عبَرت اليوم دفعة جديدة من المساعدات الإنسانية السعودية مقدمة من مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية، تتضمن كمية كبيرة من الخيام منفذ رفح الحدودي متجهة إلى منفذ كرم أبو سالم جنوب شرق قطاع غزة، تمهيدًا لدخولها إلى القطاع بالتنسيق مع الهلال الأحمر المصري، ضمن الحملة الشعبية السعودية لإغاثة الشعب الفلسطيني الشقيق في القطاع.
74 طائرة و8 سفن
يذكر أن المركز سيّر جسرًا جويًّا وآخر بحريًّا وصل منهما حتى الآن 74 طائرة و8 سفن، حملت أكثر من 7.677 طنًّا من المواد الغذائية والطبية والإيوائية، وسُلمت 20 سيارة إسعاف لجمعية الهلال الأحمر الفلسطيني، إلى جانب ذلك وقّع المركز اتفاقيات مع منظمات دولية لتنفيذ مشاريع إغاثية داخل القطاع بقيمة 90 مليونًا و350 ألف دولار، إضافة إلى تنفيذ عمليات إسقاط جوي بالشراكة مع الأردن لتجاوز إغلاق المعابر وتأمين وصول المساعدات.
وتأتي هذه المساعدات امتدادًا للجهود الإغاثية التي تقدمها المملكة عبر مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة؛ للتخفيف من معاناة الشعب الفلسطيني الشقيق بقطاع غزة الذي يواجه ظروفًا إنسانية تهدد الأطفال والنساء في ظل البرد وصعوبة الظروف المعيشية.
A new batch of Saudi humanitarian aid has crossed today, provided by the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Works, which includes a large quantity of tents through the Rafah border crossing heading to the Kerem Shalom crossing southeast of the Gaza Strip, in preparation for its entry into the sector in coordination with the Egyptian Red Crescent, as part of the Saudi popular campaign to aid the brotherly Palestinian people in the sector.
74 Aircraft and 8 Ships
It is noteworthy that the center has operated an air bridge and a maritime bridge, from which 74 aircraft and 8 ships have arrived so far, carrying more than 7,677 tons of food, medical, and shelter supplies, and 20 ambulances have been delivered to the Palestinian Red Crescent Society. In addition, the center has signed agreements with international organizations to implement relief projects within the sector valued at 90 million and 350 thousand dollars, in addition to carrying out aerial drop operations in partnership with Jordan to overcome the closure of crossings and ensure the delivery of aid.
These aids come as an extension of the relief efforts provided by the Kingdom through the King Salman Center for Relief; to alleviate the suffering of the brotherly Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip who are facing humanitarian conditions threatening children and women amid the cold and difficult living conditions.