The Iranian government has acknowledged that approximately 43,000 civilian facilities have been damaged due to the American-Israeli war, while an analysis of satellite data revealed the most affected Iranian cities.



An analysis conducted by researchers at Oregon State University using satellite images from the Copernicus Sentinel Observatory showed that Tehran, Bandar Abbas, Shiraz, and Isfahan are the most affected cities due to the airstrikes.



It reported that the damage to infrastructure is extensive, particularly in the capital Tehran, the largest city in the country, and in the city of Shiraz located in south-central Iran, according to the Washington Post.



The analysis pointed out that more than 40 facilities were damaged in the coastal city of Bandar Abbas, which houses a major Iranian naval base and is strategically located on the Strait of Hormuz, the passage through which one-fifth of global oil supplies flow, where oil-laden ships are accumulating due to threats of Iranian attacks.



Jamon van den Hoek, who conducted the analysis with Corey Shear from the "Conflict Ecology" lab, a geospatial research lab at the university, said, "It seems there is no clear front line at the moment; the damage is occurring simultaneously in different corners and areas of Iran over a very short period of time."



The researchers compared data from the Sentinel-1 satellite before the attack, which began on February 28, with data collected between March 2 and 10. The Sentinel-1 uses radar technology to detect changes on the ground, including damage or destruction to buildings. However, this technology cannot detect damage in agricultural areas or areas covered by vegetation.



U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced during a press conference at the Pentagon on Friday that American-Israeli strikes have hit more than 15,000 Iranian targets since the conflict began.



It is noted that high-resolution optical images from Iran are currently unavailable, as leading American companies providing satellite images have restricted access to their data. Additionally, the internet is widely cut off in Iran, making it difficult to ascertain the true extent of the destruction.



On the American side, an informed source announced that 13 American soldiers have been killed and 200 others injured since the start of Operation "Epic Wrath" against Iran, according to the Wall Street Journal. Meanwhile, 170 soldiers out of the 200 injured have returned to service.