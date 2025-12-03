عبَرت اليوم دفعة جديدة من المساعدات الإنسانية السعودية مقدمة من مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية، تتضمن كمية كبيرة من الخيام منفذ رفح الحدودي متجهة إلى منفذ كرم أبو سالم جنوب شرق قطاع غزة، تمهيدًا لدخولها إلى القطاع بالتنسيق مع الهلال الأحمر المصري، ضمن الحملة الشعبية السعودية لإغاثة الشعب الفلسطيني الشقيق في القطاع.


74 طائرة و8 سفن


يذكر أن المركز سيّر جسرًا جويًّا وآخر بحريًّا وصل منهما حتى الآن 74 طائرة و8 سفن، حملت أكثر من 7.677 طنًّا من المواد الغذائية والطبية والإيوائية، وسُلمت 20 سيارة إسعاف لجمعية الهلال الأحمر الفلسطيني، إلى جانب ذلك وقّع المركز اتفاقيات مع منظمات دولية لتنفيذ مشاريع إغاثية داخل القطاع بقيمة 90 مليونًا و350 ألف دولار، إضافة إلى تنفيذ عمليات إسقاط جوي بالشراكة مع الأردن لتجاوز إغلاق المعابر وتأمين وصول المساعدات.


وتأتي هذه المساعدات امتدادًا للجهود الإغاثية التي تقدمها المملكة عبر مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة؛ للتخفيف من معاناة الشعب الفلسطيني الشقيق بقطاع غزة الذي يواجه ظروفًا إنسانية تهدد الأطفال والنساء في ظل البرد وصعوبة الظروف المعيشية.