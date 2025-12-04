The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Jasem Al-Budaiwi, announced during the summit the establishment of a Gulf Civil Aviation Authority and the launch of the Gulf Industrial Platform.

The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council reiterated in his speech at the summit that the Gulf positions regarding the Palestinian issue are steadfast and unwavering, praising Saudi Arabia's efforts to find a solution to the Palestinian issue. Al-Budaiwi confirmed that Gulf security is one. He emphasized that Qatar's security is an integral part of the security of all Gulf countries, welcoming the agreement signed by Qatar, Egypt, Turkey, and the USA to stop the war in the Gaza Strip.