزاعات»، وهو مختبر أبحاث جيوفضائية في الجامعة، «يبدو أنه لا توجد جبهة قتال واضحة في الوقت الحالي، فالأضرار تحدث بالتزامن في زوايا ومناطق مختلفة من إيران خلال فترة زمنية قصيرة جداً».


وقارن الباحثون بيانات من القمر الصناعي «سنتينل 1» قبل الهجوم، الذي بدأ في 28 فبراير، ببيانات جُمعت بين 2 و10 مارس. ويستخدم «سنتينل 1» تقنية الرادار لرصد التغيّرات على الأرض، بما في ذلك الأضرار أو الدمار الذي يلحق بالمباني. لكن لا يمكن لهذه التقنية رصد الأضرار في المناطق الزراعية أو المُغطاة بالنباتات.


وكان وزير الدفاع الأمريكي بيت هيغسث، قد أعلن خلال مؤتمر صحفي في «البنتاغون»، الجمعة، أن الضربات الأمريكية الإسرائيلية أصابت أكثر من 15 ألف هدف إيراني منذ بدء النزاع.


يذكر أن الصور البصرية عالية الدقة من إيران لا تتوفر في الوقت الحالي، بعدما قيّدت شركات أمريكية رائدة في تزويد صور الأقمار الصناعية الوصول إلى بياناتها. كما أن الإنترنت مقطوع بشكل واسع في إيران، ما يجعل من الصعب معرفة المدى الحقيقي لحجم الدمار.


وعلى الجانب الأمريكي، أعلن مصدر مطلع أن 13 جندياً أمريكياً قتلوا وأصيب 200 آخرون منذ بدء عملية «الغضب الملحمي» ضد إيران، بحسب صحيفة»وول ستريت جورنال". فيما عاد 170 جندياً من أصل 200 مصاب إلى الخدمة.