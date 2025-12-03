A new batch of Saudi humanitarian aid has crossed today, provided by the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Works, which includes a large quantity of tents through the Rafah border crossing heading to the Kerem Shalom crossing southeast of the Gaza Strip, in preparation for its entry into the sector in coordination with the Egyptian Red Crescent, as part of the Saudi popular campaign to aid the brotherly Palestinian people in the sector.



74 Aircraft and 8 Ships



It is noteworthy that the center has operated an air bridge and a maritime bridge, from which 74 aircraft and 8 ships have arrived so far, carrying more than 7,677 tons of food, medical, and shelter supplies, and 20 ambulances have been delivered to the Palestinian Red Crescent Society. In addition, the center has signed agreements with international organizations to implement relief projects within the sector valued at 90 million and 350 thousand dollars, in addition to carrying out aerial drop operations in partnership with Jordan to overcome the closure of crossings and ensure the delivery of aid.



These aids come as an extension of the relief efforts provided by the Kingdom through the King Salman Center for Relief; to alleviate the suffering of the brotherly Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip who are facing humanitarian conditions threatening children and women amid the cold and difficult living conditions.