أعلن الأمين العام لمجلس التعاون الخليجي جاسم البديوي، خلال القمة، إنشاء هيئة خليجية للطيران المدني وإطلاق منصة الخليج الصناعية.

وجدّد الأمين العام لمجلس التعاون الخليجي، خلال كلمته أمام القمة، التأكيد على أن المواقف الخليجية تجاه القضية الفلسطينية راسخة وثابتة، مشيدًا بجهود السعودية بشأن إيجاد حل للقضية الفلسطينية. وأكد البديوي، أن الأمن الخليجي واحد. وشدّد أمين مجلس التعاون على أن أمن قطر جزء لا يتجزأ من أمن كل دول الخليج، مرحّبًا بالاتفاق الذي وقّعته قطر ومصر وتركيا وأمريكا لوقف الحرب في قطاع غزة.